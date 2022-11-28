ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobe Sound, FL

Girl wounded in accidental shooting at deputy's home

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A young girl is recovering on the Treasure Coast after police say an off-duty deputy accidentally shot the child inside his own home. We are learning more about what the deputy was doing in the hours leading up to the accident that may have played a role.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
New Video: Officer on paid leave after fatal hit-and-run in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An officer was placed on paid leave following a fatal crash in Riviera Beach. The Riviera Beach Police Department tells CBS12 News this investigation is being handled by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office after a motorcyclist was killed on Friday night. Typically, that kind of thing happens when an employee of the agency with jurisdiction may be involved. Neither the PBSO or Riviera Beach PD are confirming that an officer was involved or broke protocol.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
PBSO looking for missing 19 year old

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a young adult last seen over the weekend. Deputies said Ozalers Damis, 19, was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 26 and was later reported missing by his mother on Nov. 28. The sheriff's office...
Two women wanted for distraction theft at Trader Joe's

WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies need help identifying two women they say distracted a shopper, stealing her wallet. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the two women entered a Trader Joe's off of State Road 7 on Nov. 20. While they were inside, they somehow distracted the victim resulting in the victim’s wallet being snatched from her purse.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Vero Beach high school student arrested after bringing loaded gun to school

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A 17-year-old student from Vero Beach was arrested for bringing a loaded gun to school. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said they received a report on Wednesday afternoon, stating a student at Vero Beach High School had made multiple threats to harm another student. The teen was immediately investigated and questioned by School Resource Deputies and school officials.
VERO BEACH, FL
New scam in Palm Beach County involves grant for hurricane windows

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A new scam has made its way to Palm Beach County. The sheriff's office is warning residents about a scam on Facebook that people may fall for. Investigators said there is an imposter acting like a Facebook friend and soliciting individuals to apply for a grant for hurricane windows.

