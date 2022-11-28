On this day in 2010, the Los Angeles Dodgers signed then free-agent Juan Uribe to a three-year, $21 million contract with the intention of having him play second base. Uribe, who had spent the 2010 season as a member of the San Francisco Giants, put up a noteworthy career season, including a .256 batting average and new career highs in home runs (24) and RBI (85). With the Giants’ World Series victory that year, it was Uribe’s second championship.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO