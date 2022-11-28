ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

Things to do in Dallas this weekend: December 2-4

There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this holiday weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates. Friday, December 2. Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Another ex-Ticket personality has joined Mike Rhyner and 'The Freak'

DALLAS — The North Texas sports radio market couldn't go long without another big change. Danny Balis, the former longtime producer of "The Hardline" on KTCK's "The Ticket", has joined "The Freak," the upstart talk format featuring ex-Ticket legend Mike Rhyner. Balis is joining Rhyner's "The Downbeat" afternoon drive...
DALLAS, TX
Travel Maven

This Texas Christmas Market is a Must-Visit

There are so many wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. From the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on in Texas this month that you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas market in Arlington, you might just want to visit.
ARLINGTON, TX
a-z-animals.com

7 Adorable Puppies In Fort Worth To Adopt For Christmas

There’s no time like now to add a new family member! Fort Worth’s shelters are overflowing with wonderful pets that would love to make themselves at home in your home. Some of the municipal shelters have even waived their adoption fees to help give more adorable pets a chance.
FORT WORTH, TX
mckinneyonline.com

E.J. Wills Gastropub Announces Expansion and Opening of Exclusive Private Event Venue

MCKINNEY, TX, December 1, 2022 // E.J. Wills Gastropub, the locally-owned and award-winning restaurant, today announced a merger with sister concept McKinney Coffee Company. The acquisition and remodeling of the former java shop’s space has afforded a 1,200 square foot expansion for diners and the creation of an exclusive private event venue available to rent for any occasion.
MCKINNEY, TX
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Respect For Marriage? More Like Disrespect For Marriage!

The Senate passed the so-called “Respect for Marriage” Act, which essentially legalizes gay marriage nationally. It repeals the Clinton-era Defense of Marriage Act, which defined marriage as between one man and one woman. Suppose another state, such as California, legalizes gay marriage? Or polygamy? Or child marriage? Under this new law, nothing we here in Texas can do about it: the state would be required to honor that marriage. How do you feel about that? Dr. Robert Jeffress, Senior Pastor of First Baptist Church of Dallas, is here to tell you how he feels! The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Emporium Pies Has Sold To New Dallas Owners

A family with North Texas ties has purchased Emporium Pies, a small chain of beloved pie shops that started in a converted house in the Bishop Arts District. Founders and owners Megan Wilkes and Mary Sparks decided to sell, but it’s unclear why. The new owners are Landon and...
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

Fort Worth Children’s Clothing Brand Celebrates 10 Years By Growing Up — Lila and Hayes Continues to Go Big

This Candy Canes and Holly print robe for mom is made to match from Lila and Hayes. When Amanda Galati and Paige Casey began talking about starting a clothing line 10 years ago, they never dreamed they’d experience the kind of growth and success that their clothing brand Lila and Hayes has garnered. What began as a home trunk show in Fort Worth and local trade show brand featuring primarily baby and children’s pajamas has blossomed into a wide-ranging children and adults line. All in cozy pima cotton with neat prints and personalized monogramming.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

The Tex Factor: Blowing up Fort Worth

Silver Creek Materials has been a part of the North Texas fabric for nearly four decades. They gave The Tex Factor an explosive look at how they mine, which really means they blew stuff up for us.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy