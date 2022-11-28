Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Energy bill payment delayed until after Christmas
A £600 payment intended to help people in Northern Ireland with energy bills will not be made until after Christmas, a government minister has said. Graham Stuart, minister for energy and climate, said he was aiming to deliver the money in January. The money is due to go to...
Warning of ‘homelessness emergency’ as private renters face eviction threat
The proportion of private renters under threat of eviction in England has risen by more than three-quarters in a year, a survey suggests, prompting a charity to warn of a rapidly emerging “homelessness emergency”.Around 5% of private renters – the equivalent of 503,995 people across the country – say they have received an eviction notice or been threatened with eviction in the last month, according to polling for Shelter.This is up about 80% from a similar period last year, when 3% of respondents (equivalent to 279,376 people) reported such.The survey of 2,000 private renters in England between October 26 and...
John Lewis agrees £500m deal with Abrdn to build 1,000 rental homes
The John Lewis Partnership has struck a £500m deal with the investment firm Abrdn to build 1,000 residential rental homes, redeveloping three sites already owned by its Waitrose and eponymous retail store chains . The group intends to redevelop Waitrose shops in Bromley and West Ealing, and a vacant...
People ‘eating pet food and heating meals with candles’ due to cost of living crisis
People are eating pet food and trying to heat meals using candles as a result of the cost of living crisis, a community food project manager has said.UK inflation has reached a 41-year high, with the cost of food and non-alcoholic drinks soaring by 16.4 per cent in the year to October, in what has been the biggest rise since 1977.Added to soaring energy bills, households are being forced to make difficult choices between heating and eating - and it is claimed some have resorted to more extreme measures. “I’m still shocked by the fact that we have people...
BBC
Yeovilton: Royal Navy raising cash to rescue stray puppy
Royal Navy aviators are raising funds to bring a stray puppy they befriended while deployed in Montenegro home to the UK. Aircrew and engineers from 845 Naval Air Squadron found the dog during a storm and named her KT. The Navy fliers plan to bring the puppy to their home...
Comments / 0