Benefits of Fish Oil for Heart Disease Prevention
Fish oil comes from the tissues of fatty fish and is a good source of polyunsaturated fats known as omega-3 fatty acids, which play a role in heart function. Fish oil supplements have long been marketed as having heart health benefits. While fish oil supplements have been found to help...
The Connection Between Diabetes and Oral Health
The elevated blood sugar levels resulting from diabetes can make it hard to maintain oral health. As a result, people with this condition are more prone to gingivitis and periodontitis (types of gum disease), halitosis (chronic bad breath), loss of teeth, dry mouth, and oral thrush (a fungal infection). This...
How to Manage Type 2 Diabetes Hypoglycemia
Blood sugar levels lower than 55mg/dL are considered dangerous. Type 2 diabetes is the most common cause of low blood sugar (hypoglycemia). Low blood sugar can also occur in people with type 1 diabetes and people who do not have diabetes. The target level for normal blood sugar varies for...
Ankylosing Spondylitis and Fibromyalgia: What Is the Relationship?
Ankylosing spondylitis (AS) can be a complex condition. It can cause significant low back and hip pain and stiffness, severe fatigue, brain fog, sleep troubles, and more. Many people who live with AS also have fibromyalgia (FM), a musculoskeletal condition that causes widespread muscle pain. Having AS might increase your...
Is There a Cure for Eczema?
Although there’s no cure for eczema, treatments can help with symptoms. There isn’t currently an eczema cure. However, up to 80% of children with the condition will outgrow it by the time they become adults. People with eczema also experience periods of remission, where symptoms disappear temporarily. The best way to treat eczema is by using medications, alternative treatments and lifestyle changes.
9 Early Warning Signs of Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis is sometimes called a "silent disease" because it often has no symptoms. In many cases, osteoporosis has been progressing for years, but a person is only diagnosed when they break a bone. However, there are some early warning signs of osteoporosis. Awareness of these subtle signs could help lead...
What Is Pulmonary Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis?
Pulmonary Langerhans cell histiocytosis (PLCH) is a rare interstitial lung disease that commonly develops in young adult smokers. It is also known as eosinophilic granuloma of the lung, pulmonary Langerhans cell granulomatosis, and pulmonary histiocytosis X. Langerhans cells are a type of immune cell that normally destroy foreign substances to...
How to Stop Eczema Itching: Controlling the Urge
Eczema can cause bouts of extremely itchy skin, making it difficult to concentrate on anything else. It may feel good to scratch the itch, but giving in to the urge can cause a vicious cycle of scratching and even lead to infection. If you’re dealing with regular eczema flare-ups, you might be wondering how to stop eczema itching.
Osteopenia vs. Osteoporosis: What Are the Differences?
Osteopenia and osteoporosis can seem similar since both words start with "osteo," from the Greek word for bone, osteon. The conditions are very similar, yet they are also different. Osteopenia is the precursor to the more severe disease of osteoporosis. This article will discuss the differences between osteopenia and osteoporosis,...
Promising New Treatments for Ankylosing Spondylitis
Currently, there is no cure for ankylosing spondylitis, but recent research is offering new treatment options to manage the symptoms and slow the progression of the condition. This article will cover new guidelines for treating and testing ankylosing spondylitis. It will also include alternative treatment options available to manage the symptoms.
Physical Therapy Exercises After a Tibial Plateau Fracture
A tibial plateau fracture is a fracture of the top of the tibia or shin bone. Tibia plateau fractures most commonly occur from motor vehicle accidents, falls, or high-impact sports collisions. For a tibial plateau fracture to heal properly, you will require physical therapy to rehabilitate you back to your prior level of function.
Bronchitis Facts and Statistics: What You Need to Know
Bronchitis is a highly preventable condition that can be acute or chronic. It is triggered by viruses, bacteria, and exposure to environmental toxins such as air pollution and the chemicals in tobacco smoke. Smoking is the major risk factor for chronic bronchitis. Acute bronchitis (often called a chest cold) is...
How Is Malignant Hypertension Diagnosed
Malignant hypertension is often diagnosed in the emergency room when a person seeks care for symptoms produced by severely high blood pressure causing damage to organ systems. The eyes, kidneys, and blood vessels are the organs most commonly affected. The clinical diagnosis of malignant hypertension (or hypertensive crisis) is based...
Complications of Eczema
Skin problems, mental illness, and cardiovascular disease are tied to eczema. In addition to the core symptoms of eczema, the condition can also cause eczema complications, including eczema infection, eczema scars, an eczema sore, skin infections, pigment changes, bacterial dermatitis, and eczema herpeticum. This article will provide you with information...
Neonatal Jaundice: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment
If your baby is experiencing neonatal jaundice (yellowing of the skin), along with any of the following symptoms, call 911 immediately:. Fever (rectal temperature over 100.4 degrees F for infants younger than 3 months) Limp or floppy body. Unresponsiveness. Arched body. Neonatal jaundice or hyperbilirubinemia is a common condition in...
Symptoms of Chronic Gastritis
Chronic gastritis is a medical condition that causes long-term inflammation in the gastric mucosa (stomach lining). The most common cause of gastritis is an infection with a type of bacteria called Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori), often before the age of 12. Frequent symptoms of chronic gastritis include indigestion, abdominal pain,...
Perforomist (Formoterol) – Inhalation
Perforomist is a medication prescribed to control the symptoms of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). With COPD, it becomes difficult to breathe due to blockages in your airways. Perforomist contains the active ingredient formoterol, also known as formoterol fumarate. It belongs to a class of drugs called long-acting beta-agonists (LABAs). LABAs are bronchodilators. They work by relaxing the smooth muscles that line the airways in your lungs, which opens up the airways. The drug keeps airways relaxed for up to 12 hours, making breathing easier.
At-Home Exercises and Physical Therapy for Calcific Tendonitis
Calcific tendonitis results from the buildup of calcium in the shoulder, causing pain and limited range of motion. Symptoms can often be treated with physical therapy to restore the shoulder's range of motion and improve rotator cuff strength. This article reviews physical therapy exercises for calcific tendonitis and the general...
What Is Costochondritis?
Costochondritis is rib pain caused by inflammation of the cartilage (flexible connective tissue) in the rib cage. In this case, it connects the ribs to the sternum (the breastbone between the ribs). Pregnancy can cause costochondritis as the uterus grows and presses on the rib cage, causing it to expand....
How Liver Cysts Are Treated
About 5% to 10% of the population has liver cysts; however, they are mostly harmless. Around 5% of people with them require treatment that's typically only offered if the cysts are painful, large, affect liver function, or are cancerous. Liver cyst treatment may include draining the cyst, surgically removing it,...
