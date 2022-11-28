Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lakeview searching for new head football coach
Sam Bellino has stepped down after two seasons with the Bulldogs
d9and10sports.com
2022 District 9 and District 10 Week 15 Football Predictions
JARED BAKAYSA (0-0) Port Allegany over Union-New Castle.
‘Meant more than he’ll know’: South Range inspired by head coach playing in first championship
In his 28th season as South Range head coach Dan Yeagley will coach in his first state championship game on Friday
Brice Pollock Becomes Latest Pitt Recruit to Decommit
The Pitt Panthers lost a 2023 defensive back from their next recruiting class.
wcn247.com
Warrick scores 30, Northern Kentucky beats Youngstown State
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — The Northern Kentucky Norse defeated the Youngstown State Penguins 77-73 in overtime on Thursday night led by Marques Warrick's 30 points. The Norse are now 4-4 on the season, while the Penguins moved to 5-3.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg Salem football, baseball coaches resign
Being a high school coach has its rewards and drawbacks. There is the thrill of victories and the building of relationships with student-athletes. Those are some of the good things. Some of the difficult thing for coaches is not being there for the sons and daughters as they grow up.
ellwoodcity.org
Ellwood City Area School District Hall of Fame Announces Inaugural Class
The Ellwood City Area School District Hall of Fame Committee is unveiling a new Hall of Fame to celebrate the professional achievements and athletic accomplishments of Lincoln Jr/Sr High School alumni. The Hall of Fame Committee was established this year with the mission to honor and recognize those individuals and...
Farm and Dairy
Retired Steelers kick off the hunting season campaign
Oakdale, Pa. — Former Pittsburgh Steelers Brett Keisel and Ben Roethlisberger teamed up to tout Hunters Sharing the Harvest’s 2022 fall campaign. Both avid deer hunters, Keisel and Roethlisberger gathered with HSH volunteers and supporters at the Collier Sportsmen’s Club in Oakdale Nov. 10 to encourage hunters across Pennsylvania to donate one or more deer to the HSH effort.
Mall at Robinson sold for $46 million
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Mall at Robinson has been sold.In a press release on JLL Capital Markets website, the Kohan Retail Investment Group of Great Neck, N.Y. bought the mall for $46 million.Kohan owns dozens of shopping malls across the country, including Clearview Mall in Butler, Indiana Mall in Indiana, Pa., and Washington Crown Center in Washington, Pa.
WPXI Pittsburgh
Jersey Mike’s shores up a new Pittsburgh location
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Sandwich chain Jersey Mike’s is surfacing again in Pittsburgh’s South Hills. The new site is 1614 Cochran Road, a retail plaza that also includes a Chipotle Mexican Grill and is located in Scott Township, sandwiched between Green Tree and Mount Lebanon. According to...
WPXI Pittsburgh
2 Pennsylvania Lottery tickets that will split $200,000 prize sold at local Giant Eagle, Sheetz
Two winning Pennsylvania Lottery tickets that will split a jackpot prize of $200,000 were sold Allegheny and Butler counties. The Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets sold for the Nov. 30 drawing matched all five balls drawn, 1-5-14-20-30, to win individual prizes of $100,000. The winning tickets were sold by...
WPXI Pittsburgh
Butler Intermediate High School switching to remote learning after accident damages gas line
BUTLER COUNTY — Officials from Butler School District say one of their schools will be on a remote learning schedule after an accident damaged a gas line. According to our partners at ButlerRadio.com, one person was injured after a vehicle crashed and caught fire at Fairground Hill Road on Wednesday at around 1 p.m.
27 First News
Meteorological winter started – A look at the records
(WKBN) – Meteorological winter started Thursday morning (December 1, 2022). Meteorological winter is December, January and February each year. Meteorologists and climatologists use the quarter system throughout the year to make it easier to record and keep records during each season. This is known as a meteorological season. The three-month system does not factor in the changing date of each season through the year. It is a simple three months for Winter (December, January, February). The same goes for meteorological spring, summer, and fall.
975thefanatic.com
3 Pennsylvania Towns Named the Best College Towns in America
A new study is out that looks at America’s college towns and ranks them to find the very best. Of course, in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, we have plenty of fantastic college towns, so it’s not a surprise that both states are on this list a few times.
uncoveringpa.com
Tasting the Cold Topping Pizza at Beto’s in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh is a city full of unique foods, most notably Primaniti’s sandwiches and Pittsburgh salads. However, another dish that is a local legend, for better or for worse, is Beto’s Pizza. Beto’s Pizza is located in Beechview along Route 19 (Banksville Road), a few miles southwest of downtown...
Finding Amy Hambrick: ID made, but questions remain
Youngstown police have been investigating since human remains were found Aug. 26 in a wooded area on Thorn Hill Road on the East Side.
Roads shut down for Salem Christmas parade
This will be to allow residents the ability to gather and enjoy the parade safely and ensure the safe passage of parade participants.
WYTV.com
33 News anchor welcomes baby girl
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Our family at WYTV is growing!. 33 News anchor Brandon Jaces and his girlfriend, Hannah, announced the arrival of their baby girl. Emerson Louise was born 8:53 p.m. Tuesday. She weighs 7 pounds, 6 ounces and is 20 inches long. Mom and baby are both...
WPXI Pittsburgh
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth over $539,000 sold at local Giant Eagle
A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $539,912 was sold in Cranberry Township, Butler County. The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for the Nov. 28 drawing matched all five numbers drawn: 6-16-26-29-32. Giant Eagle on Route 19 earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Winners can be...
Owner of Austintown restaurant talks recent closure
A popular local BBQ joint in Austintown announced its closure Sunday morning.
