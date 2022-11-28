Read full article on original website
Fortnite Teases Chapter 3 Finale Event With New Trailer
Epic Games has shared a teaser trailer for the Fortnite Chapter 3 finale, Fracture. At 18 seconds, the short video features quick snippets of the upcoming event, showing the Fortnite island erupting into chaos. Fracture is set to begin on Saturday, December 3 at 1 PM PT / 4 PM...
Development Of Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel To Begin In 2023 | GameSpot News
Development of the sequel to CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 will begin in 2023 with pre-production once the team has wrapped and shipped the original game’s upcoming DLC, Phantom Liberty. Adam Kiciski, president and joint CEO of CD Projekt Red, says in its recent earnings report that the...
10 Biggest Game Releases For December 2022
The Callisto Protocol is a new original survival-horror game set on Callisto--a moon of Jupiter. More specifically, it's set in a prison called Black Iron located on Callisto in 2320, with protagonist Jacob Lee finding himself trapped as mutating humans begin taking over and murdering other inmates. If dead things in space sound familiar, that's because The Callisto Protocol is being developed by Dead Space co-creator Glen Schofield’s new company, Striking Distance Studios.
Amnesia: The Bunker Announced In Haunting New Trailer
Noted horror developer Frictional Games has unveiled one last surprise for 2022: A new game in its acclaimed Amnesia series. Amnesia: The Bunker is set to continue the atmospheric, location-driven horror of previous titles. We don't know a lot about Amnesia: The Bunker just yet, but based on the trailer,...
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3: Every New Character And Clue In The Trailer
The finale of the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy is just around the corner, and the first trailer is available now. James Gunn may have jumped the Marvel ship to head for DC Entertainment, but he's still got one final hurrah left for the MCU: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which will conclude the Guardians' trilogy as we know it as well as Gunn's tenure in the franchise. During the first day of CCXP, we got a surprise teaser trailer drop for the movie, and despite it being just under two minutes long, it managed to pack in a ton of clues and details about what we might expect--as well as some new and exciting additions to the MCU at large.
Gotham Knights Adds New Multiplayer Modes Today In Free Update
The Batman game Gotham Knights has welcomed a new free update that introduces additional multiplayer modes. The update available now introduces the four-player Heroic Assault mode and the two-player Showdown mode. Heroic Assault has players grouping together in squads of four to fight against Gotham City enemies in 30 different...
The Mandalorian Season 3 Premieres March 1 On Disney Plus
Season 3 of the television sensation and Star Wars spin-off show The Mandalorian finally has a return date to Disney+. You can catch new adventures of Din (Pedro Pascal), Grogu, and several beloved characters once again, starting on March 1. Disney confirmed the news on its official Mandalorian Twitter account,...
Every Transformer In The Rise Of The Beast Trailer
Autobots, Maxmials, and Terrorcons are rolling out for the new trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has debuted its first trailer and, with it, brought us a whole slew of newly re-imagined and re-designed robots we know and love. This movie represents the first time characters from the Beast Wars arm of the Transformers franchise have been brought to live-action, as well as a new cadre of villains (the Terrorcons, this time, rather than the Predacons you might expect from the Beast Wars cartoons, or the Decepticons from the classic Transformers stories). Oh, and there are some human characters too but let's be honest, no one is here for them.
Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel Won't Begin Pre-Production Until 2023
It was recently revealed in an earnings report that the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 will start pre-production in 2023. Thanks to a third-quarter earnings report covered by Tech4gamers, we know CDPR will begin to work on the Cyberpunk sequel after the Phantom Liberty expansion, which is set to release in 2023.
Gotham Knights | Official Heroic Assault Trailer | DC
A conqueror from the stars has come to take over the city our Knights have worked hard to protect. Do they stand a chance against a being who can take over the minds of others?
Netflix Releases That '70s Show Sequel Series Teaser Trailer
Netflix has released a new teaser trailer for That '90s Show, an upcoming sequel period teen sitcom featuring characters from That '70s Show. The show is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on January 19, 2023. A synopsis reads: "It's 1995 and Leia Forman is desperate for some adventure in her...
Pokemon Go December Update Brings Winter Holiday Celebration, Season Of Mythical Wishes Kickoff, And More
Niantic has revealed details for what's coming in the Pokemon Go December update, and the final month of 2022 will be a busy one for mobile trainers. The Season of Mythical Wishes--the ninth quarterly season since the game adopted the format--will begin December 1, which will introduce new bonuses, including extra candies whenever two players trade with one another. The number of gifts that can be used will also increase during the season, with players allowed to open 40 gifts a day (up from 20) and send 125 gifts to other players per day (up from 100).
12 Minutes of Need For Speed Unbound Gameplay
Need For Speed Unbound will be racing onto PS5, Series X|S and PC on December 2. A trial of the game is currently available to EA Play and Game Pass subscribers.
NEON WHITE | Coming to PS5 and PS4 on December 13
Neon White is a single-player speedrunning FPS where you can sacrifice your guns for godlike parkour moves. You are White, an assassin handpicked from Hell to compete with other demon slayers for a chance to live permanently in Heaven. The other assassins seem familiar, though…did you know them in a past life?
Monster Hunter Rise For Xbox And Game Pass Seemingly Confirmed
It seems like Monster Hunter Rise will be arriving on more platforms next month, including Xbox consoles, and it could also be coming to Game Pass. According to a now-deleted Tweet from the official German Xbox Twitter account, Monster Hunter Rise will release on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass on January 20, 2023. The game is currently only on Nintendo Switch and PC. Capcom has not made an official announcement yet, but perhaps it was meant to be revealed at The Game Awards 2022 on December 8.
Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Final Content Update
Jump into the final content update for Assassin's Creed® Valhalla, available now! Experience the conclusion of Eivor's story, meet Roshan from Assassin's Creed Mirage and further customize your experience with new features.
The Game Awards 2022 Livestream
Tune in Dec 8th at 4pm PT / 7pm ET for The Game Awards. Hosted by Geoff Keighley, the show celebrates the greatest accomplishments in video games for 2022 and the hard working people behind them, as well as exclusive announcements and reveals you won't wa.
Wednesday Becomes Netflix's Most-Watched Show In A Week With 341 Million Hours
Netflix's Wednesday arrived last with some pretty impressive numbers to show for it, according to the streaming service. The fantasy series starring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams has topped the Netflix Top 10 chart for the week of Nov. 21-27 with 341.2 million hours viewed following its November 23 premiere.
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet - All Special Evolutions
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet features an impressive lineup of over 400 Pokémon and their evolutions are a creative free-fall into the Pokédex and its layers. Most pocket monsters evolve by leveling up over time, but not all of them. Some Pokémon require evo stones, held items, specific genders and abilities, and even need to be traded away like Popplios. There are too many evolution methods to name and since a few, like Finizen's secret Hero Form, can activate as a battle mechanic, below is a detailed guide on every special evolution found so far and how they work in Scarlet and Violet.
Summer Game Fest 2023 Kickoff Show Set For June 8, Will Be First With Live Audience
Summer Game Fest will be opening to the public for the first time ever, as event curator Geoff Keighley and his team have announced the Summer Games Fest 2023 Kickoff Show will air live from the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park on June 8. In addition to audiences streaming on...
