Henrico man dies in early morning crash

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A 39-year-old Henrico man died in a single-vehicle crash near Parham Road and the Interstate 95 interchange early Sunday morning, police said.

First responders were notified about the crash through BMW Assist — an immediate safety trigger response in the car. The crash happened just before 4 a.m.

Crews found the car on its roof when they got to the crash site.

Tyree Kyle Chandler of Henrico was the driver and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The preliminary investigation reveals speed and lack of a safety restraint are factors in the crash, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crash Investigator Hostetler at (804) 501-7855.

