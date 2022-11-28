Read full article on original website
Royals hire Brian Sweeney as pitching coach after 3 seasons leading Guardians’ bullpen
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It was only a matter of time before Brian Sweeney moved up to a new role as a major league pitching coach, but the Guardians will still get to see plenty of the man who spent the last five seasons on their staff, including the last three as their bullpen coach. Sweeney was hired Thursday by the Royals to serve as pitching coach on manager Matt Quatraro’s staff.
Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry, king of the spitball, dead at 84
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry, the king of the spitball, died Thursday morning at his home in Gaffney, S.C. He was 84. Perry pitched for eight teams over 22 years on his way to winning 314 games and gaining entry to the Hall of Fame in 1991. He did some of his best work with Cleveland from 1972 until he was traded to Texas during the 1975 season.
Justin Toole leaving role as Guardians hitting analyst to take over as Seattle’s player development director
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Terry Francona’s coaching staff suffered another loss Thursday when the Mariners announced they have hired Justin Toole to serve as player development director. Toole, 36, worked as a major league hitting analyst in Cleveland for the last three seasons, and has been with the organization...
Guardians, Anthony Gose agree on two-year minor league deal
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Anthony Gose’s long and winding road is about to take another interesting turn. The Guardians have signed Gose to a two-year minor league deal. Gose is expected to miss the 2023 season as he recovers from Tommy John surgery on his left elbow. The Guardians, however, saw enough of him that they feel he can help in 2024.
Deshaun Watson puts Browns in playoff conversation, former Super Bowl champion says
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Despite beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday, the chances the Cleveland Browns make the playoffs are somewhere between slim and none. To be more precise, the data-driven news and analysis site FiveThirtyEight gives the 4-7 team a 7 percent shot to reach the postseason. But with...
Browns offense will look different with Deshaun Watson, but how different? Kevin Stefanski quick hits
BEREA, Ohio -- When the Cleveland Browns take the field in Houston on Sunday against the Texans, their offense will undoubtedly look different with Deshaun Watson running the show at quarterback. But just how different it will look now that Watson has returned from his 11-game suspension following a litany...
Cleveland Cavaliers ahead of expectations at the quarter point: Wine and Gold Talk Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Donovan Mitchell’s arrival to Cleveland placed some heavy expectations on the Cavaliers. At 14-8 and in third place in the Eastern Conference a quarter of the way through the season, it’s fair to say the Cavs have exceeded those expectations thus far, thanks to the efforts of Mitchell, Darius Garland and others.
Michigan RB Blake Corum to reportedly have surgery, miss postseason
Any hope that Blake Corum might return this season has reportedly been dashed. The star Michigan running back is planning to have surgery to repair his injured left knee and will miss the remainder of the season, according to a Thursday afternoon report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
What Deshaun Watson had to say; talking Cavaliers: Quincy Carrier, Chris Fedor on Thursday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. YouTube personality Quincy Carrier joins as...
Deshaun Watson returns: How many of his 6 games will the Browns win? (poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Deshaun Watson era is about to get underway for the Browns as they take on the Texans in Houston on Sunday. Watson has been reinstated and will get the start against his former team. The Browns turn the keys over to Watson with a 4-7...
Where the Bengals stand going into showdown with the Chiefs: By the numbers
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals coach Zac Taylor said his team’s 20-16 over the Titans was “not sexy statistically.”. There were two exceptions. Cincinnati held a Tennessee team featuring the league’s leading rusher, Derrick Henry, to 63 yards on the ground and kept the Titans out of the end zone on three trips inside the 25-yard line.
