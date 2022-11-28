Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Bedford Clothe-A-Child project gearing up for Christmas 2022
BEDFORD – For over 35 years, the City of Bedford has continued to provide clothing to well-deserved children through the Bedford Clothe-A-Child project. If history repeats itself, the need for clothing for children in Bedford will exceed 200. The Bedford Clothe-A-Child Inc. is once again conducting their annual Clothe-A-Child...
wbiw.com
Springville Community and Rural Foundation Inc. will meet in a work session on Friday
SPRINGVILLE – The Springville Community and Rural Foundation Inc. (SCARF) will meet in a work session on Friday, December 2 at 6 p.m. The work session will take place in the conference room of the Springville Community Academy at 126 Brick Street, in Springville,. Work Session Agenda.
wbiw.com
Celebrate an Old Fashioned Christmas at Historic Lindley Farmhouse on Sunday, December 4th
PAOLI – The Orange County Historical Society will once again play host to an old-fashioned holiday event at the historic Lindley House in Paoli this coming Sunday, December 4th from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. The nearly 170-year-old farmhouse will be decorated downstairs in part to reflect a simple...
wbiw.com
Bedford Redevelopment Commission will meet in a special session on Monday
BEDFORD – The Bedford Redevelopment Commission will meet in a Special Meeting on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. in Room 300 at Stonegate Arts and Education Center located at 931 15th Street, in Bedford. On the agenda:. Consideration of Change Order #1 for the new Bedford Police...
wbiw.com
City of Bloomington will celebrate the grand opening of Waldron, Hill & Buskirk Playground on Thursday
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department and the Board of Park Commissioners, with special guest Mayor John Hamilton, invite you to the official opening of the new Waldron, Hill & Buskirk Park Playground, located at 331 South Washington Street behind the Bloomington Police Department on Thursday, December 1 at 4:30 p.m.
wbiw.com
Breakfast with Santa at LCIS set for Saturday, December 3rd
FAYETTEVILLE – Lawrence County Independent Schools will be hosting a Breakfast with Santa event on Saturday, December 3rd from 8 a.m. until noon at the school cafeteria. For more information on the event, you can contact LCIS School Board President Jason Lyons at jrlyons@lcis.education or by calling the school at (812) 807-600.
wbiw.com
Revel in the Glow of the Holiday Season at Switchyard Park
BLOOMINGTON – Residents can revel in the Glow of the Holiday Season at Switchyard Park this Saturday. Those attending will view the amazing light display while enjoying an evening of family-fun events at the park located at 1601 South Rogers Street. The event is free to attend. A Schedule...
wbiw.com
Santa Paws is coming to Switchyard Park on Sunday, Dec. 4
BLOOMINGTON – Stop by the Switchyard Dog Park on Sunday, December 4 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. and celebrate the holidays by having your dog’s picture taken with Santa Paws. All well-behaved dogs are welcome and all dog park rules apply at this FREE event. Located on...
wbiw.com
Medora Christmas Festival kicks off with a tree-lighting ceremony on Friday
MEDORA – The Medora Christmas Festival will kick off its events with a tree-lighting ceremony on Friday. The event will be held at the library at 6 p.m. You can enjoy the sounds of the season performed by carolers of Medora Pentecostal Church while munching on free Christmas cookies.
wbiw.com
Obituary: David D. Haley
David D. Haley, 75, of Bedford passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022, at his home. He was born in Bedford on September 11, 1947, to James and Mary (Reynolds) Coulter. David was a graduate of Bloomington High School, was a veteran of the US Army, he was retired from NWSC Crane.
wbiw.com
North Daviess students will perform winter concerts
ELNORA – North Daviess students will be putting on a concert in the North Daviess High School auditorium on December 12th at 6:30 p.m. The high school auditorium is located at 5494 E State Road 58 in Elnora. The winter concert will include sounds from the Jr. High School...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Joseph “Joe” Wayne Wray
Joe Wray, 70, of Punta Gorda Florida, formerly of Bloomington, Indiana passed away Friday, November 25 at Shore Pointe Hospital, Punta Gorda. Joe was born November 25, 1952, in Bedford, Indiana to James and Wilma (Darcus) Wray, who both preceded him in death. Joe was the owner of Fine Print...
wbiw.com
Obituary: David Loy Mitchell
David Loy Mitchell, 83, of Bloomington, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at his residence. Born August 28, 1939, in Mitchell, he was the son of Andrew and Elsie Eva (Clouse) Mesarosh. He married Norma Kay Halverstadt. David was a US Army veteran...
wbiw.com
Upgrades will be made at Loogootee City Park and the city pool
LOOGOOTEE – Upgrades will be made at Loogootee City Park and City Pool in the coming year. The park is located at 602 Park Street in Loogootee. A walking trail and exercise area will be installed. Outdoor exercise equipment will be added next to the east side parking lot. The walking trail and outdoor exercise equipment will cost around $125,000 and will be paid for with a grant from the Martin County Community Foundation.
$47M Santa Claus, Indiana Property is For Sale with Stables, Diner, Sports Bar, Shooting Range and More – See IncrediblePhotos
If you have ever been to Holiday World, in Santa Claus, Indiana, you've probably seen this beautiful piece of fenced property. It's perfectly groomed, massive, and now, for sale. I always wondered what was on the other side of the fence and gated driveways. My imagination would run wild with...
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Council announce meeting date change for December
LAWRENCE COUNTY – The Lawrence County Council will hold its December meeting on Tuesday, December 20th at 6:30 p.m. instead of December 27th. The meeting will still take place in the Commissioners Room of the Lawrence County Courthouse.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Elliaunna Margi Plummer
Elliaunna Margi Plummer, 20 months, of Bedford, passed away on November 26, 2022, at 4:28 p.m. at IU Riley Hospital in Indianapolis. She was born in Louisville, Kentucky on March 25, 2021, to Cheyenne Hill and Aron Plummer, she attended Blackwell Pentecostal Church with her mother. Survivors include her mother,...
wbiw.com
Police Log: November 30, 2022
12:11 a.m. Officers were out with a vehicle in the 3000 block of Ted Jones Drive. 12:36 a.m. Battery reported in the 1000 block of 4th Street. 12:56 a.m. Fire alarm sounding in the 2000 block of Industrial Park Drive. 3:24 a.m. Medical emergency in the 600 block of T...
vincennespbs.org
Sentencing announced for 2020 drunk driving accident
A man was jailed in Knox County in connection with a 2020 Drunk Driving accident. 27-year-old Jacob Kinnaman, whose address was in Terre Haute, was reported to be from Sullivan in April of 2020 when he was involved in a crash on State Road 67 near the intersection of State Road 67 and Piper Road.
Greene County ‘tiny home’ set to help children in need
BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Sunday marked the end of a long road for several community members around Greene County. Several organizations, led by Erin’s Purpose, collaborated on the construction of a “tiny home” for the County’s Department of Child Services. They hosted a ribbon cutting over the weekend for the facility, one that Terri Neighbors, the […]
Comments / 1