Josh Jacobs reveals shocking encounter with Seahawks fan

On Sunday afternoon, Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs had what was without a doubt the best performance of his entire football career against the Seattle Seahawks when he totaled 303 yards from scrimmage on 39 touches, including an 86-yard game-winning touchdown run in overtime .

After the game, Jacobs discussed his absolutely massive game and revealed quite a surprising moment that fueled him: a sign from a trash-talking fan.

“It all started before the game,” Josh Jacobs told Peter King of Pro Football Talk after the game. “This fan, when we came out of the tunnel, held up a sign: ‘3-7. NOT BAD FOR A TEAM WITH NO TALENT.’ And he was screaming at us, all this bad stuff. I just looked up at him and said, ‘Thank you for that. I needed that today. You turnt me up.’”

Jacobs also revealed that he entered the game with a sore calf and the team wasn’t sure how long he would be able to play. That fan’s sign fueled him to not just play, but have a career-high 39 touches.

It’s not often that a fan has a direct impact on the game, but the Raiders can thank that one Seahawks fan for Jacobs’ performance.

[ Pro Football Talk ]

