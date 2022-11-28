Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Fire in wood pile spreads to Stockbridge farmhouse
STOCKBRIDGE, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire in a wood pile spread to a home in Stockbridge Thursday morning. It happened at a farmhouse off Highway 151. Residents escaped the home and are safe. “That was good news. It takes a lot off of us not having to worry about getting in...
WBAY Green Bay
Fire damages Calumet County farmhouse
Portland, Oregon, planted a lot of trees. Decades later, a stunning pattern emerged -- not in the trees but in the lifespans of the people living under them. Flu season started earlier and is hitting more people this year. "Historic" meth bust in Fond du Lac. Updated: 1 hour ago.
kz1043.com
Person found dead in Waupaca shed
WAUPACA, Wis. — A person is found dead in Waupaca. The body was found in a shed on Churchill Street on Tuesday afternoon. The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office does not believe foul play was involved and says the public is not in danger. The person’s name and cause...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fatal pedestrian accident in Sheboygan; man charged
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A 20-year-old Sheboygan man has been charged in connection with a fatal pedestrian accident that occurred after Sheboygan's holiday parade Sunday night, Nov. 27. It happened near 9th Street and New York Avenue around 6:20 p.m. Jordan Hernandez is facing one count of hit-and-run, resulting in death....
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Meth ring busted in Fond du Lac County
Every year, more than 800,000 children go missing in the U.S., according to the Department of Justice. Portland, Oregon, planted a lot of trees. Decades later, a stunning pattern emerged -- not in the trees but in the lifespans of the people living under them. Updated: 1 hour ago. Flu...
seehafernews.com
Man and Dog Found Dead Following Fire in Grand Chute
A man and his dog were found dead following a duplex fire in Grand Chute. Crews were sent to the duplex in the 600 block of South Olson Avenue just before 8:00 Sunday evening on a report of smoke emitting from a home. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the...
wtaq.com
Suspects In Multiple Crimes Fished Out Of The River
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Two men were pulled from the Fond du Lac river and arrested after a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle. It all started just before 10:15 p.m. Tuesday when Fond du Lac police officers were put on alert for a reported stolen 2023 Land Rover Defender coming into the area from Menasha.
CBS 58
10 charged in $1M Fond du Lac County meth ring, 3 wanted
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Law enforcement officials announced methamphetamine and fentanyl conspiracy charges against 10 people Thursday, Dec. 1, following an investigation that began in early 2022. District Attorney Toney said the allegations involve distribution of over 100 pounds of meth in 2022, with a street value...
94.3 Jack FM
Pulaski Bonfire Victim Going Home After Surgery
PULASKI, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — One of the most severely burned victims in a Shawano County bonfire explosion is coming home after recovering from a difficult surgery. Brandon Brzeczkowski went to a Milwaukee Burn Center on Nov. 16 to have skin grafting on his legs done. Brzeczkowski was one of...
WBAY Green Bay
$1 million meth ring busted in Fond du Lac County, 3 wanted on warrants
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Law enforcement have announced arrests in a $1 million meth ring busted in Fond du Lac County. District Attorney Eric Toney said 10 defendants are facing charges in the case. Seven of the defendants are in custody and three are wanted on warrants. The three suspects facing arrest were identified as Anthony Tynan, Jason Norton, and Dalton Wojkiewicz.
WBAY Green Bay
Jury seated for man charged with killing his children in Kaukauna
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A jury is seated for a Manitowoc man charged with killing his two young children in Kaukauna almost 3 years ago. A jury of 10 men and 5 women, including the alternates, will hear the case of Matthew Beyer. Beyer, 38, is charged with two...
WBAY Green Bay
No attorney yet for man charged in deadly shooting of Green Bay girl
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged in the death of a five-year-old Green Bay girl is in need of an attorney. Jordan Leavy-Carter, 35, is charged with 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide, Neglecting a Child (Consequence is Death), and Possessing a Firearm as a Convicted Felon. Leavy-Carter appeared in...
wearegreenbay.com
Police find Menards fraud suspect hiding in Ashwaubenon drainage pipe, accused of incidents across Wisconsin
(WFRV) – A man from Texas was taken into custody after allegedly using worthless checks at stores across Wisconsin and driving on the train tracks to flee from police in West De Pere. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 41-year-old Nathaniel Rogers is facing seven charges...
hometownbroadcasting.com
11/30/22 Early Morning Fire in the Town of Empire
Windy conditions contributed to a fire at an outdoor pigpen in Fond du Lac County’s Town of Empire early this morning. A passerby called in the fire shortly after 2:30 at W3216 Highway 23. Flames were spreading to nearby trees. Sheriff’s deputies were able to keep the fire from spreading to a recreational vehicle parked on the property by using the fire extinguishers in their patrol cars. The Mount Calvary Fire Department arrived on the scene, and extinguished the blaze. The homeowner was using a heater outside for livestock in the pig pen which was surrounded by bales of hay. Windy conditions caused the heater to fall over starting the hay on fire. One pig died in the fire, and several bales of hay caught on fire. No other animals were injured. The blaze also caused minor property damage to the adjacent fence and trees. The fire isn’t considered suspicious.
seehafernews.com
Man Arrested After Fleeing From Manitowoc Police
A man is facing charges after he fled from Manitowoc Police Wednesday afternoon. Officers were informed that the 25-year-old man had left the Probation and Parole Office on Maritime Drive just after noon. His vehicle was quickly located traveling west on East Magnolia Avenue. The responding officer began following the...
wearegreenbay.com
What is that burning red flare near the Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Those passing over the Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge may notice a burning red flare. That burning red flare is actually a safety flare for the NEW Water’s Green Bay campus. The flare is designed to burn gas from their digestion process safely. The...
WBAY Green Bay
$100 fire puts first red bulb on Green Bay fire station wreaths
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Metro Fire Department hung wreaths outside each of its fire stations on Thanksgiving to raise public awareness about fire safety. The wreaths go up with green lights, and a bulb turns red for each residential fire this holiday season. Nine fire stations...
radioplusinfo.com
12-2-22 fdl hit and run suspect appears in court
Bail has been set at $100,000 cash for a Waupun man accused of intentionally striking several vehicles in Fond du Lac and leading police on a high speed chase over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Fifty seven year old Donald Perrote made his initial Fond du Lac court appearance Wednesday on multiple charges including recklessly endangering safety, eluding, criminal damage to property and hit and run. Police Chief Aaron Goldstein told WFDL news investigators believe Perotte was high on methamphetamine when he intentionally crashed his vehicle into several other vehicles and led police on a chase, before crashing into a Sheriff’s squad car last Friday night. Goldstein says the suspect admitted he was intentionally striking vehicles. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for December 8.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Wood burner causes fire in Almond
ALMOND, WI (WSAU-WAOW) Firefighters put out a shed fire that was started by a nearby outdoor wood burner in Almond on Monday morning. A homeowner reported the fire in their shed. When firefighters arrived, they quickly extinguished the fire before it spread to any other structures. The shed is a total loss.
WBAY Green Bay
Monumental drug ring bust in Fond du Lac County
SMALL TOWNS: From the horrors of war to healing in nature. Looking at his photos, you can see that James hasn’t just found a hobby, he’s discovered a tremendous talent. The pool of 102 prospective jurors were asked their feelings about seeing crime scene photos and the possibility of another person killing the two children.
