The richest woman in Dallas continues to give away millionsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
This Texas Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenArlington, TX
Man Killed at Family Dollar Store in Fight with EmployeesTy D.Dallas, TX
Popular steak restaurant opens first location in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
6 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
fox4news.com
Things to do in Dallas this weekend: December 2-4
There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this holiday weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates. Friday, December 2. Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza...
Texas megachurch faces backlash after 'spectacular' Christmas show goes viral
A viral video has drawn the ire of the denizens of the internet.
Another ex-Ticket personality has joined Mike Rhyner and 'The Freak'
DALLAS — The North Texas sports radio market couldn't go long without another big change. Danny Balis, the former longtime producer of "The Hardline" on KTCK's "The Ticket", has joined "The Freak," the upstart talk format featuring ex-Ticket legend Mike Rhyner. Balis is joining Rhyner's "The Downbeat" afternoon drive...
Megachurch Gets Backlash For Selling $60 Tickets For Annual Christmas Program
Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano has faced scrutiny after a video showed a behind-the-scenes clip of its extravagant Christmas program. The church is charging up to $60 for tickets to the show. A viral TikTok posted on November 27, showed multiple performers drumming while suspected from the ceiling while the...
Arlington teen named 1 of 6 Teens Who Make The World A Better Place by Forbes
One Arlington teenager is being recognized on a national level for her creativity and community involvement.
This Texas Christmas Market is a Must-Visit
There are so many wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. From the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on in Texas this month that you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas market in Arlington, you might just want to visit.
a-z-animals.com
7 Adorable Puppies In Fort Worth To Adopt For Christmas
There’s no time like now to add a new family member! Fort Worth’s shelters are overflowing with wonderful pets that would love to make themselves at home in your home. Some of the municipal shelters have even waived their adoption fees to help give more adorable pets a chance.
Classic Restaurant in Texas Keeps Holiday Cheer Going All Season Long
It has over 100k lights!
mckinneyonline.com
E.J. Wills Gastropub Announces Expansion and Opening of Exclusive Private Event Venue
MCKINNEY, TX, December 1, 2022 // E.J. Wills Gastropub, the locally-owned and award-winning restaurant, today announced a merger with sister concept McKinney Coffee Company. The acquisition and remodeling of the former java shop’s space has afforded a 1,200 square foot expansion for diners and the creation of an exclusive private event venue available to rent for any occasion.
fox4news.com
Dallas Weather: Dec. 1 morning forecast
FOX 4 Weather meteorologist Evan Andrews says we're still on the colder side today. But that will change soon!
wbap.com
Rick Roberts: Respect For Marriage? More Like Disrespect For Marriage!
The Senate passed the so-called “Respect for Marriage” Act, which essentially legalizes gay marriage nationally. It repeals the Clinton-era Defense of Marriage Act, which defined marriage as between one man and one woman. Suppose another state, such as California, legalizes gay marriage? Or polygamy? Or child marriage? Under this new law, nothing we here in Texas can do about it: the state would be required to honor that marriage. How do you feel about that? Dr. Robert Jeffress, Senior Pastor of First Baptist Church of Dallas, is here to tell you how he feels! The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
The richest woman in Dallas continues to give away millions
A month ago, I wrote about Margot Perot, the richest woman in Dallas and perhaps also the most generous. In October, Perot and her family foundation gave out $55 million in donations to organizations in Dallas.
dmagazine.com
Emporium Pies Has Sold To New Dallas Owners
A family with North Texas ties has purchased Emporium Pies, a small chain of beloved pie shops that started in a converted house in the Bishop Arts District. Founders and owners Megan Wilkes and Mary Sparks decided to sell, but it’s unclear why. The new owners are Landon and...
Report: These spots in Texas have the best tamales statewide & some of the best in the country
When it comes to Mexican cuisine, there's truly no greater state better than Texas when cooking it up, hence the popularity of Tex-Mex.
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth Children’s Clothing Brand Celebrates 10 Years By Growing Up — Lila and Hayes Continues to Go Big
This Candy Canes and Holly print robe for mom is made to match from Lila and Hayes. When Amanda Galati and Paige Casey began talking about starting a clothing line 10 years ago, they never dreamed they’d experience the kind of growth and success that their clothing brand Lila and Hayes has garnered. What began as a home trunk show in Fort Worth and local trade show brand featuring primarily baby and children’s pajamas has blossomed into a wide-ranging children and adults line. All in cozy pima cotton with neat prints and personalized monogramming.
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Fort Worth Amazon worker fixes Christmas display during delivery
FORT WORTH, Texas - The holiday season is a busy one for delivery drivers, but that didn't stop one Amazon employee from going out of his way to fix a Christmas display outside a Fort Worth home. Tara Massey caught the video on her doorbell camera on Tuesday night. The...
fox4news.com
The Tex Factor: Blowing up Fort Worth
Silver Creek Materials has been a part of the North Texas fabric for nearly four decades. They gave The Tex Factor an explosive look at how they mine, which really means they blew stuff up for us.
Chick-fil-A Announces New Mansfield Restaurant, Opening Dec. 1
MANSFIELD, Texas (Nov. 28, 2022) – A new Chick-fil-A® restaurant will begin serving the Mansfield community on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Chick-fil-A, Inc. has selected Brad Breedlove as the independent franchised Owner/Operator of Chick-fil-A Debbie Ln & Matlock Rd. Located at 1570 E. Debbie Lane, Chick-fil-A Debbie Ln...
fox4news.com
Bones, bike found near area where former Dallas firefighter disappeared
RAINS COUNTY, Texas - A man out on a hike in Rains County discovered an old bicycle and bones that could possibly belong to a former Dallas firefighter who went missing 5 years ago. The hiker, Michael Ramsey, says he was walking into a part of the woods he had...
