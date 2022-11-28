Read full article on original website
Related
woay.com
Governor Justice appoints Frank Foster as Director of the Office of Miner’s Health, Safety and Training
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice names Frank Foster as the new Director of the Office of Miner’s Health, Safety, and Training. Foster is a native West Virginian with over 45 years of experience in the mining industry. He recently served as Administrator for the West Virginia Board of Coal Mine Health and Safety in Charleston.
woay.com
DHHR reports active COVID 19 cases increase to 971; 7 deaths since last report
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 1, 2022, there are currently 971 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Seven deaths have been reported since the last report, with a total of 7,618 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed...
woay.com
Mullins named Deputy Secretary of Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch selects Christina Mullins as his Deputy Secretary of Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders. Mullin’s appointment to the role is part of DHHR’s restructuring effort following an organizational study of DHHR by the McChrystal Group. Mullins is the second deputy secretary appointed following the group’s study.
woay.com
Attorney General Morrisey calls on UPS, FedEx to clarify gun purchase tracking policies
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and 17 other attorneys general urge UPS and FedEx to clarify new policies allowing them to specifically track firearm sales and share information with federal agencies. The coalition reports that UPS and FedEx require consumers with Federal Firearms Licenses...
woay.com
West Virginia to end COVID-related emergency order in 2023
Charleston, WV (AP) – Republican Governor Jim Justice says West Virginia’s state of emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic will end at the start of the new year. The state of emergency has been in effect since March 16, 2020. It allows the governor to suspend specific rules on personnel and purchasing.
woay.com
West Virginia Homeowners Rescue announces updates to program
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Homeowners impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for additional assistance through the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program. Eligible West Virginia homeowners will receive an additional $5,000, up to $20,000 in mortgage assistance. Individuals needing help with down payment assistance loans can receive an...
woay.com
Delegate Moore Capito launches campaign for Governor
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Delegate Moore Capito (R-WV) has officially announced his campaign to serve as the next Governor of West Virginia. Capito made the announcement in a video message to his constituents. Additionally, he spoke about his passion for West Virginia and discussed his vision for the future of the Mountain State.
2 West Virginia counties approved for federal disaster aid
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Fayette and McDowell counties in West Virginia have been approved for federal disaster assistance after flooding this summer, according to FEMA. FEMA announced President Joe Biden approved federal assistance funding for the State of West Virginia to supplement local recovery efforts in some areas of the state that were affected […]
woay.com
Education Alliances launces 40th Anniversary with call to revitalize school business partnerships
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The Education Alliance kicks off its 40th anniversary by urging school and business leaders to strengthen their partnership to better serve West Virginia students. The Education Alliance started the Partnerships in Education program in 1984 to connect local schools with business partners. School-business partnerships benefit...
Ohio eyes big changes to medical, recreational marijuana laws: Capitol Letter
Just doob it: The campaign to legalize recreational marijuana is hoping to get on November 2023 ballots, Laura Hancock reports. The proposed initiated statute was originally planned to be on the Nov. 8 ballot, but the campaign was delayed a year after a court fight and settlement. In the meantime, a bill expanding medical marijuana is being considered by lawmakers during lame duck.
What is delta-8 and is it legal in West Virginia?
The Barbour County Sheriff's Department Monday posted a public service announcement for parents on its Facebook page warning about delta-8 products that contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)—the same psychoactive substance that causes people to get high when consuming marijuana.
woay.com
West Virginia revenue collections exceed expectations
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice announces West Virginia’s General Revenue collections for November are $112.7 million above estimates and 10.3% ahead of prior year receipts. Year-to-date record collections are $687.5 million above estimate. November personal income tax collections totaled $158.9 million. Monthly collections were $9.8 million...
Several injured in collision in Mount Clare, West Virginia
Several people were sent to the hospital after a multi-vehicle accident on Buckhannon Pike in Harrison County Monday evening.
The world’s largest teapot is located in West Virginia
CHESTER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia is home to many records such as the longest-running poker game, the largest sycamore tree, and the most pepperoni rolls eaten by one person. But did you know that the Mountain State is also home to the world’s largest teapot?. That’s right,...
Can you get pulled over for going too slow in West Virginia?
No one wants to get a speeding ticket, but what about a moving-too-slow ticket?
West Virginia hates this Thanksgiving food the most
Several recent studies aimed to find West Virginia's least favorite Thanksgiving dish.
2022 Christmas parades in West Virginia
(WOWK) — A list of 2022 Christmas parades in West Virginia. This is a living list for the Tri-State area, and the states of Ohio and Kentucky will soon be added. West Virginia Boone County Whitesville Volunteer Fire Department’s Annual Christmas ParadeDate: Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022Time: Lineup – 5 p.m. | Parade – 6 p.m.Location: […]
WTRF
Power outages across portions of the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The early slate of showers and thunderstorms Sunday had enough energy to produce some breezy winds that resulted in power outages across our area. Residents across Tyler and Wetzel county who have First Energy as their electric providers are reporting upwards of 2000 residents without power.
Kentucky man arrested after undercover internet crimes against children investigation
A Kentucky man was arrested Monday in Louisa after an Electronic Crimes Against Children investigation.
This Huge Flea Market in West Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of amazing deals you can find when you go.
Comments / 0