woay.com

Governor Justice appoints Frank Foster as Director of the Office of Miner’s Health, Safety and Training

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice names Frank Foster as the new Director of the Office of Miner’s Health, Safety, and Training. Foster is a native West Virginian with over 45 years of experience in the mining industry. He recently served as Administrator for the West Virginia Board of Coal Mine Health and Safety in Charleston.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
woay.com

Mullins named Deputy Secretary of Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch selects Christina Mullins as his Deputy Secretary of Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders. Mullin’s appointment to the role is part of DHHR’s restructuring effort following an organizational study of DHHR by the McChrystal Group. Mullins is the second deputy secretary appointed following the group’s study.
woay.com

West Virginia to end COVID-related emergency order in 2023

Charleston, WV (AP) – Republican Governor Jim Justice says West Virginia’s state of emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic will end at the start of the new year. The state of emergency has been in effect since March 16, 2020. It allows the governor to suspend specific rules on personnel and purchasing.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
woay.com

West Virginia Homeowners Rescue announces updates to program

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Homeowners impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for additional assistance through the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program. Eligible West Virginia homeowners will receive an additional $5,000, up to $20,000 in mortgage assistance. Individuals needing help with down payment assistance loans can receive an...
woay.com

Delegate Moore Capito launches campaign for Governor

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Delegate Moore Capito (R-WV) has officially announced his campaign to serve as the next Governor of West Virginia. Capito made the announcement in a video message to his constituents. Additionally, he spoke about his passion for West Virginia and discussed his vision for the future of the Mountain State.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

2 West Virginia counties approved for federal disaster aid

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Fayette and McDowell counties in West Virginia have been approved for federal disaster assistance after flooding this summer, according to FEMA. FEMA announced President Joe Biden approved federal assistance funding for the State of West Virginia to supplement local recovery efforts in some areas of the state that were affected […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
woay.com

Education Alliances launces 40th Anniversary with call to revitalize school business partnerships

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The Education Alliance kicks off its 40th anniversary by urging school and business leaders to strengthen their partnership to better serve West Virginia students. The Education Alliance started the Partnerships in Education program in 1984 to connect local schools with business partners. School-business partnerships benefit...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio eyes big changes to medical, recreational marijuana laws: Capitol Letter

Just doob it: The campaign to legalize recreational marijuana is hoping to get on November 2023 ballots, Laura Hancock reports. The proposed initiated statute was originally planned to be on the Nov. 8 ballot, but the campaign was delayed a year after a court fight and settlement. In the meantime, a bill expanding medical marijuana is being considered by lawmakers during lame duck.
OHIO STATE
woay.com

West Virginia revenue collections exceed expectations

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice announces West Virginia’s General Revenue collections for November are $112.7 million above estimates and 10.3% ahead of prior year receipts. Year-to-date record collections are $687.5 million above estimate. November personal income tax collections totaled $158.9 million. Monthly collections were $9.8 million...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

The world’s largest teapot is located in West Virginia

CHESTER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia is home to many records such as the longest-running poker game, the largest sycamore tree, and the most pepperoni rolls eaten by one person. But did you know that the Mountain State is also home to the world’s largest teapot?. That’s right,...
CHESTER, WV
WOWK 13 News

2022 Christmas parades in West Virginia

(WOWK) — A list of 2022 Christmas parades in West Virginia. This is a living list for the Tri-State area, and the states of Ohio and Kentucky will soon be added. West Virginia Boone County Whitesville Volunteer Fire Department’s Annual Christmas ParadeDate: Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022Time: Lineup – 5 p.m. | Parade – 6 p.m.Location: […]
KENTUCKY STATE

