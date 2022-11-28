ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDAM-TV

Perry Co. sheriff hunts for dognappers, missing dog

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A hunting dog is missing after alleged dognappers stole it off a hunt last week. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said the dog was conducting a hunt on Nov. 19 when it was stolen off Highway 29 south of New Augusta. Two unidentified suspects,...
PERRY COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Chapel Hart performs in Biloxi tomorrow night

If you send a check, make sure the organization cashes it immediately. One dead after car reportedly crashes, catches fire in Gulfport church. WLOX News has a reporter at the scene of Commerce Street and Washington Avenue where a car reportedly drove into First Missionary Baptist Church Tuesday afternoon. East...
BILOXI, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man wanted in stabbing, kills himself in front of police officers

A Mississippi man wanted for attempted murder died Saturday after he shot himself in front police officer near a Gulf Coast park. WLOX in Biloxi reports that Johnny Lee Nichols, 51, of Moss Point, had called to turn himself in to officers after he reportedly entered a house in Marion County and stabbed a woman multiple times while others in the house were asleep. The woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
MOSS POINT, MS
WLOX

Sinkhole repair underway in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One Gulfport neighborhood is finally seeing road work for a giant sinkhole. Repairs begin on the corner of Ford Street and Palmer Place. Neighbors informed city leaders about the issue nearly a year ago. They asked for solutions to fill the hole quickly. Ward 2 councilman...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Hurricane season officially ends; South Mississippi spared

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - After the early morning rains moved out, it turned into a nice Wednesday, and as far as the 2022 hurricane season’s concerned, we had a lot of nice days. In fact, you could say the season was smooth sailing for South Mississippi. “Fourteen named storms...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Mississippi Power sends crews to Alabama to help with storm aftermath

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - While South Mississippi might have made it out of Tuesday’s severe weather relatively unscathed, our neighbors to the east had a different experience. However, Mississippi Power is stepping in to help. A Mississippi Power storm team of 75 linemen, engineers and support personnel left for...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

New indoor pickleball courts packed with players in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The turnout to play pickleball continues strong about two weeks after the debut of Gulfport’s new indoor courts at the Lyman Community Center. The city opened the facility to residents on Nov.16 with more than 50 people showing up the first day to play. The...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Shrimp boil raises money for families of teens killed in car crash

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier-Vancleave American Legion Post 1992 knows how to put on a shrimp boil. But there is always more to it than providing a platter of tasty seafood -- especially on this day. “The American Legion is all about giving back to the community,” said post commander...
GAUTIER, MS
WKRG News 5

Damage reported in south Alabama after severe weather

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Severe weather along the Gulf Coast caused damage in many south Alabama communities. WKRG News 5 is tracking the damage left in the wake of the storms. A confirmed tornado touched down in Washington County around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday morning causing extensive damage. Other damage reports include a tree that had […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AL
Mississippi Press

Enviva, Jackson County cut ribbon on $90 million port facility

PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- Enviva, Inc., the world’s leading producer of sustainably sourced woody biomass, held a ceremonial ribbon cutting at its recently opened marine export terminal at the Port of Pascagoula Wednesday. According to the company, the event commemorated Enviva’s continued commitment to deliver positive economic impact, growth, and...
PASCAGOULA, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy