FBI offers reward in Laguna Pueblo homicide
News Release
FBI Albuquerque Division - Public Affairs Office
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the stabbing death of a Laguna Pueblo man.
On August 12, 2021, Victor G. Jones, 42, was found deceased in the driveway of a residence in New Laguna, New Mexico.
The cause of death was a stab wound to his chest.
Anyone with information is asked to the contact the FBI at (505) 889-1300 or online at tips.fbi.gov .
The Laguna Police Department is assisting with this investigation.
The FBI poster with a downloadable photo of Jones can be found at: https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/seeking-info/victor-g-jones .
