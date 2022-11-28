Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
merrillfotonews.com
Helen M. Osimitz
Helen M. Osimitz, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, while residing at Country Terrace in Tomahawk, and while under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice Services. She was born on June 28, 1933, to the late Peter P. and Mary M. (Labanz) Rezutek in Rib Lake, WI. She was the second youngest of 11 children. Helen attended Mud Lake & Fawn Valley grade schools and graduated from Rib Lake High School in 1950. She met Donald L. Osimitz, and the two were married on March 13, 1954, in Crown Point, IN. Sadly, he passed away in 1981. She worked in Milwaukee at Perfox. Helen and her husband then moved to Chicago and were blessed with 5 children. Later, they moved to Wausau. Helen greatly enjoyed growing her own vegetables, canning those vegetables, and tending to her beautiful flower gardens. Camping and fishing at Broken Bow Campground in Lac Du Flambeau were a few of her favorite hobbies that she looked forward to every year. Helen was a fantastic cook and baker! At Christmastime, she enjoyed baking her family’s favorite cookies and her holiday specialty was her famous Pierogi! At Easter, her special dish to prepare was borscht ~ a breakfast delight. Helen was a previous member of the “Woman of the Moose” in Wausau. She was a wonderful homemaker and mom, and she will never be forgotten.
merrillfotonews.com
Christmas is coming to Merrill
It’s official … Christmas is coming to Merrill and will soon be here. It’s now December, we’ve already seen a little snow, the City has the snowflakes up on the light poles around town, and Merrill is ready to get into the Christmas spirit. Holiday Shop,...
merrillfotonews.com
Marczak’s artwork is featured on annual Merrill Chamber Christmas card
The Merrill Area Chamber of Commerce has unveiled the 2022 Merrill Chamber Christmas card and print, depicting the gazebo in Normal Park on a beautiful snowy day during the Christmas season. This year’s winning art was again created by Tamara Marczak of Gleason who submitted her entry titled “A Normal Christmas night in Merrill.”
merrillfotonews.com
EMU Bluejacks Varsity Hockey scores a win against Chequamegon/Phillips/Butternut @ the MARC
East Merrill Newman United (EMU) Bluejacks Varsity Hockey Team kicked off their season with a non-conference game at the Merrill Area Recreation Complex (MARC) against the Chequamegon/Phillips/Butternut Varsity Hockey Team on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. The Bluejacks were on fire in the first period, scoring five points, the first of which was less than 90 seconds into the game, scored by #26 Sergei Wunsch with an assist from #6 Parker Klebenow.
merrillfotonews.com
Town of Scott barn destroyed by fire on Thanksgiving Day
The Lincoln County Dispatch Center received a 911 call at 4:45 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. “Shortly before 5:00 a.m. on Nov. 24, 2022, the Merrill Fire Department (MFD) was notified by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) Communication Center of a structure fire at W5935 Church Ave. in the Town of Scott,” said MFD Battalion Chief John Kraegenbrink. “Initial dispatch information was for a growing fire in the barn and that the reporting party was trying to remove his cattle from the barn.”
merrillfotonews.com
Support local businesses: Give Merrill Chamber Gift Certificates
When you just don’t know what to buy that person on your gift list, consider giving a Merrill Area Chamber of Commerce Gift Certificate. “When you purchase Merrill Chamber Gift Certificates, you’re helping to support your local businesses,” said Clyde Nelson, Executive Director of the Merrill Area Chamber of Commerce. “It’s a great opportunity to showcase the unique businesses Merrill has to offer.”
merrillfotonews.com
Merrill Girls Basketball Team starts off strong, but needs to focus on rebounding
From an undefeated 3-0 season start, two losses at the Cranberry Classic brings the Girls to 3-2, reveals need to improve rebounding skills. The Merrill Girls Varsity Basketball Team traveled to Shawano on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, for a non-conference match up and their second game of the season. The Lady Bluejays played the Shawano Community High School Hawks and came away with a win (64-51), bringing them to 2-0 at the end of their first week of competitive play.
merrillfotonews.com
Winter parking restrictions
The Merrill Police Department would like to remind residents that Merrill’s winter parking restrictions go into effect on Dec. 1. During December, January, February, and March, no person shall park any vehicle on any street except on:. The odd-numbered side of any street on odd-numbered calendar days. The even-numbered...
merrillfotonews.com
merrillfotonews.com
MERRILL POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORTS
11-14-22 At approximately 2:29 p.m. officers of the Merrill police Department responded to a local big box store for a shoplifting complaint. The suspect was cited for retail theft and given a trespass violation notice from the store. 11-15-22 At 9:12 a.m. an officer responded to of E. 5th St....
merrillfotonews.com
LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORT
Wrap Up for the Period of: 11/14/2022 – 11/20/2022. A portion of State Rd. 107 was closed for over four hours Sunday night, Nov. 20, 2022, into the early morning hours of Monday, Nov. 21; following a motor vehicle crash in the Town of Corning. At 5:48 p.m. Sunday evening deputies responded to a report of a vehicle striking a utility pole at the intersection of Cty. Rd FF and State Rd. 107. The driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The Town of Corning First Responders and Volunteer Fire Department assisted with road closure, while personnel from Wisconsin Public Service worked to repair damage to the utility pole.
Comments / 0