Detroit, MI

Streets closed for filming of latest "Beverly Hills Cop" in Detroit

By Jessica Stevenson
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) - Another installment of Beverly Hills Cop is filming in Detroit.

According to Netflix Productions LLC, "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" featuring Eddy Murphy will be filming scenes from Sunday, Nov. 27 through Friday, Dec. 2. No word if the iconic main character will be on set.

The company said in order to park essential vehicles and equipment needed for production, some streets will be closed. Residents and business owners are asked to avoid the area and watch for posted "NO PARKING/TOW ZONE" signs.

Scenes being filmed downtown will include stunt driving. The production team said Detroiters can expect to see and hear simulated car crashes, smoke effects and sparks.

"We realize we are guests in your neighborhood and will conduct ourselves as such. Our goal is to make this a positive experience for everyone involved. we appreciate your cooperation and help in keeping film production in the city of Detroit and the state of Michigan."

The company said crews from both the Detroit Fire Department and Detroit Police Department will be on site.

These areas will be closed for filming:

Nov. 27 through Dec. 2: Both sides of northbound Washington Boulevard from State to Grand River Avenue.

Nov. 28 through Dec. 2: Full closure of the alley between Shelby Street and Washington Boulevard from State to Grand River Avenue.

Nov. 30 through Dec. 1: Full closure of State Street between Washington Boulevard to Griswold. Intermittent traffic control of Grand River Avenue between Washington Boulevard to Griswold Street.

sly J
3d ago

They should put some of the production money in to fixing the City. they pay to use the Cities but the money doesn't seem to help the City. OORAH 🇺🇸

4
Dottie
3d ago

Hope they bring the production of movies back to Michigan,it would create jobs.

CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

