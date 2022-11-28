Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
“About half the team” attended Russell Wilson’s birthday party
Eat your heart out, Bo Callahan. The fictional first overall pick in Draft Day raised red flags for the Cleveland Browns because he had no teammates at his 21st birthday party. The very real quarterback of the Denver Broncos did slightly better, for his 34th. Via Mike Klis of 9News.com,...
NBC Sports
What Tua noticed in Jimmy G when watching 49ers game film
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel certainly is familiar with 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, but what has Tua Tagovailoa noticed about his fellow signal-caller?. The Miami quarterback has been watching plenty of tape to prepare for Sunday’s 49ers-Dolphins clash at Levi’s Stadium, he told reporters Wednesday, including clips of San Francisco’s offense with Garoppolo, second-year pro Trey Lance and even former 49er C.J. Beathard throwing passes.
NBC Sports
Kenny Pickett called the play on Steelers’ game-winning touchdown
With the Steelers facing third-and-goal and trailing the Colts 17-16 in the fourth quarter on Monday night, an injury on the field led to a delay when the teams went back to their sidelines. And during that delay, it was Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett who decided what play they would call.
NBC Sports
49ers overreactions: Where would team be without Jimmy G?
Four-game winning streaks are not necessarily great for those in the overreactions business. But fans of the 49ers certainly are not complaining. (Well, they're complaining a lot less these days, anyway.) Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo certainly is not prolific, but he is efficient. He is playing the best football of his...
NBC Sports
McDaniel cracks perfect joke about facing Shanahan, 49ers
Mike McDaniel and Kyle Shanahan will face off for the first time as opposing head coaches in Week 13 when the 49ers host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. It's a matchup that has been a long time coming, as the two coaches first crossed paths in the NFL on the 2006 Houston Texans. Shanahan was a 27-year-old wide receivers coach and McDaniel was a 23-year-old offensive assistant under Gary Kubiak.
NBC Sports
Report: Deion Sanders tells recruits he’ll pick a school by Saturday
Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders officially has become a big-time college football coach. Big-time college football coaches treat lower-level jobs as stepping stones to something bigger and better. Deion seems to be on the bring of taking a bigger and better job. Via Kevin O’Donnell of Fox 13 in...
NBC Sports
The 10 most ridiculous, insane, mind-blowing Hurts stats
Jalen Hurts rushed for 157 yards, threw two touchdown passes, had four runs of 17 yards or longer, rushed for 10 first downs and was generally spectacular in the Eagles’ 40-33 win over the Packers Sunday night at the Linc. He did things humans aren’t supposed to do.
NBC Sports
'Jackrabbit' Jenkins hops on board as 49ers' secondary insurance
SANTA CLARA — He has played 10 NFL seasons, been selected to a Pro Bowl and made a lot of money playing the cornerback position. But some form of introduction is still in order. “I’m Jackrabbit,” he told a couple of reporters in the 49ers’ locker room on Wednesday...
NBC Sports
Tua Tagovailoa has full participation Wednesday despite ankle injury
Tua Tagovailoa didn’t finish Sunday’s game against the Texans, but only because the Dolphins had such a big lead over the Texans. Miami was up 30-0 at halftime and 30-6 when Tagovailoa was replaced by Skylar Thompson in the third quarter. The starting quarterback’s injured ankle appears fine...
NBC Sports
Pete Carroll: We miss everything about Bobby Wagner
The Seahawks and linebacker Bobby Wagner parted ways before the start of the 2022 league year in a move that created a good chunk of cap space for the team and led to Wagner joining the Rams as a free agent. At the time, it looked like a case of...
NBC Sports
JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jerick McKinnon, Kadarius Toney out of practice Wednesday
The Chiefs are down three offensive skill position players at Wednesday’s practice. Before the team took the field, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, running back Jerick McKinnon, and wide receiver Kadarius Toney would not take part in the session. Smith-Schuster is dealing with an illness while the other two players have hamstring injuries.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 13 of 2022
Welcome to our NFL Picks for Week 13. I hope you had a Happy Thanksgiving, and have now properly disposed of your leftovers — because eating week-old fridge turkey is gonna get you sick. Speaking of sick, this week I had the honor of writing a tweet for Michael...
NBC Sports
Report: Patriots sign linebacker to two-year, $4.4M extension
The New England Patriots apparently like what they have in Jahlani Tavai. The fourth-year linebacker has agreed to a contract extension with the Patriots worth $4.4 million over two years that will keep him in New England through 2024, ESPN's Field Yates reported Tuesday. Tavai's extension includes an $850,000 signing bonus, per ESPN's Mike Reiss.
NBC Sports
Report: Packers to waive Johnathan Abram
Safety Johnathan Abram is headed back to the waiver wire. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Packers are going to waive Abram on Tuesday. Abram joined the team earlier this month when Green Bay claimed him off of waivers from the Raiders. Abram did not play against the...
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin ejected for illegal hit on Jakobi Meyers
Bills safety Damar Hamlin was ejected for a nasty hit on Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers late in the fourth quarter. On third-and-14 from the Buffalo 15, Mac Jones threw a pass to Meyers, who looked like he was going to make the catch in the end zone with Jordan Poyer covering him. But Hamlin came flying in to put his shoulder into the head and neck area of Meyers, while managing to knock the ball out with his hand.
NBC Sports
Giants' turf 'won't be a factor' in Young's potential debut
MetLife Stadium's turf, which has been scrutinized in recent seasons by many NFL players, coaches and agents, isn't going to prevent Chase Young from making his 2022 debut on Sunday if he's deemed ready to go. "No, it won't be a factor," Ron Rivera told NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay...
NBC Sports
Mostert jokes that McDaniel has turned into 'Miami Mike'
During Mike McDaniel's five NFL seasons with the 49ers, the 39-year-old had the appearance of someone that could fit into the Silicon Valley crowd; after all, he did go to Yale. However, since taking the reigns as Miami Dolphins' head coach in the offseason, McDaniel is giving former 49ers running...
NBC Sports
The Packers now have a different kind of Aaron Rodgers problem
After the 2020 and 2021 seasons, the Packers had one very specific Aaron Rodgers problem. As the 2022 season works its way toward a conclusion, the Packers have a different kind of Aaron Rodgers problem. Previously, the concern was that Rodgers would retire or try to force his way to...
NBC Sports
Patriots-Bills takeaways: Pats offense crashes back down to earth
The New England Patriots failed to exact revenge on the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night as they once again were outclassed by their AFC East foe, 24-10. The game was even more lopsided than the final score suggests. Buffalo dominated the time of possession 38:08 to New England's 21:52. Quarterback Josh Allen and the dynamic Bills offense were 9-for-15 on third down and the Patriots were 3-for-12.
NBC Sports
Texans, Seahawks Projected for Top 2023 NFL Draft Picks Through Week 12
The Houston Texans do not have a good record a little over midway through the 2022 NFL season, but they have something else to look forward to: the 2023 NFL Draft. Houston is among the teams in contention for the No. 1 pick in April. There are a couple of other struggling franchises on its heels, though.
Comments / 0