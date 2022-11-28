ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royals hire Brian Sweeney as pitching coach after 3 seasons leading Guardians’ bullpen

CLEVELAND, Ohio — It was only a matter of time before Brian Sweeney moved up to a new role as a major league pitching coach, but the Guardians will still get to see plenty of the man who spent the last five seasons on their staff, including the last three as their bullpen coach. Sweeney was hired Thursday by the Royals to serve as pitching coach on manager Matt Quatraro’s staff.
Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry, king of the spitball, dead at 84

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry, the king of the spitball, died Thursday morning at his home in Gaffney, S.C. He was 84. Perry pitched for eight teams over 22 years on his way to winning 314 games and gaining entry to the Hall of Fame in 1991. He did some of his best work with Cleveland from 1972 until he was traded to Texas during the 1975 season.
Guardians, Anthony Gose agree on two-year minor league deal

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Anthony Gose’s long and winding road is about to take another interesting turn. The Guardians have signed Gose to a two-year minor league deal. Gose is expected to miss the 2023 season as he recovers from Tommy John surgery on his left elbow. The Guardians, however, saw enough of him that they feel he can help in 2024.
