LPD investigating malicious wounding incident at Cardinal Car Wash
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating a malicious wounding incident that occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at the Cardinal Car Wash on Sheffield Drive. Police say they responded to the car wash for a reported fight in progress involving three men at approximately 1:40...
Assault suspect barricaded in Caswell County home, deputies say
CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An assault suspect is barricaded in a home in Caswell County, according to the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office. A man assaulted his mother and is now inside a home alone. He fired a weapon at the roof of the home, deputies say. The incident reportedly started around 8 p.m. There […]
Three cats rescued in Franklin Co. house fire
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– The Franklin County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a house fire that occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 29. According to a Facebook post from, Franklin County Public Safety several crews responded to a house fire early Tuesday morning. They say everyone in the home was able to evacuate without any injuries. Firefighters were able to rescue three cats from the fire.
LFD makes high-wire rescue on Jefferson Street
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Fire Department says their ladder Truck 1 was called to make a high-wire rescue on Thursday. Firefighters say they were called to Jefferson Street to rescue a pair of workers whose boom truck stopped working. This left the workers stranded approximately 50 feet in the air.
One dog reported dead and one person hospitalized after Roanoke fire
One person has been hospitalized after a trailer fire in Roanoke this morning. Fire-EMS crews received the call around 6 am this morning. They say two people were inside a trailer when the fire started in the 11-Hundred-block of Overbrook St NW but they were able to escape. Crews were able to treat one person on the scene. Three dogs were in the home at the time of the fire. Crews say one of them has died.
Lynchburg Police investigating shooting at apartment complex
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An apartment in Lynchburg was struck by gunfire Sunday afternoon, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Police say they received several calls around 4:45 p.m. Sunday from callers who heard gunshots near the Meadows Apartment Complex. 911 callers told police they heard gunshots and then saw...
Electrical fire in Danville leaves home damaged
UPDATE 12/1 2:01 p.m.: The Danville Fire Department says they responded to a house fire at 2035 Westover Drive on Thursday, Dec. 1 at approximately 8:30 a.m. Firefighters say the first unit arrived and found fire at the front corner of the home. Several crews also responded including two fire marshals, a safety officer, and […]
One woman dies in vehicle crash on Route 29
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department says a woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Monday, Nov. 28. Police say 25-year-old Miriam Gonzalez Pacheco of Danville died when the Nissan Xterra she was driving crashed on Route 29 near the Holland Road overpass shortly before 1:00 pm. According to a press release, Pacheco […]
Vehicle crash on I-81N in Roanoke County cleared
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. The scene of this crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. VDOT says a vehicle crash is causing delays on I-81N at the 139.7 mile marker in Roanoke County. As of 10:09 a.m., the north right lane and right shoulder are closed, and traffic is...
Crash cleared on Route 220 South in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE:. As of 7:40 p.m., the area appeared to be clear, according to VDOT. If you’re driving on 220 in Roanoke, you might want to find another route. Around 6:30 p.m., southbound traffic on 220 was at a standstill between Towers and Hunting Hills due to a wreck near the Tanglewood exit.
Crash on I-81 north cleared Roanoke Co.
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting a crash on Interstate 81 at mile marker 139 in Roanoke County. VDOT says drivers can expect delays in this area. They say the northbound right lane and shoulder are closed at this time. Traffic is...
$150,000 in damage after fire last night in Roanoke County
Roanoke County Fire EMS says a fire last night was deemed accidental in nature due to improperly discarded smoking materials. Officials say it was in the 6000 block of Old Manor Court. The damage is estimated at $150,000 by the Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office.
Alert Issued For Vulnerable Senior Reported Missing In Virginia
An alert has been issued by police in the region as they attempt to locate a possibly vulnerable senior who has been reported missing by concerned friends and family members. Bobbie Franklin Napier, 85, is the subject of a “Senior Alert Activation” by Virginia State Police as they attempt to locate him after being reported missing at approximately noon on Sunday, Nov. 27 on Thomas Nelson Highway in Lovingston.
Trial begins for Buena Vista man charged with his father’s murder, arson
BUENA VISTA, Va. – The trial for a Buena Vista man accused of murdering his father in February began on Wednesday. In February 2022, authorities arrested 35-year-old Jonathan Patterson on one felony count of murder and one felony count of arson in connection with the death of his father, retired Buena Vista Assistant Police Chief, Phillip “Jay” Patterson, as we reported.
Danville Life Saving Crew receives Grant for Extrication Tools
Each month the City of Danville experiences over 30 vehicles accidents and other industry incidents where the Danville Life Saving Crew’s certified heavy rescue operations respond with its crash truck and extrication tools ready to free a trap victim and deliver medical treatment. However, over the years, the Crew has been hampered by the length of its crash truck’s hydraulic hose.
Bedford County Sheriff’s Office needs toy donations for nearly 500 families
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is collecting toy donations for families in need. Deputies will ask for donations at the Bedford Walmart Saturday, December 3, after the parade from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The department is collecting toys for nearly 500 families this...
