Helen M. Osimitz, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, while residing at Country Terrace in Tomahawk, and while under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice Services. She was born on June 28, 1933, to the late Peter P. and Mary M. (Labanz) Rezutek in Rib Lake, WI. She was the second youngest of 11 children. Helen attended Mud Lake & Fawn Valley grade schools and graduated from Rib Lake High School in 1950. She met Donald L. Osimitz, and the two were married on March 13, 1954, in Crown Point, IN. Sadly, he passed away in 1981. She worked in Milwaukee at Perfox. Helen and her husband then moved to Chicago and were blessed with 5 children. Later, they moved to Wausau. Helen greatly enjoyed growing her own vegetables, canning those vegetables, and tending to her beautiful flower gardens. Camping and fishing at Broken Bow Campground in Lac Du Flambeau were a few of her favorite hobbies that she looked forward to every year. Helen was a fantastic cook and baker! At Christmastime, she enjoyed baking her family’s favorite cookies and her holiday specialty was her famous Pierogi! At Easter, her special dish to prepare was borscht ~ a breakfast delight. Helen was a previous member of the “Woman of the Moose” in Wausau. She was a wonderful homemaker and mom, and she will never be forgotten.

TOMAHAWK, WI ・ 14 HOURS AGO