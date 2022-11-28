Read full article on original website
Related
Massachusetts Born Celebrity’s Net Worth for 2022 is a Cool $400 Million
We have recently started a series of posts looking at Berkshire County and Massachusetts celebrities that have some pretty amazing net worths. A few months back, we kicked it off with Berkshire County resident James Taylor who has a pretty impressive net worth which you can read about by going here.
Berkshire County’s Best Holiday Light Displays for 2022
The holiday season in Berkshire County is an experience like no other. Residents throughout the area can be counted on to channel their inner Clark Griswold and string up hundreds of lights, fill inflatables and plug in the holographic projector. There's no doubt that Berkshire County residents love the holidays and love to show off their hard work with others.
Which Berkshires Town Was Named a ‘Best Small Town in Massachusetts’?
For anyone living in the Berkshires, you definitely realize how lucky we are in our region of the state. Everything from the scenery, history, and cozy feel of each city and town throughout the Berkshires helps the region establish its particular identity within the Massachusetts. But did you realize that we have a town here that recently named as a 'Best Small Town in Massachusetts'?
Berkshires Mexican Restaurant Announces Date to Open This Month
It's been quite the process for this Mexican restaurant to get the pieces in place to reopen its doors to the public, but it looks like they now have an opening date set for this popular joint in the Berkshires. Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill in downtown Pittsfield has been closed for awhile, but now we know it's opening up in December sooner than you might think.
This Berkshire Ski Resort Is Massachusetts’ Highest
The cold and snowy season is upon us and although we here in Massachusetts won't see the heart of winter for another month or so, skiing is on the brain. We can either embrace winter and enjoy it, or hibernate until spring's thaw. Skiing, no matter what level your at,...
Fries, Mashed, Or Baked? What’s Massachusetts’ Favorite Potato Dish?
Who doesn't love a good potato dish now and again, Berkshire County? It's such a simple food, yet it can be put to so many creative and delicious uses. How do you prefer your taters? Fried? Baked(with sour cream, melted cheese, butter, and bacon bits)? Boiled(with corned beef and cabbage)? Scalloped(what could be wrong with potatoes and cheese)?
If You’re A Fan Of This TV Show, You’re Not Alone In Massachusetts!
As many of you in Berkshire County are well aware, there are TV shows that you like, there are TV shows that you love, and then there's the next level: TV shows that you are absolutely OBSESSED with. Let's take a quick look at some TV shows that people have...
“Hogan’s Hero” And Real Life Holocaust Survivor Passes Away At 96
I have to confess, Berkshire County, that this news shook me up a little bit last week when I heard it. Some tears were shed as well. When I was a kid I always watched the television show "Hogan's Heroes" with my mom who absolutely loved the show. Having gotten...
Light Up the Berkshires in 2022 — Show Us Your Brightest and Most Beautiful Holiday Displays.
It's the most wonderful time of the year and there's no better time to show the Berkshires and the rest of the world how much you love the holiday season. Townsquare Media Berkshire (Live 95.9, Whoopee, AM1420 WBEC, WSBS, and WNAW) along with Greylock Federal Credit Union, J Smegal Roofing and Gutters, Animal Inn of the Berkshires, and Berkshire Meadows are ready to light up our Berkshire County streets and neighborhoods brighter than ever this holiday season, and we need YOUR help.
BREAKING NEWS: Family of Adams Misplaced from Fire Thanksgiving Morning
Nothing is more devastating than losing everything you own in a house fire. It's an experience that you never want to go through. Speaking from experience myself. Only this time, it happened on a holiday that this family will never forget. FYI big shout-out to all the 1st responders that worked so hard to get this structure under control!
Popular Berkshire County Musician Has a Net Worth of $88 Million (VIDEO)
Over the past couple of years, we have taken a look at some of the most popular and successful celebrities that either live or were born in Massachusetts including Berkshire County. You can check out our latest edition of the Massachusetts/Berkshire County-born celebrities post by going here. One thing I...
Think You’re A Smart Cookie? Guess What Massachusetts’ Favorite Cookie Is
Hey, Berkshire County, here's a question: Are you a cookie connoisseur? And I don't mean occasionally grabbing some boring old chocolate chip cookies as a snack(not that I don't LOVE me some "boring old chocolate chip cookies"!) or an Oreo or two for a sugar boost on your way out the door.
Historic Theater in the Berkshires Receives $10 Million Grant to Rebuild
The rich history of the Berkshires in western Massachusetts certainly includes the performing arts. An important hub for this in the Berkshires and throughout all of Massachusetts, and New England for that matter, is at Jacob's Pillow. A couple years ago, a fire happened at a prestigious theater at Jacob's Pillow. But now, a recent grant has been awarded that will help to rebuild this historic theater and the community and surrounding region is thrilled!
Massachusetts, Here Are The Best Black Friday Deals, Specifically
It's time to accept the cold, hard truth, Berkshire County(if you haven't already). Many Americans(including yourself, possibly) plan to be spending a lot less holiday shopping this year. And because of this, the good folks at WalletHub, the personal finance experts, are going to try and make holiday shopping a...
Who Has the Best Gas Station Pizza in Massachusetts? (UPDATED)
Pizza! Everybody loves pizza. I mean at least I do. Who doesn't am I missing anyone? Anyways, it seems like almost every day I have a habit of eating one slice. Particularly when I walk into a gas station and grab my usual iced coffee as well. Who would've thought that one day pizza and gas would go together? Heck, I remember when certain gas stations only sold microwaveable pizza that you would heat up, and then pay for at the counter.
MA’s Kids’ Minds Were Blown Over the Most Popular Toy of 1989 (photos)
Nostalgia is something that is on my mind often. I guess that's a sign of getting older. One thing I enjoyed very much as a kid was playing Nintendo, the original. I would spend time in my Cady Street bedroom in North Adams playing such classics as 'Super Mario Bros.,' 'Duck Hunt,' 'Galaga' 'T& C Surf Designs' and probably my all-time favorite 'Mike Tyson's Punch-Out' which later was reissued to just 'Punch Out" after the 'Baddest Man on the Planet' got into legal trouble. I still have my Nintendo unit with all of those aforementioned games sitting in my basement in Pittsfield. I'll hook it up every now and then so I can take a trip down memory lane. The unit works great.
Yelp Listed The Best Dive Bars In Western Mass., And Three, Including #1, Are In The Berkshires!
Do you have a favorite watering hole, Berkshire County residents? You know, a place to go after work, or meet up with some friends, or watch some football? Well, guess what? Your favorite place to hang might be one of the best in Western Massachusetts!. Yelp just recently released its...
One of the Great Lighting Displays in the Berkshires is Now Open
The Berkshires has plenty of great spots to go to enjoy this festive time of the year during the holiday season. But perhaps one of the more underrated spots that you will find throughout the region has recently opened up and look no further for a great spot to take the family or a date, for that matter, than this historic spot.
This Christmas Light Event Is a Must-See in Massachusetts!
With temperatures starting to drop and the leaves almost fully off the trees, it's just another sign that Jolly Old Saint Nick is around the corner. Christmas music is starting to be heard in the stores, and not to mention a select number of radio stations already spinning Christmas tunes including our sister station in Albany NY. 103.9 The Breeze.
Here’s The Info You Need, Berkshire County! The Best Stores To Shop At On Black Friday
It's almost here, Berkshire County! The dilemma that faces millions of holiday shoppers every year. Black Friday. So many deals and only one day to take full advantage of them all. What do you do? Where do you go??? Do you just hit 1, 2, maybe 3 stores and try...
WBEC AM
Pittsfield, MA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for The Berkshires news, talk and sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1420wbec.com
Comments / 0