Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State uses second-half surge to top No. 18 Louisville 96-77The LanternColumbus, OH
Fight breaks out at Louisville barAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Oldham County History Center hosting "A Morning with the Grinch" charitable event to collect toys for community childrenAmarie M.La Grange, KY
The Mary M. Miller riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio RiverAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Louisville Bats to host "Breakfast with Santa" at Slugger Field presented by Outback SteakhouseAmarie M.Louisville, KY
wbiw.com
Obituary: Elliaunna Margi Plummer
Elliaunna Margi Plummer, 20 months, of Bedford, passed away on November 26, 2022, at 4:28 p.m. at IU Riley Hospital in Indianapolis. She was born in Louisville, Kentucky on March 25, 2021, to Cheyenne Hill and Aron Plummer, she attended Blackwell Pentecostal Church with her mother. Survivors include her mother,...
wbiw.com
Obituary: David D. Haley
David D. Haley, 75, of Bedford passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022, at his home. He was born in Bedford on September 11, 1947, to James and Mary (Reynolds) Coulter. David was a graduate of Bloomington High School, was a veteran of the US Army, he was retired from NWSC Crane.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Doel Dwayne Baughman
Doel Dwayne Baughman, 82, of Mitchell, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022, at his residence. Born March 2, 1940, in Charlestown, he was the son of Spencer and Ruby (Standiford) Baughman. He married Nancy Russell on July 28, 1973, and she preceded him in death on January 15, 1995. He then married Claudia Jean “Jeannie” Helton on May 7, 2004, and she preceded him in death on March 27, 2010.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Paul Eugene “Gene” Porter
Paul Eugene “Gene” Porter, 94, of Bedford, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022, at White River Lodge. Born on March 20, 1928, he was the son of Paul Henry and Leona (Skeen) Porter. He married Evelyn Marie (Chestnut) Porter on June 19, 1948, and she preceded him in death.
k105.com
Hardin Co. man killed in crash in south Louisville
A Hardin County man has been killed in a crash in south Louisville. Timothy G. Conkin, 61, of Vine Grove, was traveling in the 13000 block of Dixie Highway when he crossed the center line and struck a vehicle, according to The News-Enterprise. He was transported to University of Louisville...
wbiw.com
Police Log: November 30, 2022
12:11 a.m. Officers were out with a vehicle in the 3000 block of Ted Jones Drive. 12:36 a.m. Battery reported in the 1000 block of 4th Street. 12:56 a.m. Fire alarm sounding in the 2000 block of Industrial Park Drive. 3:24 a.m. Medical emergency in the 600 block of T...
ISP: Indiana car crash sends child to Louisville hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Indiana State Police and detectives are investigating an early morning crash that sent a 4 year old to the hospital. Around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, ISP said officers with the Washington County Sheriff's Office responded to a head-on crash in southern Indiana. Police said according to initial...
WHAS 11
A beloved and embattled Louisville artist died Monday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A beloved local artist died on Monday. Mark Anthony Mulligan depicted Louisville like no one else could. Through his experience with mental illness and houselessness, he brought a new perspective to our city's art scene. But, his battle with COVID-19 ended Monday. Mulligan was impossible to...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Barbara Hillenburg
Barbara Hillenburg, 87, of Bedford died Friday, November 25, 2022, at her residence. Born April 28, 1935, in Martin County, she was the daughter of Beryl J. and Frances Elizabeth (Owens) Pruett. She married Charles Hillenburg on May 3, 1953. Barbara’s first job was working for Walls and Walls Insurance...
kentuckytoday.com
Minton bridge will be closed on weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – All eastbound lanes of the Sherman Minton Bridge, which carries I-64 and US-150 traffic across the Ohio River between Louisville and southern Indiana, will be closed this weekend, as part of the Sherman Minton renewal project, with a nine-day closure planned for mid-December. Weather permitting,...
WISH-TV
4-year-old faces life-threatening injures after southern Indiana crash
NEW PEKIN, Ind. (WISH) — A 4-year-old was hospitalized in Louisville, Kentucky, with life-threatening injuries after a Wednesday morning crash on the hillcrest of a rural Washington County road, Indiana State Police said Wednesday night. State police did not identify the child or its gender in a news release.
Wave 3
Southern Indiana man, woman arrested in drug activity investigation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police Sellersburg Post troopers arrested a Clark County man and Washington County woman in connection to a drug activity investigation. State police started investigating in late November after learning about possible drug activity at a residence in Borden. After a search warrant was requested,...
wbiw.com
Bedford Clothe-A-Child project gearing up for Christmas 2022
BEDFORD – For over 35 years, the City of Bedford has continued to provide clothing to well-deserved children through the Bedford Clothe-A-Child project. If history repeats itself, the need for clothing for children in Bedford will exceed 200. The Bedford Clothe-A-Child Inc. is once again conducting their annual Clothe-A-Child...
Wave 3
Victim of workplace accident identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a man who died after a Southern Indiana workplace accident has been released. Emmanuel Martinez Moran, 22, was injured November 28 while working inside a trench in the 700 block of McKinley Ave. in Clarksville. The work was being done as part of a sewer project.
Some Swear They Can See a Body in this Abandoned Southern Indiana Apartment Building Being Demolished
The building you're looking at is the Riverview Tower in New Albany, Indiana, right across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky. The abandoned apartment building recently met the wrecking ball. Someone captured a photo of the demolition and shared it on Facebook. Immediately comments began that there was a body or spirit seen in an upper-floor window.
WLKY.com
22-year-old man dies in Clarksville 'workplace accident'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after what a coroner called a "workplace accident" in southern Indiana. According to a coroner's report, Emmanuel Martinez Moran, 22, died Monday after an accident in the 700 block of McKinley Avenue in Clarksville, Indiana. Moran was reportedly in a trench when...
wdrb.com
158-acre historic southern Indiana farm to be transformed into public park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic Floyd County farm is set to transform into a public park. The 158-acre Sillings-Schoen-Mitsch property on State Road 64 near Georgetown, Indiana, includes a 1910s-era farmhouse and three barns. When the owner — Zelpha Schoen Mitsch — died in 2015, she left the farm...
Worker who died in trench collapse at Southern Indiana construction site identified
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death of 22-year-old Emmanuel Martinez Moran after a trench collapse.
wdrb.com
Gordon Ramsay of 'Hell's Kitchen' set to open southern Indiana restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gordon Ramsay is cooking up something new at Caesars Southern Indiana with a fine dining restaurant at the casino. Ramsay, one of the world's most famous MICHELIN-star chefs and the star of "Hell's Kitchen," has 15 restaurants across the U.S., with another 46 internationally. And now, Caesars Southern Indiana has been added to that list.
wdrb.com
Indiana sheriff says online threats against schools becoming more difficult to investigate
GEORGETOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Officials at Highland Hills Middle School in Georgetown, Indiana, said a threat against the school that was investigated Wednesday was not credible, but extra officers were on-hand when classes started Thursday. Families received a phone call Wednesday evening from New Albany Floyd County Schools Assistant Superintendent...
