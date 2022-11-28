ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

saturdaydownsouth.com

Hugh Freeze has reportedly offered Auburn positions to 8 staffers from Liberty

Hugh Freeze is bringing some familiar faces along to The Plains. FootballScoop reported Thursday that Freeze has offered positions at Auburn to 8 members of his Liberty staff. All 8 are expected to join the AU staff:. Kent Austin – co-offensive coordinator / quarterbacks at Liberty. Maurice Harris –...
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Charles Barkley shares thoughts on Auburn hiring Hugh Freeze

Charles Barkley admits that Hugh Freeze wasn’t his first choice to be the new Tigers football coach, but he will fully support him. Barkley, a prominent Auburn alum and Basketball Hall of Famer, told Mark Heim of AL.com that he was hoping Deion Sanders would have gotten the job, but Freeze is the guy and those that criticizing him should worry about themselves.
AUBURN, AL
The Comeback

Charles Barkley defends Hugh Freeze

New Auburn head football coach Hugh Freeze has more character concerns than you can shake a stick at, but that’s not stopping famous alum Charles Barkley from showing his support for the newest member of the Tigers family. “I will always support who’s coaching at Auburn,” Barkley told AL.com on Thursday. “I made no secret Read more... The post Charles Barkley defends Hugh Freeze appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn veteran lineman to enter transfer portal, consider return to AU

Auburn OL Keiondre Jones is set to test the NCAA transfer portal waters. His time on The Plains might not be over just yet, though. Jones tweeted Thursday that he is entering the portal as a grad transfer. In his tweeted note (below), Jones mentioned that he is not ruling out a return to Auburn, depending on Hugh Freeze’s staff hires.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

What new Alabama commit Sterling Dixon brings to the table

Alabama added one of the most talented linebackers in the 2024 class on Thursday in Sterling Dixon of Mobile Christian. The four-star ‘backer is coming off a junior season that saw him amass 172 tackles, including 39 tackles for a loss and 18 sacks. “They are getting a straight...
MOBILE, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Former Wetumpka star Kavosiey Smoke enters transfer portal

Former Wetumpka running back Kavosiey Smoke is in the market for a new college football team. Smoke, who has spent his last five seasons with the Kentucky Wildcats, announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Thursday. As a graduate transfer, he will have one more year of eligibility wherever he ends up.
WETUMPKA, AL
Auburn Plainsman

Miss Auburn top five announced

Excited friends, family and fellow students of the contestants for the title of Miss Auburn gathered on the second floor of the Melton Student Center this evening to hear the callouts for the top five ladies moving on to the next round of the competition. The top five candidates for...
AUBURN, AL
alreporter.com

Opinion | Auburn drops another one — this time to the First Amendment

As much joy as there is in relishing Alabama’s 49-27 win over Auburn in this year’s Iron Bowl and as much cringeworthy horror there is in the university’s decision to turn over the football program to a sketchy, abusive twit who possibly can’t be trusted with his own Twitter account, it’s important to note that Auburn isn’t just losing on the gridiron or in the game of public relations.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn traded Cadillac for a creepy white van

Cadillac Williams is Auburn. He’s everything that’s right about Auburn. Hugh Freeze represents everything that’s wrong about Auburn. Of course he got the job. Auburn could have had a Cadillac. Instead, they bought a creepy white van. With lots of baggage. R E L A T E...
AUBURN, AL
High School Football PRO

Auburn, December 01 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Auburn, December 01 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Auburn High School football team will have a game with Thompson High School on November 30, 2022, 17:00:00.
AUBURN, AL
tallasseetribune.com

Tallassee softball trio signs to college programs

A trio of Tallassee softball players signed National Letters of Intent to play at the college level on Tuesday. Seniors Abbie Davis, Brooke Royster, and Jenna Manning each signed their NLI’s with their respective schools. Davis signed with Coastal Alabama South Community College, Royster signed with Central Alabama Community College, and Manning signed with the University of Mobile.
TALLASSEE, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Beauregard Senior Inks Softball Scholarship

Beauregard High School senior softball player Bailey Abernathy signed an athletics scholarship with Shorter University on Tuesday, Nov. 6. Pictured front row: Stacy Abernathy, Bailey Abernathy, David Abernathy, Isabella Abernathy. Pictured second row: Mike Smith, Sue Smith, Donna Abernathy. Pictured third row: coach Kathy Brown, coach Wade Thorn, head coach Scott Meadows, coach Kathy McDonald and Sabrina Milligan.
OPELIKA, AL

