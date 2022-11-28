ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bay News 9

Tampa police chief faces discipline after golf-cart exchange with deputy

TAMPA — The city's police chief will "face appropriate discipline," according to the mayor, after an interaction with a Pinellas County deputy while on an untagged golf cart. The Tampa Police Department released a statement Thursday about the incident. On Nov. 12, Chief Mary O'Connor and her spouse were...
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Hillsborough County's youngest principal shares his story

TAMPA, Fla. — At 32 years old, Jamal Crook is currently the youngest principal in the Hillsborough County School District and he’s a product of Hillsborough Schools himself. What You Need To Know. James Crook is the youngest principal in the Hillsborough County School District. The 32-year-old is...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Developing Lake County: A hot button issue

ORLANDO, Fla. — Development projects within Lake County continue to increase, and it’s a topic that seems to divide each community. Regina Cruz-Morales has lived in Clermont for 10 years. She’s seen some changes. Cruz-Morales is also a real estate agent. She’s seen people come and go for the community’s growth. Yet she says inventory is low.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Feeding movie crews in Pinellas allowed chef to open restaurant

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A local chef opened his own restaurant in Clearwater with money he made catering for production crews filming movies in Pinellas County over the past year. What You Need To Know. The chef catered six movies in five months before the filming stopped and he opened...
CLEARWATER, FL
Bay News 9

Case closed: How DNA technology solved a 25-year-old St. Pete murder

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. - In the early morning of August 14, 1997, Michael Scheumeister was found dead near the Mirror Lake Library on 5th Street North in St. Petersburg. Scheumeister, 45, was found lying on his back with his pant pockets turned inside out and the money from his recently cashed paycheck was gone, indicating a robbery motive.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

