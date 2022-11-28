Shopping on Cyber Monday? Here are tips to save securely

It’s the season to shop until you drop.

On Cyber Monday, 60 million people are expected to go online searching for the best discounts and exclusive shopping deals.

Major retailers started offering discounts weeks ago, slashing prices on toys, electronics, clothes and so much more.

If you’ve waited until today to start clicking away, there’s a few things to look out for to ensure you are shopping securely.



Look for false advertising and phony websites: If a company is selling the hottest item of the year at a price that seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Shop with trustworthy sellers on secure sites: Check a website's Better Business Bureau business profile, look at the rating, and read customer reviews.

Price check: Online retailers will claim they have the best price on an item, but offers can be misleading.

Use your credit card: If suspicious charges turn up, you may be able to dispute them through your credit card company.

Adobe analytics predicts Cyber Monday will generate a record spend of $11.2 billion.