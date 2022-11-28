Read full article on original website
Dodgers Rumors: Kolten Wong Trade & Playing Gavin Lux At Third Base Under Consideration
The Los Angeles Dodgers set a franchise record with 111 wins this past season but after falling short of their World Series goal, have been among the teams connected to top free agents. Most notably the Dodgers have been identified as a favorite to sign Justin Verlander. While he would...
Justin Verlander Rumors: Dodgers Considered Among Favorites To Sign 2022 AL Cy Young Award Winner
The Los Angeles Dodgers have a significant void at shortstop with Trea Turner reaching free agency, but also face needs in their starting rotation, which president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman identified as a priority this offseason. Clayton Kershaw reportedly agreed to re-sign for the 2023 season, but his one-year...
Dodgers Trade Rumors: Interest In Brewers Shortstop Willy Adames
The Los Angeles Dodgers currently have a void at shortstop with Trea Turner a free agent for the first time in his career. He is part of a stacked group that also includes Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson. Turner has drawn interest from multiple teams and is considered...
Trea Turner Rumors: Philadelphia Phillies Considered Favorite
For the second consecutive offseason, MLB free agency is dominated by a star-studded shortstop class that includes Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson. Turner is coming off an All-Star campaign with the Los Angeles Dodgers that saw him hit .298/.343/.466 with 39 doubles, four triples, 21 home...
Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Shelby Miller Signed To Major League Contract
Los Angeles Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman identified starting pitching as a focal point for the team this offseason, and thus far they have been connected to the likes of Carlos Rodón and Justin Verlander. Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers agreed to a one-year contract, though the...
Dodgers Prospects Edgardo Henriquez & Carlos Duran Underwent Tommy John Surgery
Although the Los Angeles Dodgers have been shoring up their pitching depth at the Major League level by reportedly agreeing to deals with Clayton Kershaw and Shelby Miller, they may soon lose some of their Minor League pitchers. The 2022 MLB Rule 5 Draft is set to take place on...
Shohei Ohtani Wins 2022 Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter Award
Major League Baseball announced two-way star Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels was voted as the winner of the 2022 Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter Award, making him the first player to win it in consecutive years since Hall of Famer David Ortiz, who won it five consecutive times from 2003-2007.
Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Chris Martin Potentially Close To Signing
There’s been little movement among Los Angeles Dodgers free agents thus far, with only Clayton Kershaw reportedly agreeing to re-sign for the 2023 season and Tyler Anderson joining the Los Angeles Angels on a three-year contract the only activity to speak of. Meanwhile, the likes of Hanser Alberto, Andrew...
FOCO Selling Dodgers ‘Bobble Bro’ & Mookie Betts Showstomperz Bobblehead
Over the past week FOCO has released various Los Angeles Dodgers memorabilia items themed for the holiday season and as perfect stocking stuffer gift ideas. FOCO’s latest launch is of a Dodger Dog dressed in the team’s jersey and featuring antlers that stick out from a cap. The “Bobble Bros” series is effectively a mini bobblehead with the figurine in a seated position.
This Day In Dodgers History: Juan Uribe Signs 3-Year Contract
On this day in 2010, the Los Angeles Dodgers signed then free-agent Juan Uribe to a three-year, $21 million contract with the intention of having him play second base. Uribe, who had spent the 2010 season as a member of the San Francisco Giants, put up a noteworthy career season, including a .256 batting average and new career highs in home runs (24) and RBI (85). With the Giants’ World Series victory that year, it was Uribe’s second championship.
This Day In Dodgers History: Maury Wills Traded To Pirates
On December 1, 1966, the Los Angeles Dodgers traded Maury Wills to the Pittsburgh Pirates for Bob Bailey and Gene Michael. Wills began his career with the Dodgers in 1959 and went on to earn five All-Star Game selections over the next eight seasons. He was the recipient of the 1962 National League MVP Award after hitting .299/.347/.373 with 13 doubles, 10 triples, six home runs, 48 RBI and 104 stolen bases in 165 games.
Dodgers News: Manny Mota Receives Latino Baseball Hall Of Fame Award At Dodger Stadium
Earlier this year, Julio Urías and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. were the recipients of the Golden Latino Award from the Latino Baseball Hall of Fame for their respective performances during the 2021 season. The organization additionally announced that beloved Los Angeles Dodgers figure Manny Mota would be inducted into the Latino Baseball Hall of Fame.
MLB Free Agency Rumors: Chicago Cubs Focused On Trea Turner & Dansby Swanson
The Chicago Cubs are the latest team to have their name thrown in the ring among the high-end free-agent shortstop class, but the premium price tag might be too much with where their roster stands. The Cubs are six years removed from snapping a 108-year drought between World Series titles,...
Kershaw’s Challenge KC Live Benefit Concert Raises Record $1.8 Million
Earlier this month, Clayton and Ellen Kershaw hosted their eighth annual KC Live benefit concert in Dallas. It’s one of two crown jewel events Kershaw’s Challenge puts together on a yearly basis, along with Ping Pong 4 Purpose at Dodger Stadium. This week, Kershaw announced the concert raised...
