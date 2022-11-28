LOOGOOTEE – Upgrades will be made at Loogootee City Park and City Pool in the coming year. The park is located at 602 Park Street in Loogootee. A walking trail and exercise area will be installed. Outdoor exercise equipment will be added next to the east side parking lot. The walking trail and outdoor exercise equipment will cost around $125,000 and will be paid for with a grant from the Martin County Community Foundation.

LOOGOOTEE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO