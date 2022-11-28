Read full article on original website
ladailypost.com
Betty Ehart Senior Center Renovations Begin Thursday
White Rock Senior Center. Photo by Bernadette Lauritzen. The Los Alamos and White Rock senior center lunches will look a little different Thursday, as an upcoming renovation plan is scheduled for the Betty Ehart Senior Center (BESC) location. The BESC staff will be moving their meal staff from Los Alamos...
ladailypost.com
PCNM Discontinues COVID-19 Testing In Los Alamos
Due to staffing issues, Pathology Consultants of New Mexico (PCNM) will no longer provide drive through COVID-19 testing service in the Mari Mac Village shopping center parking lot at 759 Central Ave. effective today. Rapid PCR testing is still available 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday with Curative...
ladailypost.com
Council Adopts Revisions To Chapter 18 Nuisance Code
Los Alamos County Councilor Sara Scott during Tuesday night’s regular council meeting makes the motion to adopt Ordinance No. 02-334, to repeal and replace the text in Chapter 18 of the County Code, which addresses nuisances. The motion passed 4-3, in which Councilors Melanee Hand, David Reagor and Council Chair Randall Ryti opposed and Councilors David Izraelevitz, Council Vice Chair Denise Derkacs, Keith Lepsch and Scott supported. While Izraelevitz, Scott and Derkacs called the changes a compromise and adding that the code is now clearer, lenient and easier to understand, Ryti, Reagor and Hand expressed that more work is needed to be done on Chapter 18. Lepsch did not voice his reasons for supporting the ordinance. While this council voted on the issue, it is not completely off the table. Ryti mentioned that he plans to bring this issue back for discussion once the new council is sworn in. Screenshot/LADP.
Santa Fe Indian School hopes to bring new life to Paolo Soleri Amphitheater
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A uniquely designed amphitheater by Italian American architect Paolo Soleri sits decaying behind the Santa Fe Indian School’s sports stadium. Essentially unused for more than a decade now, the venue could see new life thanks to capital outlay funds from the state legislature. Crafted in the mid 1960s, the Paolo Soleri Amphitheater […]
ladailypost.com
Letter To The Editor: Consumers & Waste Disposal
I saw an internet article recently about Chile’s Atacama Desert (the driest desert in the world) serving as the world’s dumping ground. For example, tons of “fast fashion” clothing and automobiles are discarded there. I don’t see an economical way to ship a used Chevy fender to the US from Chile. Locals in Chile find a way to obtain (pilfer?) clothing and sell it in various market locations. China has mountains of discarded plastic beverage bottles. Vietnamese workers sit around pots of molten solder and remove electronic components from discarded printed circuit boards. Chinese workers sift through piles of electronics components to extract valuable tantalum capacitors. Workers in India sort through tailings piles to find rubies. Coal-fired power plants create mountains of discarded coal-ash debris.
ladailypost.com
On The Job In Los Alamos: At Los Alamos County Ice Rink
On the job in Los Alamos is Los Alamos County Ice Rink employee Alex Tuning. The ice rink is open for business and Tuning is holding up skates available for rent. For a schedule, click here. Photo by Connor Hoch/ladailypost.com. Los Alamos County Ice Rink employees and skaters get ready...
ladailypost.com
DALA Premieres ‘Sugar Plum On The Hill’ Friday Night
Dance Arts Los Alamos dancers rehearse for ‘Sugar Plum on the Hill’. Courtesy/DALA. Dance Arts Los Alamos dancers rehearse for ‘Sugar Plum on the Hill’. Courtesy/DALA. Dance Arts Los Alamos (DALA) concludes its Nutcracker on the Hill trilogy this weekend. The final chapter, Sugar Plum on the Hill, will premiere at 7 p.m. Friday at Duane Smith Auditorium. The show will continue at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
ladailypost.com
Air Force Research Laboratory Joins New Mexico National Labs In Postdoc Speech Competition
Twelve postdoctoral researchers representing the AFRL, SNL, LANL (Kristina Meier, Mary O’Brien, Aaron Patel) and the New Mexico Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research compete in the inaugural Rio Grande Research SLAM, a postdoctoral speech competition Nov. 5 in Albuquerque. The event spotlighted the research performed in New Mexico and provided professional development opportunities to the next generation of scientists. Courtesy/SNL.
New Mexico Manhattan Project featured in new passport stamp set
LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The history of the Manhattan Project is front and center in the 2023 “Passport to your National Parks” stamp set. The stamps are a collector’s item designed to help educate and inspire U.S. National Park visitors. Since 1986, the “Passport to your National Parks” commemorative stamps have been a family favorite for […]
KRQE News 13
Vote on Midtown Santa Fe on Wednesday
The Santa Fe governing body will vote on the plan, which would see the city develop the campus into more than 1,000 units of market rate and affordable housing. The Santa Fe governing body will vote on the plan, which would see the city develop the campus into more than 1,000 units of market rate and affordable housing.
Rio Grande Sun
Waste Authority Worker Dies On the Job
North Central Solid Waste employee Alfred Trujillo, 47, died on Nov. 23 after being run over by an trash truck, according to Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office Major Lorenzo Aguilar. A press release from North Central Solid Waste General Manager Janet Saucedo said Trujillo was injured on Tuesday, Nov....
Santa Fe Reporter
Nuclear Activists: Former Official Had Conflict of Interest
Nuclear activists allege conflict of interest by former ED official. Concerned Citizens for Nuclear Safety and Honor Our Pueblo Existence have filed a petition asking the state Water Quality Control Commission to vacate a decision permitting a radioactive liquid waste treatment facility at Los Alamos National Laboratory, citing a conflict of interest by the commission’s former chair, Stephanie Stringer. According to the groups, Stringer, who also previously served as a deputy cabinet secretary for the environment department, did not recuse herself from a decision favorable to LANL, even though she was in the midst of applying for a job with the federal agency that oversees it: the National Nuclear Security Administration. Lawyer Lindsay Lovejoy, who is representing CNNS, tells the Santa Fe New Mexican Stringer’s job transition was kept “secret” until it was completed: “If this had been disclosed while the case was still pending…she would’ve had to disqualify herself,” Lovejoy said. NNSA confirmed Stringer’s employment to the paper, but did not make her available for an interview. Anti-nuclear activists say Stringer is the latest in a series of environment department employees who went to work for either the lab or its regulatory agencies. “This practice doesn’t protect the people of New Mexico or the land or the water or the air,” CCNS Executive Director Joni Arends tells the New Mexican. “It really needs to stop.”
lascrucesbulletin.com
Holiday Munchies Festival to be Held at the Plaza in Las Cruces
The Munchies Festival, born in Albuquerque, is headed to Las Cruces Dec. 17. Tell ABQ has taken the festival on the road, with a holiday flair, to southern New Mexico. The event is set 4-9 p.m. for Plaza de Las Cruces, Saturday, Dec. 17. Organizer Tierna Unruh Enos went to...
New tradition for Albuquerque Old Town tree lighting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new tradition begins Friday at the Old Town Christmas tree lighting. Last year, the Aceves family bid farewell to “Henry’s Tree,” a tradition that started in 1994. This year, a 30-foot sequoia will be decorated and lit. Things were going to change with a new owner of the plaza and many […]
ladailypost.com
His Eminence Archbishop DANIEL To Visit Los Alamos
Father Theophan, left, with His Eminence Archbishop DANIEL of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the United States of America during a previous visit to Los Alamos. Courtesy/Fr. Theophan. Saint Job of Pochaiv Orthodox Church. Los Alamos. Saturday, Dec. 3, His Eminence Archbishop DANIEL of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the...
winespectator.com
Restaurant Spotlight: La Boca in Santa Fe, N.M.
Housed in an adobe building in Santa Fe, N.M., the Wine Specatator Award of Excellence–winning La Boca ties the cuisine of Spain into the culture of the American Southwest. Opened in 2006, the restaurant is owned by regionally celebrated chef James Campbell Caruso, who grew up enjoying the Italian and Basque cooking of his grandmother and mother. Trained as an anthropologist, Caruso traveled throughout Mexico and Spain, researching and cooking the local fare while tying together traditional and contemporary Hispanic gastronomy in Iberia to that of the Americas.
ladailypost.com
Obituary: Kent Grimmett Budge March 31, 1962 – Nov. 10, 2022
KENT GRIMMETT BUDGE March 31, 1962 – Nov. 10, 2022. Kent Grimmett Budge passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 10, at the age of 60 due to complications from a car crash. Although he died far from his home in Los Alamos, New Mexico, he was fortunate to be surrounded by family when he passed. We appreciate the wonderful care that he received from the highly skilled doctors and nurses at the Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah.
KOAT 7
Here's what you need to know about today's strong winds in New Mexico
Strong winds are expected throughout New Mexico today, some winds gusting as high as 70 miles per hour. Strong winds are also expected in Albuquerque, but no wind warnings or advisories have been issued for the metro. Here's what you need to know. Watches and warnings. High wind warnings have...
What’s next for the time capsule buried under the Santa Fe obelisk?
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is a continued mystery on the Santa Fe Plaza. Aside from questions about what will happen to the remaining piece of the Soldiers Monument, better known as the obelisk, there are also questions about a 155-year-old time capsule thought to be underneath it. KRQE News 13 Investigative Reporter Larry Barker […]
KRQE News 13
New Mexico restaurants featured in Yelp’s Top 100 Tacos Spots in America
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you love tacos, you might want to check out two taco restaurants in New Mexico named in Yelp’s Top 100 Tacos Spots in America. Yelp reviewers have spoken, ranking these two New Mexico restaurants in the top 100. El Paisa in Albuquerque was...
