Lincoln, NE

The Spun

Nebraska Releases Statement On Mickey Joseph's Arrest

Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts issued a statement Wednesday evening following Mickey Joseph's arrest on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault. Per The Athletic's Mitch Sherman, Alberts announced that he's placing Joseph on leave. "I was made aware of the charges against Coach Joseph and given the nature of...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Hugh Freeze Reportedly Parts Ways With Auburn Coach

Hugh Freeze's staff at Auburn is starting to take some shape. Freeze, who was hired by the school on Monday after spending the previous four seasons at Liberty, has made a couple of new hires but has also decided to part ways with a coach who was on Bryan Harsin's staff.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Matt Rhule Reportedly Makes Another Key Hire At Nebraska

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has reportedly made another addition to his new staff in Lincoln. The former Carolina Panthers head coach has reportedly hired UConn running backs coach E.J. Barthel, per college football insider Bruce Feldman. Berthel was the director of player personnel under Rhule during their time together...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Football World Is Furious With Jim Harbaugh Today

A Michigan Wolverines senior football player is reportedly facing a felony weapons charge for an incident that allegedly took place in October. Michigan senior Mazi Smith is facing a felony charge. He is reportedly facing felony charges for carrying a concealed weapon. While the incident took place in October, Smith has played in all of Michigan's games.
SB Nation

Matt Rhule is gaslighting everyone on his Nebraska media tour

Matt Rhule isn’t in an easy position right now, I get it. The newly named Nebraska coach is in the middle of a media blitz to hype up Huskers fans and get national visibility ahead of recruiting, while constantly being haunted by the specter of his former job: Being the worst head coach in the history of the Carolina Panthers.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing Mickey Joseph Report

Just days after Nebraska officially introduced Matt Rhule as its new head coach, it was announced that Mickey Joseph was arrested. According to the Lincoln Police Department, Joseph was arrested on suspicion of strangulation and third degree domestic assault. The police were dispatched to a residence near South 34th and Tree Line Drive.
LINCOLN, NE
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to Decoldest Crawford news

In a move that is going to leave a lot of Nebraska Cornhuskers fans feeling cold, freshman WR Decoldest Crawford has entered the transfer portal and plans to play elsewhere next season. Crawford became notable after he appeared in a commercial for SOS Heating and Cooling, a Lincoln, Nebraska based-company that signed a NIL deal with Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Decoldest Crawford news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LINCOLN, NE

