wxxv25.com
Suspect who allegedly bit victim’s nose off turns himself in to Bay St. Louis police
Bay St. Louis Police have arrested a man who allegedly bit the nose off another man he was fighting with. Police Chief Toby Schwartz said the suspect is 51-year-old Mark Curtis Wells of Biloxi. Wells turned himself in was booked into the Hancock County jail at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday on a $50,000 bond. He paid the 10 percent down and was released shortly after.
WLOX
Church members react after one dead after car reportedly crashes, catches fire in Gulfport church
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities responded to a wreck at a Gulfport church that has left one person dead. WLOX News sent a reporter to the scene of Commerce Street and Washington Avenue where a car reportedly drove into First Missionary Baptist Church Tuesday afternoon. The car reportedly caught fire...
Police searching for man who reportedly bit off victim’s nose during argument in Mississippi casino parking lot.
A Mississippi man is wanted for reportedly biting someone’s nose off during an assault at a casino parking lot on Monday. The Biloxi Sun-Herald reports that police in Bay St. Louis are searching for Mark Curtis Wells after the victim in the assault that reportedly occurred in the parking lot of the Hollywood Casino.
WDAM-TV
Perry Co. sheriff hunts for dognappers, missing dog
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A hunting dog is missing after alleged dognappers stole it off a hunt last week. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said the dog was conducting a hunt on Nov. 19 when it was stolen off Highway 29 south of New Augusta. Two unidentified suspects,...
Police investigating bullet holes in George County High School sign
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A digital sign at the entrance to George County High School is inoperable after being shot at, the district says. In a statement Wednesday, George County School District Police Chief Caleb Davis said high school staff noticed the damage at the North entrance the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 29. Police […]
Mississippi Press
Suspect wanted in attempted murder case shoots himself in front of Moss Point police
MOSS POINT, Mississippi -- Johnny Lee Nichols of Moss Point was wanted for attempted murder in Marion County and contacted Moss Point police to meet him so he could turn himself in. When police arrived, he pulled out and gun and shot himself dead. According to Moss Point police chief...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man accused of murder had confrontation with victim’s sister, detective testifies
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A fatal shooting outside of a convenience store on Pecan Street came after an earlier confrontation with the victim’s sister, according to testimony at a preliminary hearing Monday. The shooting occurred in August in front of Blessings Convenience, but police did not arrest Billy Russell...
Woman dies after crashing car into the side of Mississippi church on Gulf Coast
Authorities are investigating what happened when a woman died after wrecking her car into the side of Mississippi church Tuesday afternoon. WLOX in Biloxi reports that emergency personnel responded to a wreck in Commerce Street and Washington Avenue where a car reportedly drove into the side of First Missionary Baptist Church.
WLOX
Chapel Hart performs in Biloxi tomorrow night
If you send a check, make sure the organization cashes it immediately. One dead after car reportedly crashes, catches fire in Gulfport church. WLOX News has a reporter at the scene of Commerce Street and Washington Avenue where a car reportedly drove into First Missionary Baptist Church Tuesday afternoon. East...
Mississippi man wanted in stabbing, kills himself in front of police officers
A Mississippi man wanted for attempted murder died Saturday after he shot himself in front police officer near a Gulf Coast park. WLOX in Biloxi reports that Johnny Lee Nichols, 51, of Moss Point, had called to turn himself in to officers after he reportedly entered a house in Marion County and stabbed a woman multiple times while others in the house were asleep. The woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
WALA-TV FOX10
Judge throws out attempted murder charges against Mobile man accused of shooting at cops
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge Tuesday ruled prosecutors do not have sufficient evidence to keep a man locked up on attempted murder charges in connection with shots fired at a pair of police officers. Mobile County District Judge Zackery Moore’s ruling at a preliminary hearing means that Valeido Davidson...
WLOX
Sinkhole repair underway in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One Gulfport neighborhood is finally seeing road work for a giant sinkhole. Repairs begin on the corner of Ford Street and Palmer Place. Neighbors informed city leaders about the issue nearly a year ago. They asked for solutions to fill the hole quickly. Ward 2 councilman...
WLOX
UPDATE: Traffic clear after ‘super wide-load transport’ on I-10 westbound between Ala. state line, Gulfport
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Traffic is clear on I-10 westbound Wednesday morning following a super wide-load transport, according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT). The transport has exited I-10 and is now traveling up Highway 49. According to the MDOT’s traffic map, it doesn’t seem to be causing...
mississippicir.org
Troubled south Mississippi man becomes another casualty in rising number of jail suicides
Almost a year has passed since Harlene Blair of McHenry last saw her 21-year-old son Eli Marrero, alive. Now she wonders if she’ll ever find out why he died in law enforcement custody. Blair told MCIR she was told her son was found hanging from a light fixture in...
WLOX
Hurricane season officially ends; South Mississippi spared
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - After the early morning rains moved out, it turned into a nice Wednesday, and as far as the 2022 hurricane season’s concerned, we had a lot of nice days. In fact, you could say the season was smooth sailing for South Mississippi. “Fourteen named storms...
WDAM-TV
Mississippi Power sends crews to Alabama to help with storm aftermath
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - While South Mississippi might have made it out of Tuesday’s severe weather relatively unscathed, our neighbors to the east had a different experience. However, Mississippi Power is stepping in to help. A Mississippi Power storm team of 75 linemen, engineers and support personnel left for...
WLOX
New indoor pickleball courts packed with players in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The turnout to play pickleball continues strong about two weeks after the debut of Gulfport’s new indoor courts at the Lyman Community Center. The city opened the facility to residents on Nov.16 with more than 50 people showing up the first day to play. The...
WLOX
Shrimp boil raises money for families of teens killed in car crash
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier-Vancleave American Legion Post 1992 knows how to put on a shrimp boil. But there is always more to it than providing a platter of tasty seafood -- especially on this day. “The American Legion is all about giving back to the community,” said post commander...
Damage reported in south Alabama after severe weather
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Severe weather along the Gulf Coast caused damage in many south Alabama communities. WKRG News 5 is tracking the damage left in the wake of the storms. A confirmed tornado touched down in Washington County around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday morning causing extensive damage. Other damage reports include a tree that had […]
Mississippi Press
Enviva, Jackson County cut ribbon on $90 million port facility
PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- Enviva, Inc., the world’s leading producer of sustainably sourced woody biomass, held a ceremonial ribbon cutting at its recently opened marine export terminal at the Port of Pascagoula Wednesday. According to the company, the event commemorated Enviva’s continued commitment to deliver positive economic impact, growth, and...
