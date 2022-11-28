Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com
Hugh Freeze has reportedly offered Auburn positions to 8 staffers from Liberty
Hugh Freeze is bringing some familiar faces along to The Plains. FootballScoop reported Thursday that Freeze has offered positions at Auburn to 8 members of his Liberty staff. All 8 are expected to join the AU staff:. Kent Austin – co-offensive coordinator / quarterbacks at Liberty. Maurice Harris –...
Auburn football: Bryan Harsin family member mocks Hugh Freeze and AU
One of former Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin’s family members is very obviously unhappy with how things unfolded on the Plains, showing an extreme level of disdain for AU following the Hugh Freeze coaching hire. Freeze was hired four weeks to the day after Harsin was dismissed after...
Auburn football fans feel victimized by Lane Kiffin’s Alabama state title tweet
Auburn football fans didn’t need Lane Kiffin reminding them about the Alabama 7A State Championship matchup on November 30, but there the Ole Miss Rebels coach was keeping his name fresh in the heads of Tiger fans. Kiffin, of course, was the leading candidate to take over the AU...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Charles Barkley shares thoughts on Auburn hiring Hugh Freeze
Charles Barkley admits that Hugh Freeze wasn’t his first choice to be the new Tigers football coach, but he will fully support him. Barkley, a prominent Auburn alum and Basketball Hall of Famer, told Mark Heim of AL.com that he was hoping Deion Sanders would have gotten the job, but Freeze is the guy and those that criticizing him should worry about themselves.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Hugh Freeze bringing Liberty defensive assistant to Auburn, per report
Hugh Freeze is in the process of creating his staff at Auburn shortly after taking over as the head coach of the Tigers with the program parting ways with Bryan Harsin earlier this season. Among the moves Freeze is making as he heads back to the SEC is to bring...
Auburn grads, students say Hugh Freeze hire reflects school handling of rape cases: ‘Embarrassing’
When Madeline Burkhardt, a third-generation Auburn University graduate, heard about the school’s hire of head football coach Hugh Freeze, she pulled out her notes app and started typing a letter. She felt someone should know the story of her grandmother, Mary Rosser Burkhardt, who was one of a small...
Charles Barkley defends Hugh Freeze
New Auburn head football coach Hugh Freeze has more character concerns than you can shake a stick at, but that’s not stopping famous alum Charles Barkley from showing his support for the newest member of the Tigers family. “I will always support who’s coaching at Auburn,” Barkley told AL.com on Thursday. “I made no secret Read more... The post Charles Barkley defends Hugh Freeze appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
Hugh Freeze denies relinquishing control of social media accounts after hiring as Auburn football coach
Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze relinquished control of his social media accounts ahead of being hired by the program and first-year athletic director John Cohen, according to Sports Illustrated. Freeze, who has been known to be active on Twitter, has a history of questionable tweets and direct messages. There has...
Cadillac Williams ‘disappointed’ but ‘not upset’ after interviewing for Auburn head coaching job
Hugh Freeze wasn’t certain what kind of reception he was going to get from Cadillac Williams, but Auburn’s new head coach was prepared to “plead and beg” to convince Williams to remain on staff when the two had their first discussions Monday night in Auburn’s athletics complex.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn veteran lineman to enter transfer portal, consider return to AU
Auburn OL Keiondre Jones is set to test the NCAA transfer portal waters. His time on The Plains might not be over just yet, though. Jones tweeted Thursday that he is entering the portal as a grad transfer. In his tweeted note (below), Jones mentioned that he is not ruling out a return to Auburn, depending on Hugh Freeze’s staff hires.
WR Adam Hopkins decommits from Auburn
The 4-star from Thomasville, GA has reopened his recruitment, but has not shut the door on the Tigers
What new Alabama commit Sterling Dixon brings to the table
Alabama added one of the most talented linebackers in the 2024 class on Thursday in Sterling Dixon of Mobile Christian. The four-star ‘backer is coming off a junior season that saw him amass 172 tackles, including 39 tackles for a loss and 18 sacks. “They are getting a straight...
Wetumpka Herald
Former Wetumpka star Kavosiey Smoke enters transfer portal
Former Wetumpka running back Kavosiey Smoke is in the market for a new college football team. Smoke, who has spent his last five seasons with the Kentucky Wildcats, announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Thursday. As a graduate transfer, he will have one more year of eligibility wherever he ends up.
wvtm13.com
Former Liberty University student disagrees with Hugh Freeze hire at Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. — Not everyone is happy about Hugh Freeze coming to Auburn. WVTM 13's Magdala Louissaint spoke with Chelsea Andrews over the phone. She's not sure of how the vetting process goes for football coaches but she wanted to tell auburn she had concerns about Hugh Freeze coming to the university.
Auburn Plainsman
Miss Auburn top five announced
Excited friends, family and fellow students of the contestants for the title of Miss Auburn gathered on the second floor of the Melton Student Center this evening to hear the callouts for the top five ladies moving on to the next round of the competition. The top five candidates for...
alreporter.com
Opinion | Auburn drops another one — this time to the First Amendment
As much joy as there is in relishing Alabama’s 49-27 win over Auburn in this year’s Iron Bowl and as much cringeworthy horror there is in the university’s decision to turn over the football program to a sketchy, abusive twit who possibly can’t be trusted with his own Twitter account, it’s important to note that Auburn isn’t just losing on the gridiron or in the game of public relations.
Auburn traded Cadillac for a creepy white van
Cadillac Williams is Auburn. He’s everything that’s right about Auburn. Hugh Freeze represents everything that’s wrong about Auburn. Of course he got the job. Auburn could have had a Cadillac. Instead, they bought a creepy white van. With lots of baggage. R E L A T E...
Auburn, December 01 High School 🏈 Game Notice
tallasseetribune.com
Tallassee softball trio signs to college programs
A trio of Tallassee softball players signed National Letters of Intent to play at the college level on Tuesday. Seniors Abbie Davis, Brooke Royster, and Jenna Manning each signed their NLI’s with their respective schools. Davis signed with Coastal Alabama South Community College, Royster signed with Central Alabama Community College, and Manning signed with the University of Mobile.
opelikaobserver.com
Beauregard Senior Inks Softball Scholarship
Beauregard High School senior softball player Bailey Abernathy signed an athletics scholarship with Shorter University on Tuesday, Nov. 6. Pictured front row: Stacy Abernathy, Bailey Abernathy, David Abernathy, Isabella Abernathy. Pictured second row: Mike Smith, Sue Smith, Donna Abernathy. Pictured third row: coach Kathy Brown, coach Wade Thorn, head coach Scott Meadows, coach Kathy McDonald and Sabrina Milligan.
