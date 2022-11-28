Nuclear activists allege conflict of interest by former ED official. Concerned Citizens for Nuclear Safety and Honor Our Pueblo Existence have filed a petition asking the state Water Quality Control Commission to vacate a decision permitting a radioactive liquid waste treatment facility at Los Alamos National Laboratory, citing a conflict of interest by the commission’s former chair, Stephanie Stringer. According to the groups, Stringer, who also previously served as a deputy cabinet secretary for the environment department, did not recuse herself from a decision favorable to LANL, even though she was in the midst of applying for a job with the federal agency that oversees it: the National Nuclear Security Administration. Lawyer Lindsay Lovejoy, who is representing CNNS, tells the Santa Fe New Mexican Stringer’s job transition was kept “secret” until it was completed: “If this had been disclosed while the case was still pending…she would’ve had to disqualify herself,” Lovejoy said. NNSA confirmed Stringer’s employment to the paper, but did not make her available for an interview. Anti-nuclear activists say Stringer is the latest in a series of environment department employees who went to work for either the lab or its regulatory agencies. “This practice doesn’t protect the people of New Mexico or the land or the water or the air,” CCNS Executive Director Joni Arends tells the New Mexican. “It really needs to stop.”

SANTA FE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO