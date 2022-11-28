Reeds Spring's Caden Wiest voted SBLive's Missouri high school Athlete of the Week (Nov. 14-19)

Congratulations to Reeds Spring's Caden Wiest, who was voted SBLive's Missouri high school Athlete of the Week (Nov. 14-19) .

Wiest, a Missouri State commit, helped the Wolves football team win their playoff game against Boonville with three touchdowns and three sacks.

Wiest received more than 35 percent of the votes.

East Buchanan running back Trevor Klein finished second in the voting with more than 22 percent of the votes.

Previous winners: Pleasant Hill's Dylan Kauffman (Nov. 7-12), Westminster Christian's Emma Fairchild, Seckman's Cole Ruble (Oct. 24-29), Fatima's Taylor Baumhoer (Oct. 17-22), Jasper's Juan Rivera (Oct. 10-15), Kirkwood's Deion Brown (Oct. 3-8), Parkway North's Zyan Royal (Sept. 26-Oct. 1), Liberty North's Ella Hayes (Sept. 19-24), North Platte's Colton Kirkham (Sept. 12-17), Truman's Freddie Sheppard (Sept. 4-10), Hannibal's Aneyas Williams (Aug. 29-Sept. 3), Truman's Cecilia Mora (Aug. 22-28).

Here's another look at the rest of the nominees for Nov. 14-19:

Danis Alvarez, Marshall soccer

He tallied the final goal in a shootout to help the Owls claim the Class 2 championship against Orchard Farm.

Hunter Bailey, Adrian football

He got 21 carries in a playoff game against Marionville, rushing for 111 yards and three touchdowns in the victory, with runs of 2, 5 and 9 yards.

Joel Beshore, Lamar football

He tossed three touchdowns – two to Austin Wilkerson – and then ran for another for the Tigers in a Class 2 playoff game against Holden.

Gabe Dace, Sullivan football

He did a little bit of everything in a win over Sullivan, throwing for a touchdown, running for a touchdown and then tossing three success 2-point conversions.

Morgan Diamond, Cape Girardeau Central football

The senior tossed the game-winning touchdown to Clayton McCard in the third quarter to beat MICDS in a Class 5 showdown.

Larenzo Fenner, Fort Osage football

He hauled in 10 catches for 102 yards and added a 90-yard kickoff return to lift the Indians over Grain Valley in a Class 5 playoff contest.

Luke Gall, Carthage football

Had touchdown runs of 4 and 22 yards, his 37th and 38th touchdowns of the year, in a Class 5 playoff clash with Lebanon.

Dylan Hair, Blair Oaks football

Combined for three touchdowns, two on the ground and then a pass to Alec Wieberg to help the No. 1-ranked squad in Class 2 reach the semifinals.

Chase Hendricks, St. Mary's football

Hendricks scored three touchdowns in the Dragons' come-from-behind 55-34 victory over Hillsboro in a Class 4 quarterfinal game. He caught two passes for 83 yards and two scores and also returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

Bakary Kante, Rockhurst soccer

Scored the championship-clinching goal on a penalty kick to lift the Hawklets to another state soccer title, beating Christian Brothers College 1-0 in the final.

Trevor Klein, East Buchanan football

He scored both touchdowns in a Class 1 playoff win against Gallatin and helped the Bulldogs move one step closer to returning to the state finals to defend their title.

Jeremiyah Love, Christian Brothers College football

The Cadets beat Liberty North in a Class 6 semifinal game, 46-21, behind a 159-yard, three-touchdown effort by the Notre Dame commitment.

Jackson Marrs, Seneca football

Scored three touchdowns – he a pair of 11-yard touchdown runs and added a 2-yard run – to help the Indians beat Liberty-Mountain View-Birch Tree in a Class 2 playoff game.

Williams Nwaneri, Lee’s Summit North football

The 6-foot-6 standout junior defensive end recorded four sacks to help the Broncos’ defense stymie De Smet in a Class 6 semifinal game.

Jackson Overton, St. Dominic football

Playing in his first game of the season, he set the tone right away in a game against Parkway Central with a 46-yard touchdown. He helped the Crusaders advance to the semifinals for the first time in school history.

Jamal Roberts, St. Mary's football

The University of Missouri commit ran for 208 yards and three touchdowns in the Dragons' come-from-behind 55-34 victory over Hillsboro in a Class 4 quarterfinal game.

Jamieson Peplow, Webster Groves soccer

Provided the game-winning shot in a shootout to give the Statesmen the Class 3 championship against Kansas City East.

Adam Rickman, St. Francis Borgia soccer

Scored the game-winning goal to beat Summit Christian in the Class 1 finals, tallying the deciding marker in the 77th minute.

Adam Shipley, Francis Howell football

The St. Louis University baseball pledge ran for a pair of scores – 72 yards and 6 yards – and threw a 55-yard touchdown to lift the Vikings over Timberland.

Jackson Twizerimana, Kansas City East soccer

Scored two goals to help the Bears in the Class 3 finals, including one that sent the game against Webster Groves into overtime.