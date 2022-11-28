Read full article on original website
Related
WOWK
Man sentenced in West Virginia for dropping pipe bombs onto towboats in Ohio River
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man has been sentenced in connection to pipe bombs found on towboats in the Ohio River last October. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Nathaniel Blayn Becker, 43, of Marietta, Ohio, was sentenced today, Dec. 1, 2022, to eight years and one month in prison followed by three years of supervised release.
wchstv.com
Eleven more COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Eleven more COVID-19-related deaths were reported Tuesday in West Virginia, while active virus cases rose slightly. The state Department of Health and Human Resources in a news release confirmed the following latest deaths:. a 93-year-old woman from Wood County. a 103-year-old man from Nicholas County.
woay.com
West Virginia Homeowners Rescue announces updates to program
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Homeowners impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for additional assistance through the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program. Eligible West Virginia homeowners will receive an additional $5,000, up to $20,000 in mortgage assistance. Individuals needing help with down payment assistance loans can receive an...
wchstv.com
Hospitalizations in W.Va. related to COVID rise, while active cases fall slightly
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 rose in West Virginia, while active coronavirus cases fell slightly and no new pandemic deaths were reported. The number of patients hospitalized with the virus was at 153 on Monday - up eight from Sunday. Of those hospitalized, 24 were in intensive care and eight were on a ventilator, according to the latest figures from the state Department of Health and Human Resources..
Metro News
Biden White House rejects flood assistance for Kanawha County; Fayette, McDowell prepare to receive funds
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Route 60 flash flood back on August 15 did considerable damage in eastern Kanawha County but not enough for federal disaster assistance. Gov. Jim Justice’s office learning Thursday the Biden administration had rejected Kanawha County’s request for public and individual assistance following the high water that damaged infrastructure and homes on Campbells Creek and Hughes Creek.
WV AG’s office will begin investigating CHIP fraud
(The Center Square) – The West Virginia attorney general’s office received approval from the federal government to investigate fraud in children’s health insurance programs, such as CHIP, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced. The office will investigate fraud in these programs through its existing Medicaid Fraud Control Unit. When fraud unit workers are investigating other fraud claims, they will now be allowed to expand their investigations to determine whether residents are fraudulently receiving money through the children’s programs. ...
woay.com
West Virginia to end COVID-related emergency order in 2023
Charleston, WV (AP) – Republican Governor Jim Justice says West Virginia’s state of emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic will end at the start of the new year. The state of emergency has been in effect since March 16, 2020. It allows the governor to suspend specific rules on personnel and purchasing.
Texas woman sentenced for role distributing drugs in West Virginia believed to be from Mexico
A Houston woman will spend more than eight years in prison on federal drug charges for her role in a Texas-to-Morgantown drug operation.
West Virginia to end COVID-19 State of Emergency soon—here are the other states still under one
West Virginia is one of the few states still under a COVID-19 State of Emergency, but that's set to end once the new year begins.
lootpress.com
DHHR Announces Reporting Structure Changes and Hiring Freeze
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), today announced additional changes as a result of the organizational study of DHHR by the McChrystal Group, at the direction of Gov. Jim Justice.. DHHR...
West Virginia man allegedly shot person with BB gun, charged with malicious assault
A man has been charged for allegedly using a BB gun to shoot another person at a residence in Harrison County.
Teen missing from St. Albans, West Virginia, sought
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a teenager last seen over a week ago. According to the KCSO, Marissa Morrison, 14, of St. Albans was last seen Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Deputies say Marissa is described as standing 5’2″ and weighing 120 pounds with brown hair […]
Funding announced to bring public water to 166 unserved places in West Virginia
Almost $10 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will fund three water infrastructure projects in West Virginia, including in Randolph and Preston counties.
24,000 chickens potentially infected with Avian influenza in Washington County
Another case of H5N1 avian influenza has been confirmed in Maryland. Federal laboratory testing detected the latest case at a poultry farm in Washington County.
West Virginia wants UPS, FedEx to clarify gun purchase tracking policies
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and 17 other state attorneys general are asking major shipping companies to clarify new policies that allow them to track firearm sales with unprecedented specificity and bypass warrant requirements to share that information with federal agencies. According to the AG, UPS and FedEx are now burdening those who hold Federal […]
West Virginia cash-for-worker program adds 4th destination
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A program offering cash and free outdoor adventures to remote workers to move to West Virginia with the hope of offsetting population losses has welcomed 143 new residents in the year since it launched, officials announced Tuesday.The public-private program Ascend West Virginia said it has added a fourth destination where out-of-state workers can apply to live. Applications are being accepted immediately for the Elkins area in the northeastern part of the state.Elkins is on the western edge of the Monongahela National Forest and is within reasonable distance of skiing and golf resorts. The town of about...
woay.com
Attorney General Morrisey calls on UPS, FedEx to clarify gun purchase tracking policies
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and 17 other attorneys general urge UPS and FedEx to clarify new policies allowing them to specifically track firearm sales and share information with federal agencies. The coalition reports that UPS and FedEx require consumers with Federal Firearms Licenses...
woay.com
Governor Justice appoints Frank Foster as Director of the Office of Miner’s Health, Safety and Training
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice names Frank Foster as the new Director of the Office of Miner’s Health, Safety, and Training. Foster is a native West Virginian with over 45 years of experience in the mining industry. He recently served as Administrator for the West Virginia Board of Coal Mine Health and Safety in Charleston.
Several injured in collision in Mount Clare, West Virginia
Several people were sent to the hospital after a multi-vehicle accident on Buckhannon Pike in Harrison County Monday evening.
Williamson Daily News
Local physician recognized as Rural Health Leader
WILLIAMSON — A local physician is being recognized as a 2022 West Virginia Rural Health Leader by the Center for Rural Health Development, Inc. According to a release from the organization, November is National Rural Health Month. The Center for Rural Health Development, Inc., the West Virginia Office of Rural Health and the West Virginia Rural Health Association have announced the 2022 West Virginia Rural Health Leaders, a recognition to honor the “incredible contributions West Virginia’s leaders have made to save lives, advance health equity and protect communities in West Virginia.”
Comments / 0