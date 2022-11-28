ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
wchstv.com

Eleven more COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Eleven more COVID-19-related deaths were reported Tuesday in West Virginia, while active virus cases rose slightly. The state Department of Health and Human Resources in a news release confirmed the following latest deaths:. a 93-year-old woman from Wood County. a 103-year-old man from Nicholas County.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
woay.com

West Virginia Homeowners Rescue announces updates to program

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Homeowners impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for additional assistance through the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program. Eligible West Virginia homeowners will receive an additional $5,000, up to $20,000 in mortgage assistance. Individuals needing help with down payment assistance loans can receive an...
wchstv.com

Hospitalizations in W.Va. related to COVID rise, while active cases fall slightly

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 rose in West Virginia, while active coronavirus cases fell slightly and no new pandemic deaths were reported. The number of patients hospitalized with the virus was at 153 on Monday - up eight from Sunday. Of those hospitalized, 24 were in intensive care and eight were on a ventilator, according to the latest figures from the state Department of Health and Human Resources..
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

Biden White House rejects flood assistance for Kanawha County; Fayette, McDowell prepare to receive funds

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Route 60 flash flood back on August 15 did considerable damage in eastern Kanawha County but not enough for federal disaster assistance. Gov. Jim Justice’s office learning Thursday the Biden administration had rejected Kanawha County’s request for public and individual assistance following the high water that damaged infrastructure and homes on Campbells Creek and Hughes Creek.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
The Center Square

WV AG’s office will begin investigating CHIP fraud

(The Center Square) – The West Virginia attorney general’s office received approval from the federal government to investigate fraud in children’s health insurance programs, such as CHIP, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced. The office will investigate fraud in these programs through its existing Medicaid Fraud Control Unit. When fraud unit workers are investigating other fraud claims, they will now be allowed to expand their investigations to determine whether residents are fraudulently receiving money through the children’s programs. ...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
woay.com

West Virginia to end COVID-related emergency order in 2023

Charleston, WV (AP) – Republican Governor Jim Justice says West Virginia’s state of emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic will end at the start of the new year. The state of emergency has been in effect since March 16, 2020. It allows the governor to suspend specific rules on personnel and purchasing.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
lootpress.com

DHHR Announces Reporting Structure Changes and Hiring Freeze

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – ​​​​Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), today announced additional changes as a result of the organizational study of DHHR by the McChrystal Group, at the direction of Gov. Jim Justice.​. DHHR...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Teen missing from St. Albans, West Virginia, sought

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a teenager last seen over a week ago. According to the KCSO, Marissa Morrison, 14, of St. Albans was last seen Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Deputies say Marissa is described as standing 5’2″ and weighing 120 pounds with brown hair […]
SAINT ALBANS, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia wants UPS, FedEx to clarify gun purchase tracking policies

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and 17 other state attorneys general are asking major shipping companies to clarify new policies that allow them to track firearm sales with unprecedented specificity and bypass warrant requirements to share that information with federal agencies. According to the AG, UPS and FedEx are now burdening those who hold Federal […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia cash-for-worker program adds 4th destination

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A program offering cash and free outdoor adventures to remote workers to move to West Virginia with the hope of offsetting population losses has welcomed 143 new residents in the year since it launched, officials announced Tuesday.The public-private program Ascend West Virginia said it has added a fourth destination where out-of-state workers can apply to live. Applications are being accepted immediately for the Elkins area in the northeastern part of the state.Elkins is on the western edge of the Monongahela National Forest and is within reasonable distance of skiing and golf resorts. The town of about...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
woay.com

Governor Justice appoints Frank Foster as Director of the Office of Miner’s Health, Safety and Training

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice names Frank Foster as the new Director of the Office of Miner’s Health, Safety, and Training. Foster is a native West Virginian with over 45 years of experience in the mining industry. He recently served as Administrator for the West Virginia Board of Coal Mine Health and Safety in Charleston.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Williamson Daily News

Local physician recognized as Rural Health Leader

WILLIAMSON — A local physician is being recognized as a 2022 West Virginia Rural Health Leader by the Center for Rural Health Development, Inc. According to a release from the organization, November is National Rural Health Month. The Center for Rural Health Development, Inc., the West Virginia Office of Rural Health and the West Virginia Rural Health Association have announced the 2022 West Virginia Rural Health Leaders, a recognition to honor the “incredible contributions West Virginia’s leaders have made to save lives, advance health equity and protect communities in West Virginia.”
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy