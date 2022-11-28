Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Trio of Huskers enter transfer portal on Thursday.The Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Four-star Texas edge rusher planning to visit programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Caleb Tannor declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football to hire Jake Peetz as quarterbacks coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: WR Trey Palmer earns All-Big Ten acoladesThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Releases Statement On Mickey Joseph's Arrest
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts issued a statement Wednesday evening following Mickey Joseph's arrest on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault. Per The Athletic's Mitch Sherman, Alberts announced that he's placing Joseph on leave. "I was made aware of the charges against Coach Joseph and given the nature of...
Hugh Freeze Sends Clear Message To Nick Saban After Taking Over At Auburn
Hugh Freeze has won everywhere he's coached, achieving double-digit win seasons at Arkansas State, Ole Miss and Liberty. But one line on his resume probably had more to do with Freeze being named Bryan Harsin's successor at Auburn on Monday. Freeze has proven that he can beat Nick Saban and ...
Hugh Freeze Reportedly Parts Ways With Auburn Coach
Hugh Freeze's staff at Auburn is starting to take some shape. Freeze, who was hired by the school on Monday after spending the previous four seasons at Liberty, has made a couple of new hires but has also decided to part ways with a coach who was on Bryan Harsin's staff.
Matt Rhule Reportedly Makes Another Key Hire At Nebraska
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has reportedly made another addition to his new staff in Lincoln. The former Carolina Panthers head coach has reportedly hired UConn running backs coach E.J. Barthel, per college football insider Bruce Feldman. Berthel was the director of player personnel under Rhule during their time together...
Look: Football World Is Furious With Jim Harbaugh Today
A Michigan Wolverines senior football player is reportedly facing a felony weapons charge for an incident that allegedly took place in October. Michigan senior Mazi Smith is facing a felony charge. He is reportedly facing felony charges for carrying a concealed weapon. While the incident took place in October, Smith has played in all of Michigan's games.
Matt Rhule is gaslighting everyone on his Nebraska media tour
Matt Rhule isn’t in an easy position right now, I get it. The newly named Nebraska coach is in the middle of a media blitz to hype up Huskers fans and get national visibility ahead of recruiting, while constantly being haunted by the specter of his former job: Being the worst head coach in the history of the Carolina Panthers.
Matt Rhule lands on new RBs coach for Nebraska coaching staff, per report
Matt Rhule has reportedly landed on a new running backs coach for his first Nebraska staff. According to Nate Clouse with Rivals, Rhule’s choice for RBs coach in Lincoln will be EJ Barthel. Barthell most recently served in the same capacity for UConn during the 2022 season. Barthel has...
Nebraska Football: EJ Barthel tabbed as running backs coach
Nebraska helmet before a game.Photo by(Josh Wolfe/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) The Nebraska football program has a new running backs coach, as Matt Rhule begins his first week as head coach. EJ Barthel will come into the program as its next running backs coach, per 247Sports’ Michael Bruntz.
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing Mickey Joseph Report
Just days after Nebraska officially introduced Matt Rhule as its new head coach, it was announced that Mickey Joseph was arrested. According to the Lincoln Police Department, Joseph was arrested on suspicion of strangulation and third degree domestic assault. The police were dispatched to a residence near South 34th and Tree Line Drive.
Nebraska Football Trio Earns All-Conference Recognition
Garrett Nelson leads Huskers with second-team selection
CFB world reacts to Decoldest Crawford news
In a move that is going to leave a lot of Nebraska Cornhuskers fans feeling cold, freshman WR Decoldest Crawford has entered the transfer portal and plans to play elsewhere next season. Crawford became notable after he appeared in a commercial for SOS Heating and Cooling, a Lincoln, Nebraska based-company that signed a NIL deal with Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Decoldest Crawford news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Top 25 roundup: No. 2 Texas holds off No. 7 Creighton
Marcus Carr scored 19 points and Brock Cunningham hit two free throws with four seconds to play to ice the
Keisei Tominaga guides Nebraska to blowout of BC
Keisei Tominaga tied a career high with 23 points off the bench and Nebraska dominated just before and after halftime
Texas Longhorns hoops: Creighton at Texas Early Thoughts
The No. 2 ranked Texas Longhorns will host No. 7 Creighton Thursday night in a second top 10 matchup of the young season.
