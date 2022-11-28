Read full article on original website
Girl wounded in accidental shooting at deputy's home
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A young girl is recovering on the Treasure Coast after police say an off-duty deputy accidentally shot the child inside his own home. We are learning more about what the deputy was doing in the hours leading up to the accident that may have played a role.
Suspect in triple shooting outside restaurant getting new lawyer, plea conference
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — There could be a plea deal in the works for the suspect in a deadly shooting, who was also shot, a year ago. The violence happened during a fight and chase in the parking lot of the Chipotle restaurant on Northlake Boulevard in Palm Beach Gardens.
Detective work leads to arrest for murder after shooting victim's body found on sidewalk
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Condoms, clothes, beer, a car, and a .380 caliber handgun all played roles in the arrest of a man for murder, the day after he was released on bail on other charges. The victim’s body was found early last Friday morning on Drexel...
Police: Girl shot by AR-15 while off-duty deputy was cleaning weapon under the influence
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A jailhouse deputy is behind bars and a child is in the hospital after a lesson went wrong. Port St. Lucie Police said that on Nov. 23, 35-year-old Daniel Weber decided to show his son how to clean his AR-15 rifle. Weber told...
Knife attack averted, hot oil splash wasn't in fight over 'using the bathroom,' police say
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A fight last Saturday at a home in Riviera Beach led to some serious injuries and a woman under arrest. Police said they were called to a domestic dispute and found it was "about using the bathroom." Elaine Kelly, 52, had been living there...
Man dead after walking away from hospital near Palm Beach Central High School
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after walking away from a local hospital on Thursday, Dec. 1. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a call around 6:46 a.m. about an unresponsive man on the corner of Forest Hill Boulevard and Lyons Road in the Village of Wellington.
'Didn't know anything whatsoever:' Victim of Wellington distraction theft recalls ordeal
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Distraction thefts are on the rise across our area. The most recent incident in Wellington – where a woman’s wallet was snatched from her purse at a supermarket. The woman was shopping at Trader Joe’s on November 20th when two women grabbed her...
New Video: Officer on paid leave after fatal hit-and-run in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An officer was placed on paid leave following a fatal crash in Riviera Beach. The Riviera Beach Police Department tells CBS12 News this investigation is being handled by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office after a motorcyclist was killed on Friday night. Typically, that kind of thing happens when an employee of the agency with jurisdiction may be involved. Neither the PBSO or Riviera Beach PD are confirming that an officer was involved or broke protocol.
PBSO looking for missing 19 year old
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a young adult last seen over the weekend. Deputies said Ozalers Damis, 19, was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 26 and was later reported missing by his mother on Nov. 28. The sheriff's office...
Two women wanted for distraction theft at Trader Joe's
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies need help identifying two women they say distracted a shopper, stealing her wallet. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the two women entered a Trader Joe's off of State Road 7 on Nov. 20. While they were inside, they somehow distracted the victim resulting in the victim’s wallet being snatched from her purse.
Arrested for threatening to 'shoot deputies, innocent bystanders, and the PBSO helicopter'
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (CBS12) — It wasn't until a week after the alleged crime that a detective was asked to review whether a crime was actually committed. A sergeant and a deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office went to the scene on North Road in Loxahatchee late on the night of Thursday, Nov. 17.
Help catch Grinch seen on camera stealing decorations, driving away in multicolored car
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — A real-life Grinch was caught in the act stealing holiday decorations from somebody's home. Now, the owner and Palm Springs police are asking for help putting her in handcuffs and behind bars. They sent video of the woman in front of the victims’ home...
Sheriff's office searching for missing man in Palm Beach County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who disappeared in West Palm Beach. Investigators say 24-year-old Marquise Allen was last seen near 3228 Gun Club Road last Tuesday, Nov. 22. He was reported missing on Friday, Nov. 25. Allen...
Vero Beach high school student arrested after bringing loaded gun to school
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A 17-year-old student from Vero Beach was arrested for bringing a loaded gun to school. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said they received a report on Wednesday afternoon, stating a student at Vero Beach High School had made multiple threats to harm another student. The teen was immediately investigated and questioned by School Resource Deputies and school officials.
Body of boy from Treasure Coast found: 'A tragedy of monumental proportions,' sheriff says
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The body of a 9-year-old boy from Port St. Lucie has been recovered from a lake in central Florida, three days after he fell into the water from a boat. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd called the situation “a tragedy of monumental proportions.”
Police: Man jumps on ex's car, orders her in, tells her 'I am going to break your neck'
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A security guard for an apartment complex called Riviera Beach police about a suspicious person but this case turned out to be much more. The victim was a 57-year-old woman who told the guard in person that her ex-boyfriend had been at her car.
New scam in Palm Beach County involves grant for hurricane windows
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A new scam has made its way to Palm Beach County. The sheriff's office is warning residents about a scam on Facebook that people may fall for. Investigators said there is an imposter acting like a Facebook friend and soliciting individuals to apply for a grant for hurricane windows.
Martin County Sheriff's Office seeing success with hit-and-run crackdown
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County Sheriff's Office is cracking down on hit and run crashes. Solving several so far this year, after dedicating a unit specifically to close these cases. Martin County deputies have solved about a third of their unsolved hit-and-runs this year since launching...
Driver flown to trauma center after I-95 crash involving semi trucks, traffic delayed
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A serious crash involving two semi trucks is causing delays on I-95 southbound in Indian River County. The crash took place Tuesday morning at mile marker 142. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said the driver of one of the trucks had to...
'I'm coming home:' Palm Beach County School District swears in new members
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It was an emotional night for the new Palm Beach County School District Board Members, especially for Edwin Ferguson. “It feels like I'm coming home in some respects," said Ferguson. Edwin Ferguson returned to his roots as the newest representative of District 7...
