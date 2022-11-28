ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Henry Ford Museum Christmas exhibit featuring 7,000 ornaments now open

By Olivia Esparza
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Henry Ford Museum opened a permanent holiday exhibit that features nearly 7,000 Hallmark ornaments just in time for Christmas.

The new exhibit, "Miniature Moments: A Journey Through Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments," opened to the public on Nov. 20, with the most comprehensive collection of Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments ever assembled.

Visitors can find nearly 7,000 ornaments made between 1973 and 2009 that highlight holiday celebrations, special milestones, and pop culture, including Pixar, Disney and Peanuts. The tiny treasures are displayed in tall floor-to-ceiling glass front cases.

The museum acquired the collection in 2019 from Norm and Dorothy Snyder, who owned an Indiana Hallmark store that also operated an on-site Hallmark Ornament Museum.

When the owners decided to retire, The Henry Ford was contacted to acquire the collection. Since then, the company has added more than 8,500 ornaments and some 100 series, with new offerings annually July through December.

The permanent exhibit is free with museum admission. For more information visit, here .

