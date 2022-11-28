ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Henrico man dies in early morning crash

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UutEL_0jPtEj7l00

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A 39-year-old Henrico man died in a single-vehicle crash near Parham Road and the Interstate 95 interchange early Sunday morning, police said.

First responders were notified about the crash through BMW Assist — an immediate safety trigger response in the car. The crash happened just before 4 a.m.

Crews found the car on its roof when they got to the crash site.

Tyree Kyle Chandler of Henrico was the driver and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The preliminary investigation reveals speed and lack of a safety restraint are factors in the crash, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crash Investigator Hostetler at (804) 501-7855.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA serves restaurant news and interviews.

Comments / 0

Related
Henrico Citizen

Henrico woman dies in crash on Cedar Fork Road

A 59-year-old Henrico woman died when the car she was driving ran off the road and crashed in Eastern Henrico Nov. 30. The crash happened shortly before 3:50 p.m. when a Chevrolet Equinox driven by Marie Antoinette Woodfolk ran off the road while traveling northbound on Cedar Fork Road near Creighton Road. A witness saw the vehicle strike several trees, according to Henrico Police.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

39-year-old Henrico man dies in crash on Parham Road

A 39-year-old Henrico man died after the car he was driving crashed on Parham Road near I-95 in the early morning hours of Nov. 27. Tyree Kyle Chandler was driving at about 3:44 a.m. when his vehicle crashed and overturned. Passersby called 911 after seeing the vehicle on its roof. Chandler was pronounced dead at the scene by first-responders. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

2 men arrested in connection to Williamsburg Road murder

Henrico Police officials Nov. 30 arrested a Richmond man and a Henrico man in connection with a Nov. 15 murder in Eastern Henrico. The suspects, Cornelius Lamont Carrington, 44, of Richmond, and Jerome Dominick Carrington, 40, of Henrico, each face a second-degree murder charge and a charge of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, in connection with a shooting in the 5500 block of Williamsburg Road that left 38-year-old Henrico man James Sneed dead. Sneed was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the stairway of a building shortly after 4:30 a.m. that day and died at the scene.
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

59K+
Followers
10K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy