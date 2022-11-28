Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
St. Pete reexamines rental rights, Tampa police chief faces discipline after exchange with Pinellas deputy and unemployment applications decline
Good evening, Tampa Bay. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. Expect mostly sunny skies with low humidity for Friday. Highs will be near 80 in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the east at 5...
Bay News 9
Tampa police chief faces discipline after golf-cart exchange with deputy
TAMPA — The city's police chief will "face appropriate discipline," according to the mayor, after an interaction with a Pinellas County deputy while on an untagged golf cart. The Tampa Police Department released a statement Thursday about the incident. On Nov. 12, Chief Mary O'Connor and her spouse were...
Bay News 9
Hillsborough County's youngest principal shares his story
TAMPA, Fla. — At 32 years old, Jamal Crook is currently the youngest principal in the Hillsborough County School District and he’s a product of Hillsborough Schools himself. What You Need To Know. James Crook is the youngest principal in the Hillsborough County School District. The 32-year-old is...
Bay News 9
Developing Lake County: A hot button issue
ORLANDO, Fla. — Development projects within Lake County continue to increase, and it’s a topic that seems to divide each community. Regina Cruz-Morales has lived in Clermont for 10 years. She’s seen some changes. Cruz-Morales is also a real estate agent. She’s seen people come and go for the community’s growth. Yet she says inventory is low.
Bay News 9
Bay area school systems announce schedule changes from Ian, Nicole
TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Some Bay area school systems have announced makeup days for time missed because of Ian and Nicole. The Hillsborough County school district cut its winter break by one day. Students are now scheduled to return to classes on Jan. 9, which was already a teacher planning day.
Bay News 9
Feeding movie crews in Pinellas allowed chef to open restaurant
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A local chef opened his own restaurant in Clearwater with money he made catering for production crews filming movies in Pinellas County over the past year. What You Need To Know. The chef catered six movies in five months before the filming stopped and he opened...
Bay News 9
Case closed: How DNA technology solved a 25-year-old St. Pete murder
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. - In the early morning of August 14, 1997, Michael Scheumeister was found dead near the Mirror Lake Library on 5th Street North in St. Petersburg. Scheumeister, 45, was found lying on his back with his pant pockets turned inside out and the money from his recently cashed paycheck was gone, indicating a robbery motive.
Bay News 9
HART approves independent investigation after reports of a hostile work environment
TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Regional Transit’s Board has approved an independent investigation into HART CEO Adelee La Grand for what employees call a hostile and work environment. La Grand was hired as HART’s CEO in early 2021, but it was discovered earlier this year, the 4th highest...
