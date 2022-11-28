CLEVELAND, Ohio — It was only a matter of time before Brian Sweeney moved up to a new role as a major league pitching coach, but the Guardians will still get to see plenty of the man who spent the last five seasons on their staff, including the last three as their bullpen coach. Sweeney was hired Thursday by the Royals to serve as pitching coach on manager Matt Quatraro’s staff.

