(WKBN) – Meteorological winter started Thursday morning (December 1, 2022). Meteorological winter is December, January and February each year. Meteorologists and climatologists use the quarter system throughout the year to make it easier to record and keep records during each season. This is known as a meteorological season. The three-month system does not factor in the changing date of each season through the year. It is a simple three months for Winter (December, January, February). The same goes for meteorological spring, summer, and fall.

