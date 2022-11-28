Kalkine: ASX200 drops after setting new 100-day high | Pilbara and Calix execute JV agreement

* OrganiGram Holdings Inc reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 2 cents​​ per share for the quarter ended in August. The mean expectation of two analysts for the quarter was for a loss of 2 cents per share. * Revenue rose 82.9% to C$45.48 million from a year ago; analysts expected C$44.20 million. * OrganiGram Holdings Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of 2 cents​. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months.​ * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * OrganiGram Holdings Inc shares had risen by 14.7% this quarter and lost 42.9% so far this year. * The company reported a quarterly loss of C$6.14 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for OrganiGram Holdings Inc is C$3.36 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 1 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 29 at 03:51 a.m. ​All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Aug. 31 2022 -0.02 -0.02 Met May. 31 2022 -0.02 -0.09 Missed Feb. 28 2022 -0.03 -0.01 Beat Nov. 30 2021 -0.02 0.00 Beat.

