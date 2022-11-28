ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Wilmington, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greensburg Salem football, baseball coaches resign

Being a high school coach has its rewards and drawbacks. There is the thrill of victories and the building of relationships with student-athletes. Those are some of the good things. Some of the difficult thing for coaches is not being there for the sons and daughters as they grow up.
GREENSBURG, PA
ellwoodcity.org

Ellwood City Area School District Hall of Fame Announces Inaugural Class

The Ellwood City Area School District Hall of Fame Committee is unveiling a new Hall of Fame to celebrate the professional achievements and athletic accomplishments of Lincoln Jr/Sr High School alumni. The Hall of Fame Committee was established this year with the mission to honor and recognize those individuals and...
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
Farm and Dairy

Retired Steelers kick off the hunting season campaign

Oakdale, Pa. — Former Pittsburgh Steelers Brett Keisel and Ben Roethlisberger teamed up to tout Hunters Sharing the Harvest’s 2022 fall campaign. Both avid deer hunters, Keisel and Roethlisberger gathered with HSH volunteers and supporters at the Collier Sportsmen’s Club in Oakdale Nov. 10 to encourage hunters across Pennsylvania to donate one or more deer to the HSH effort.
OAKDALE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mall at Robinson sold for $46 million

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Mall at Robinson has been sold.In a press release on JLL Capital Markets website, the Kohan Retail Investment Group of Great Neck, N.Y. bought the mall for $46 million.Kohan owns dozens of shopping malls across the country, including Clearview Mall in Butler, Indiana Mall in Indiana, Pa., and Washington Crown Center in Washington, Pa. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Jersey Mike’s shores up a new Pittsburgh location

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Sandwich chain Jersey Mike’s is surfacing again in Pittsburgh’s South Hills. The new site is 1614 Cochran Road, a retail plaza that also includes a Chipotle Mexican Grill and is located in Scott Township, sandwiched between Green Tree and Mount Lebanon. According to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
27 First News

Meteorological winter started – A look at the records

(WKBN) – Meteorological winter started Thursday morning (December 1, 2022). Meteorological winter is December, January and February each year. Meteorologists and climatologists use the quarter system throughout the year to make it easier to record and keep records during each season. This is known as a meteorological season. The three-month system does not factor in the changing date of each season through the year. It is a simple three months for Winter (December, January, February). The same goes for meteorological spring, summer, and fall.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
uncoveringpa.com

Tasting the Cold Topping Pizza at Beto’s in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh is a city full of unique foods, most notably Primaniti’s sandwiches and Pittsburgh salads. However, another dish that is a local legend, for better or for worse, is Beto’s Pizza. Beto’s Pizza is located in Beechview along Route 19 (Banksville Road), a few miles southwest of downtown...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WYTV.com

33 News anchor welcomes baby girl

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Our family at WYTV is growing!. 33 News anchor Brandon Jaces and his girlfriend, Hannah, announced the arrival of their baby girl. Emerson Louise was born 8:53 p.m. Tuesday. She weighs 7 pounds, 6 ounces and is 20 inches long. Mom and baby are both...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

