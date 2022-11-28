Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Thank You Bonus Checks Worth up to $1,000Aneka DuncanMadison, WI
WJFW-TV
Play by play announcer Gus Johnson comments on Badgers future
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - The college football season is a long road for many play by play broadcasters who cover the games. Following teams like the Wisconsin Badgers through their highs and their lows, Gus Johnson announces many games for the Big 10. In a recent interview with Newswatch12, he...
wisportsheroics.com
Cincinnati Recruits Leaving In Droves After Luke Fickell Comes To Wisconsin
Any time there is a coaching change in college football, a flurry of recruits often changes their decision. The coach is a huge reason why players come to a program. If they are going to have to be under that coach for at least three years, players have to like the coach on some level. New Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell is known for his recruiting prowess. Many Cincinnati recruits are de-committing after Luke Fickell was hired by Wisconsin.
Wisconsin looks to keep rolling, hosts Wake Forest
Wisconsin will be looking to build on a successful holiday tournament run when it hosts Wake Forest in the Atlantic
wisportsheroics.com
Badgers: Salary of New Head Coach Luke Fickell Revealed
The NCAA and Wisconsin Badgers fans were shocked by the news on Sunday that Luke Fickell had accepted the job of head coach. There has been a flurry of activity in Madison, from recruits decommitting to current players transferring. However, there is also a sense of excitement. Fickell is an astounding head coach who took Cincinnati to the College Football Playoffs last year. As one might have guessed, it was going to cost a pretty penny to lure such a high-profile coach to Wisconsin. Earlier today, the details of Fickell’s contract were leaked to the media.
Report: More UC Coaches Joining Luke Fickell At Wisconsin
The Bearcats are fervently searching for a new head coach.
Fox 19
Luke Fickell gets huge pay bump moving to Wisconsin from UC
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Luke Fickell’s average yearly salary as head football coach at the University of Wisconsin will be $7.9 million, according to UW Athletics Director Chris McIntosh. That reflects nearly a 60 percent pay bump from what Fickell earned in the same role at the University of Cincinnati,...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Update on Hartford Union High School football player Michael Turner | By Kayla Davis
Hartford, Wi – Michael Turner is a student-athlete who suffered a brain injury at the October 28, 2022 WIAA Level 2 playoff football game at Hartford Union High School. The HUHS training staff, team physician, and Hartford paramedics responded immediately on the sideline, and Michael ended up being transported to Children’s Hospital. With Michael’s parent’s permission an update is being provided on his current condition.
MLive.com
Rockford sophomore shows in season opener why she has 7 scholarship offers
ROCKFORD – It took Anna Wypych about a quarter-and-a-half to show why college recruiters have been calling since last summer. Rockford’s sophomore guard scored 16 of her game-high 18 points by halftime of Tuesday night’s season-opening 63-24 win over Forest Hills Eastern. Wypych drained three 3-pointers, and she proved just as effective slashing her way to the basket.
nbc15.com
Fans able to leave Kohl Center following ‘police situation’ outside
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fans were able to leave the Kohl Center Tuesday night after they were ordered to shelter in place following the Wisconsin men’s basketball game against Wake Forest. Fans inside of the Kohl Center told NBC15 that they were told not to leave the building at...
wpr.org
Debt owed by Wisconsin's local governments reaches highest level on record
Local governments across Wisconsin are dealing with increasing debt burdens, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum. The report found that total debt owed by the state's cities, counties, villages and towns rose by 5.4 percent to $11.04 billion in 2020 — the highest amount on record.
Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed
Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
thenorsestar.com
Madison for Mandela
Before Election Day on Nov. 8, 2022, Wisconsin Senatorial Candidate and current Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes held many events in attempt to garner more support for his campaign along with encouraging residents of Wisconsin to vote. Several of these events were held in various Madison locations on Nov. 4, 2022.
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
Crews fight blaze at home in Oconomowoc
Oconomowoc police said in a statement they are helping the West Lakes Fire District with a residential structure fire.
horseandrider.com
Strangles Confirmed in Wisconsin
A five-year-old gelding at a private facility in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, was confirmed positive for strangles. The gelding began displaying clinical signs, including respiratory symptoms and abscesses, on October 6. The horse is now recovering, but one additional case is suspected. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DMV revokes 20 wholesale dealer licenses in Columbia County
ARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Twenty Columbia County wholesale vehicle dealers had their licenses revoked, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles announced Monday. The DMV revoked the wholesale dealer licenses of dealers located at 101 Skyline Drive, Arlington, for failing to properly follow administrative requirements. A&M Motorsports LLC.
Cougar Sightings Are On The Rise In Wisconsin
'They are definitely a predator to be aware of,' a Large Carnivore Specialist said.
Man located, missing person alert cancelled
MADISON, Wis. — A person earlier reported as missing and endangered Sunday morning by Madison Police was found hours later. The alert was released at 5 a.m. Sunday morning for 23-year-old Eric Scott. According to the alert, Scott was last seen just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday leaving a Madison hospital on the 700 block of South Park Street, which is...
wclo.com
11/29/22 Heather Miller Janesville City Council on the Woodmans Sports and Convention Center
Heather Miller Janesville City Council joins us to discuss last night’s presentation for the Woodmans Sports and Convention Center. POLL: Do you think taxpayers should be on the hook for a portion of the proposed Woodmans Sports and Convention Center?
