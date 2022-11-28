ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Source: Missouri WR Dominic Lovett to enter transfer portal

By Blake Baumgartner
ESPN
ESPN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30sKEp_0jPtETx100

Missouri sophomore wide receiver Dominic Lovett plans to enter the transfer portal, a source confirmed to ESPN.

He caught 56 passes for 846 yards and three touchdowns for Missouri in 2022.

He established career highs in receptions (10) and receiving yards (148) in the Tigers' 23-10 victory at South Carolina on Oct. 29.

Lovett's 56 catches put him sixth in receptions in the SEC, and his 846 receiving yards were third in the SEC behind Tennessee's Jalin Hyatt (67 receptions, 1,267 receiving yards) and South Carolina's Antwane Wells Jr . (63 receptions, 898 receiving yards).

The transfer portal is not officially open yet, but Lovett can enter on Dec. 5.

In August, the NCAA Division I Council approved new transfer window dates that open the day after championship teams are selected and close 45 days later on Jan. 18, 2023. There is also a 15-day spring period, May 1-15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

5-Star Freshman Reportedly Transferring From SEC School

Texas A&M is in jeopardy of losing freshman cornerback Denver Harris this offseason. According to On3, the former five-star recruit has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Harris played in five games for the Aggies this season. He had 14 total tackles and three passes defended. Earlier this season, Texas A&M...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
ClutchPoints

USC football coach Lincoln Riley’s shocking admission on Caleb Williams injury

USC football star Caleb Williams had a painful night physically and emotionally after their tough loss to the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 championship game. Not only did the USC Trojans got blown out by the Utes 47-24, but Williams suffered multiple injuries in the contest. In the first quarter, he hurt the pinky finger on his throwing hand after a big run. In fact, his hand was bleeding as photos and videos from the game show a laceration on his pinky finger.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Ryan Day's Recruiting Move Sparked An 'Uproar'

Earlier this week, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and offensive line coach Justin Frye took a visit to see Buckeye commit Luke Montgomery. When Montgomery posted a photo of the visit on Tuesday evening, it sparked somewhat of an "uproar" around the college football world. College football is currently...
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star Malachi Coleman, No. 4 ATH in 2023, decommits from Nebraska

One of the main storylines to keep an eye on in college football over the next couple of weeks is certain players decommitting and opening up their recruitment ahead of early signing day. Sometimes it will be because of other offers, sometimes it will be because of a new coaching staff that was hired, one in which they didn’t have the connection with in their recruitment. For 4-star athlete Malachi Coleman, that may be the case. Coleman, the No. 4 ATH in the 2023 class and No. 68 overall player in the nation, committed to the Nebraska Cornhuskers back in October of...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Top Big 12 Assistant Coach Has Reportedly Been Fired

All of the Big 12 head coaches managed to retain their jobs this year. But the same can't be said for all of the top assistants. According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Baylor defensive coordinator Ron Roberts has been dismissed from his position. Rittenberg noted that Roberts was "a longtime mentor" of Bears head coach Dave Aranda.
WACO, TX
ESPN

ESPN

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
439K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy