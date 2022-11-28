Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bill Rudin: Midtown office conversions are the answer
To Bill Rudin, the solution for Midtown’s vacant offices is clear: convert them to homes. In an interview with Bloomberg this week on the state of the New York real estate market, the Rudin Management CEO was mostly upbeat about the industry’s pandemic recovery. “You can walk around...
Times Square hotel developer sues neighbors over delayed demolition
A hotel developer filed a lawsuit against some of New York City’s largest landlords over the year-long construction delay for a project in Times Square. Flintlock Construction Services filed a lawsuit against SL Green, Sam Chang’s McSam Hotel Group, Natixis and a family landlord for delaying access needed to start demolition at 711 Seventh Avenue, Crain’s reported. Flintlock wants a judge to force its neighbors to provide immediate access.
Facing foreclosure, world’s tallest Holiday Inn files for bankruptcy
The Holiday Inn hotel in the Financial District filed for bankruptcy as its owner looks to avert foreclosure. Developer Jubao Xie put the 492-room hotel at 99 Washington Street into Chapter 11 Tuesday, explaining that the hotel is performing well after being hurt by Covid but needs to renegotiate with creditors.
Hyatt to acquire Dream Hotel Group for up to $300M
Hyatt has agreed to acquire Sant Singh Chatwal’s Dream Hotel Group for up to $300 million. The deal, which the hotel operator announced Tuesday, includes the Dream Hotels, Chatwal Hotels and Unscripted Hotels brands. The acquisition includes 12 managed or franchised lifestyle hotels and another 24 in the pipeline with signed long-term agreements.
Rockefeller descendants list 54-acre parcel from Greenwich estate
A group of Rockefeller descendants are looking to part with the final piece of a former family estate. The Indian Spring Lake Company, which counts more than 100 of William’s descendants as shareholders, listed a 54-acre parcel of forestland in Greenwich for $21.5 million, the Wall Street Journal reported. The acreage at 181 Glenville Road in the wealthy Connecticut enclave is the last large holding from the former Rockefeller family estate.
NYCHA tenants’ rent arrears surge to $443M
Private landlords weren’t the only ones slammed by the pandemic and the state’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program. New York City Housing Authority tenants skipped rent too, racking up nearly half a billion dollars in arrears and limiting the authority’s ability to make critical repairs to its apartments.
Yoel Goldman’s All Year Management investigated by NY attorney general
Yoel Goldman’s All Year Management is under investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James over its use of tenants’ security deposits. The probe is exploring whether All Year Management moved tenant deposits to other entities, according to filings in bankruptcy court. Under New York law, landlords are required to secure deposits in separate accounts so they are not commingled.
Developer fires back as Saddle River blocks affordable housing
Eight affordable housing units may not seem like much, but it’s drawing Saddle River and a developer into court next month. Oral arguments in a lawsuit over a 60-unit project proposed for East Allendale Road are set for Dec. 16, NorthJersey.com reported. The Saddle River Planning Board rejected the...
Construction worker dies at Upper West Side building
A construction worker died Monday after falling from an Upper West Side building. The incident occurred late Monday morning at 263 West End Avenue, Gothamist reported. A preliminary investigation by the Department of Buildings found the 36-year-old worker, who has not been publicly identified, was installing netting around a supported scaffold on the 15th floor when he fell to a sidewalk shed below.
