Boab Metals- Operating Australia’s largest undeveloped lead-Silver-Zinc deposit |Kalkine Media

Read full article on original website
Related
tiremeetsroad.com
Honda Lawn Mowers dead, ending production and sales in the United States by 2023
If you want the reliability, performance, and value Honda’s walk-behind lawn mower, now’s the time to buy one. According to a report from Rural Lifestyle Dealer covering an internal Honda Communication originally published on Oct 3, RLD’s confirmed that Honda will end Lawn Mower production at it’s North Carolina manufacturing facility and will exit the US lawn mower market by September 2023.
CNBC
Renault wants to use water from depths of 4,000 meters to supply heat to an old production plant
The Renault Group's CEO, Luca de Meo, describes plans for company's Douai plant as "one of the most ambitious decarbonisation projects on a European industrial site." The U.S. Department of Energy says geothermal energy "supplies renewable power around the clock and emits little or no greenhouse gases." Renault says it's...
pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S.-based battery manufacturer announces solid-state energy storage systems
Amptricity announced what it says is the first solid-state battery for home energy storage. The company plans to deliver its first solid-state energy storage systems of up to 4 GWh or up to 400,000 homes within the next 30 months. The company, which was founded in 2020 and based in...
Good News Network
Two Swiss Reservoirs Turned into World’s Largest ‘Water Battery’ to Power Southern Europe
Next week a revolutionary new form of energy storage will debut in Switzerland after 14 years of engineering and installation. With a storage capacity of 20 million kilowatt hours, enough to store the energy from wind, solar, nuclear or hydro and channel it to nearly 1 million homes, the Nant de Drance hydro-electric plant is ready to change the energy picture for Southern Europe.
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
teslarati.com
Canada commits $27 million to E3 Lithium, helping to launch production
Canada committed $27 million to E3 Lithium’s $87 million project for the construction of a demonstration plant specializing in Lithium production, the country’s Department of Innovation, Science, and Economic Development announced today. The $27 million contribution will help accelerate Canada’s efforts to create jobs, reduce greenhouse gas emissions,...
constructiondive.com
Diesel’s 407% price jump puts pressure on contractors
Diesel cost surges have put pressure on contractors, increasing claims, defaults and project costs, according to a report from Levelset, a New Orleans-based construction software company. The U.S. has just 25 days of diesel supply on hand, the Levelset report noted, citing data from the Energy Information Administration. While the...
Hyperion Unveils Mobile Hydrogen Station Capable Of Five-Minute Refuels
Hyperion Motors, the Californian automotive startup behind the XP-1 hydrogen hypercar, has unveiled a charging station its CEO describes as a "scalable solution to power our growing needs." According to the company, the Hyper:Fuel Mobile Stations can produce hydrogen on-site via water electrolysis. Thanks to a solar panel-tiled roof, the...
Phys.org
Leading plastics scientists call for inclusion of all associated chemicals in global plastics treaty
Plastic pollution is a global health and environmental problem, with serious social and economic consequences. Without political intervention, the amount of plastic waste in the environment is expected to double by 2030 to around 53 million tons per year, according to the UNEP. UN member states have therefore agreed to open international negotiations with a view to drawing up a global plastics treaty that would regulate the production, use and disposal of plastics.
nftevening.com
The Netherlands Is The World’s Most “Metaverse Ready” Country
As the concept of the metaverse gains prominence worldwide, a new study has found the Netherlands is the most metaverse-ready nation. With one of the world’s highest median fixed broadband speeds (Mbps), the country has the potential to meet the speed requirements of the metaverse. Meanwhile, Switzerland, Lithuania, Malta, and France take the next top five spots in the rankings.
Jalopnik
Rolls-Royce Performs Successful Test of World's First Jet Engine Fueled by Green Hydrogen
Air travel is a dirty business. To clean things up, engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce partnered with European airline EasyJet to test a jet engine designed to run entirely on renewably manufacturer hydrogen fuel this week. The test was a hopeful success, but there are still many hurdles to fly over before green air travel becomes a reality.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : How Canadian banks count on loan growth as stormy markets dent profits? | Kalkine Media
Top Canadian banks are expected to post a decline in fourth-quarter profits as choppy markets hurt wealth management and a slow deal pipeline dents income from investment banking, offsetting expected gains from business loans. The earnings reports, beginning Tuesday, cap off a tumultuous year that saw inflation reach decades-high levels and the Bank of Canada embark on a relentless monetary tightening campaign.
waste360.com
EVR-Green — the very first 100% recycled cart body for Toter, and a first for the industry.
Naturally, EVR-Green is still Toter Tough, because it’s made with Toter’s Advanced Rotational Molding process. It also happens to be manufactured, naturally, of 100% recycled material from a variety of sources, and made entirely without the use of virgin resin. That makes it the first and only fully recycled cart body and fully recyclable cart on the market, and setting a new standard for sustainability in the industry.
Australian battery metal players key to South Korea's EV ambition
SYDNEY, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Australia will play a big role in South Korea's ambition to lead the electric vehicle batteries market and diversify from China for its battery metals needs, a top South Korean executive said on Wednesday.
Indonesia says lithium, anode plants are being built to support EV ambitions
JAKARTA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Indonesia is building a lithium refinery and an anode material production facility to complement its nickel-based battery materials industry, an official said, as it aims to set itself up as a hub for making electric vehicles (EVs).
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Why EU is demanding rapid fix from US to green subsidy law?
European Union ministers warned on Friday that time was running out to change Washington's plans to grant consumer tax credits for U.S.-produced electric vehicles and other green products.The EU argues the $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act, to take effect in January, could make the United States a world leader in the electric vehicle market at Europe's expense. It wants an exception to be made for EU products, as has already been agreed for Canadian and Mexican goods.
Engadget
Honda will start US production of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in 2024
The first model is a plug-in hybrid based on the new CR-V. Honda's big electrification push will include US-oriented hydrogen fuel cell cars. The automaker has revealed that it will begin US production of fuel cell vehicles in 2024. The first model will be a plug-in hybrid based on the current-generation CR-V (pictured here). You'll theoretically have pure electric driving for your daily commute, but still get zero-emissions driving for longer city-to-city jaunts.
nddist.com
Rebuilding World's Largest Plane; 'Alien' Metal; Beretta's New Factory | Today in Manufacturing Ep. 94
Editor's note: The video version of the podcast was partially corrupted due to technical difficulties. Download and listen to the audio version below and click here to subscribe to the podcast. This weeks episode is sponsored by Dassault Systems. Make sure to register for our webinar: How to Attract New...
qcnews.com
Hyundai, battery supplier SK ally to meet US EV sourcing rules
Hyundai and battery supplier SK On are partnering to meet the new battery sourcing requirements of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The IRA continues the $7,500 federal EV tax credit, but to qualify for the full amount, it stipulates that EVs and their battery packs must be assembled in North America, and certain minerals used in batteries must be sourced either domestically or from countries with a free trade agreement with the U.S.
kalkinemedia.com
What is the connection between Australia’s CBDC and Ethereum?
It is not yet known whether China’s pilot CBDC, e-CNY, uses blockchain (private or public) or not. Australia’s recently launched CBDC whitepaper talks about the permissioned blockchain of the Ethereum platform. The final design and technology of any CBDC, including that of Australia’s, is a matter of speculation...
Comments / 0