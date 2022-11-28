Yosemite National Park Makes Important Visitor Announcement for 2023

This will certainly be a game-changer.

Yosemite is one of the country's most famous national parks. With over 3 million people visiting Yosemite each year, space at the campsites and time on the trails is in high demand with visitors. It's serious enough that, for the past few years at least, visitors were required to get an entrance reservation during the peak season.

However, that may all be about to change. California tourism TikTok account @californiashighsierra shares a big announcement from Yosemite regarding a big chance coming in 2023!

This is a pretty big step for them, especially when it comes to the peak season when the park gets packed. It should be noticed that this isn't doing away with all reservations: "This is for entrance reservations. You will still need reservations to get a campsite," @paustinaustin clarified in the comments.

So how do people feel about Yosemite doing away with entrance reservations? Some were overjoyed, as it put the possibility of a Yosemite vacation in their grasps. "Literally crying. I never have a set vacation… so this is great!" @awna_hh rejoiced. "Back in 2015-2016 I used to drive up there from Fresno 3+ times a week. Just to drive/walk through and stargaze. I’m so excited,"@theogmartyhuggins reminisced.

Others, however, were worried about the implications of not limiting capacity during the busiest times of the year. "They should’ve kept the reservation system. Limiting guests was so good for the ecosystem," said @truffleaioli warily. "I was able to see more wildlife when there was reservations. It was a whole other experience," @jackybands stated their concern. "THE WORST DECISION SMHHHH have fun tryna find a desolate trail or a parking spot after 10am lmao," @lunaluvr777 said.

While we're glad that ditching the entrance reservation system will make the park accessible to more visitors, we hope the large influx of tourists during peak season doesn't have a drastic negative impact on Yosemite's ecosystem. We hope that all visitors will treat the park with respect so that it can be enjoyed by everyone who visits and kept a beautiful home for Yosemite's flora and fauna.

