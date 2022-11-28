Kalkine: ASX200 drops after setting new 100-day high | Pilbara and Calix execute JV agreement

Read full article on original website
Kalkine: &P/ASX 200 up 1% | Domino’s to raise up to A$165Mn
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises said funds to will be used to fund the option exercise price for the acquisition of all the shares held by DPG in the German joint venture. ACCC is concerned the proposed acquisition of Oticon Medical by Cochlear would substantially lessen competition. Downer EDI’s COO Peter Tompkins comes to the role of Downer CEO with deep knowledge of the company’s culture, its strategy, markets and customers.
What is up with Star Entertainment’s (ASX:SGR) shares?
Star Entertainment’s subsidiaries have received a claim statement from AUSTRAC stating civil penalty proceedings. Followed by this update, Star Entertainment was spotted trading in the red zone on ASX today. Casino operator The Star Entertainment Group Limited (ASX:SGR) has shared in the latest update that its subsidiaries, The Star...
HSBC will have to share custody with JPMorgan of $52 billion in gold bars
LONDON (Reuters) - JPMorgan will join HSBC in storing bullion for the world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), the fund's operator said on Thursday, ending its rival's sole guardianship of the $52-billion stash of gold. The change, which begins on Dec. 6, is a boon for JPMorgan, which could rake...
CME cobalt contract use soars above LME as big players join
LONDON (Reuters) - Activity in CME Group's cobalt futures has this year soared far above London Metal Exchange volumes, with sources citing major firms including top producer Glencore as users covering their exposure to the battery metal. Consumers, producers, commodity traders, brokers and banks are backing the CME's cash-settled contract...
BRIEF-Benchmark Holdings Says It Is Informed That Managers Got Orders Such That Private Placement Is Covered On Full Offer Size At NOK 4.50/Share
* BENCHMARK HOLDINGS - INFORMED THAT MANAGERS GOT ORDERS SUCH THAT PRIVATE PLACEMENT IS COVERED ON FULL OFFER SIZE AT OFFER PRICE OF NOK 4.50 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is...
BRIEF-Zscaler Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results
* ZSCALER REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS. * SEES Q2 TOTAL REVENUE OF $364 MILLION TO $366 MILLION. * SEES Q2 NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE OF APPROXIMATELY $0.29 TO $0.30. * SEES FY TOTAL REVENUE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.525 BILLION TO $1.530 BILLION. * SEES FY NON-GAAP NET...
HSBC eyes bumper dividend from $10 billion sale of Canada unit to RBC
LONDON/TORONTO/NEW YORK (Reuters) -HSBC has agreed to sell its business in Canada to Royal Bank of Canada for C$13.5 billion ($10 billion) in cash, paving the way for a potential bumper payout for shareholders later down the line. The deal will help RBC consolidate its leading position in one of...
NSE, SGX aim to start joint derivatives project by second quarter
BENGALURU (Reuters) -The Singapore Exchange and the National Stock Exchange of India said on Wednesday the full-scale operation of their international financial centre, NSE IFSC-SGX Connect, is targeted to be ready by the end of the second quarter of 2023. The transition of trading of SGX Nifty to NSE IFSC...
BRIEF-Renesola Power Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
* RENESOLA POWER ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS. * QTRLY GAAP NET INCOME WAS $3.0 MILLION, UP FROM A NET LOSS OF $0.2 MILLION Q/Q. * SEES 2022 FULL YEAR REVENUE TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $85 MILLION - $90 MILLION. * ANTICIPATE FULL YEAR 2022 NET INCOME...
Why is Cochlear (ASX:COH) in the news today?
ACCC is concerned about Cochlear’s proposed acquisition of Oticon Medical. ACCC stated that the proposed acquisition would substantially lower the competition in the market. Cochlear, responding to the concern, stated the proposed acquisition will not reduce the competition. Consumer services giant, Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) was buzzing in the news...
Canada's OMERS ditches Exolum stake sale amid lacklustre oil interest - sources
LONDON (Reuters) - Canadian pension fund OMERS has scrapped a plan to sell its 24.6% stake in Spanish fuel storage and transportation firm Exolum after bids from infrastructure and private equity investors failed to meet price expectations, two sources told Reuters. OMERS, which has $121 billion in net assets, hired...
OrganiGram Holdings Inc reports results for the quarter ended in August - Earnings Summary
* OrganiGram Holdings Inc reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 2 cents per share for the quarter ended in August. The mean expectation of two analysts for the quarter was for a loss of 2 cents per share. * Revenue rose 82.9% to C$45.48 million from a year ago; analysts expected C$44.20 million. * OrganiGram Holdings Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of 2 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * OrganiGram Holdings Inc shares had risen by 14.7% this quarter and lost 42.9% so far this year. * The company reported a quarterly loss of C$6.14 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for OrganiGram Holdings Inc is C$3.36 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 1 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 29 at 03:51 a.m. All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Aug. 31 2022 -0.02 -0.02 Met May. 31 2022 -0.02 -0.09 Missed Feb. 28 2022 -0.03 -0.01 Beat Nov. 30 2021 -0.02 0.00 Beat.
Why is Aurizon (ASX:AZJ) in the news today?
Aurizon Holdings has delayed taking a call on the divestment of coal haulage business East Coast Rail. The company had informed during its Annual General Meeting that it would decide on the same in November. The company shared that work is still in progress, and now the decision is slated...
Kalkine: Consumer confidence up for third straight week
Consumer confidence rose 1.8 per cent last week, but their were mixed results across Australia, according to an ANZ and Roy Morgan survey. ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence increased 1.5pts to 83.1 this week and is now 22.9pts below the same week a year ago, November 27/28, 2021.
UPDATE 2-TIM shares tumble as govt aide says full takeover a 'fantasy'
(Recasts with comment from government official) Shares in Telecom Italia (TIM) fell sharply on Wednesday after cabinet undersecretary Alessio Butti said that the state had no plans to launch a full takeover bid for the former phone monopoly. Italy's government said this week. it would seek to find. by the...
Kalkine: Why Aussies are buying the Crypto Dip?
It’s been a volatile year for crypto - more so than usual and crypto’s market cap has sunk to lows not seen in a few years. As such, a number of Australians have taken this opportunity to buy the dip, according to the 2022 Independent Reserve Cryptocurrency Index. Watch this show for more.
Poseidon’s (ASX:POS) shares on trading halt; here’s why
Poseidon’s shares are on a trading halt for two days from 29 November. The company is preparing to announce a capital raise. Shares of Poseidon will re-enter trading on 1 December 2022. Australian nickel sulphide explorer Poseidon Nickel Limited’s (ASX:POS) shares have been put on a trading halt from...
5 TSX Industrial stocks to watch after latest GDP data
CAE's operating income in Q3 2022 was noted at C$ 102.1 million. In Q3 2022, GFL Environmental boasted a revenue of C$ 1,831.2 million. Toromont Industries' net earnings were C$ 123.1 million in Q3 2022. Amid changing conditions, the performance of Canada's industrial sector comprising manufacturing, equipment, construction supplies, etc.,...
Kalkine : Rio Tinto signs remedy agreement for rock disaster with WA traditional owners | Kalkine Media
Rio Tinto has signed a remedy agreement with WA traditional owners after Juukan Gorge blasts. The Puu-tu Kunti Kurrama and Pini-kura (PKKP) Aboriginal Corporation and Rio Tinto have agreed to create the Juukan Gorge Legacy Foundation after signing a remedy agreement regarding the tragic destruction of two ancient rock shelters at Juukan Gorge in the Pilbara region of Western Australia back in 2020.
Stock Market
How are Hybrid Engines and Scarcity Fuelling the Palladium Rally?. How did Melvin Capital end up blowing $3.75 Billion?
