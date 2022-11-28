FBI offers reward in Laguna Pueblo homicide

News Release

FBI Albuquerque Division - Public Affairs Office

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the stabbing death of a Laguna Pueblo man.

On August 12, 2021, Victor G. Jones, 42, was found deceased in the driveway of a residence in New Laguna, New Mexico.

The cause of death was a stab wound to his chest.

Pictured: Victor G. Jones was found dead in the driveway of a residence in New Laguna, New Mexico, from a stab wound to the chest. (Photo: FBI Albuquerque Division - Public Affairs Office)

Anyone with information is asked to the contact the FBI at (505) 889-1300 or online at tips.fbi.gov .

The Laguna Police Department is assisting with this investigation.

The FBI poster with a downloadable photo of Jones can be found at: https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/seeking-info/victor-g-jones .