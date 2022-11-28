ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers Trade Rumors: Interest In Brewers Shortstop Willy Adames

The Los Angeles Dodgers currently have a void at shortstop with Trea Turner a free agent for the first time in his career. He is part of a stacked group that also includes Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson. Turner has drawn interest from multiple teams and is considered...
Trea Turner Rumors: Philadelphia Phillies Considered Favorite

For the second consecutive offseason, MLB free agency is dominated by a star-studded shortstop class that includes Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson. Turner is coming off an All-Star campaign with the Los Angeles Dodgers that saw him hit .298/.343/.466 with 39 doubles, four triples, 21 home...
Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Shelby Miller Signed To Major League Contract

Los Angeles Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman identified starting pitching as a focal point for the team this offseason, and thus far they have been connected to the likes of Carlos Rodón and Justin Verlander. Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers agreed to a one-year contract, though the...
Shohei Ohtani Wins 2022 Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter Award

Major League Baseball announced two-way star Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels was voted as the winner of the 2022 Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter Award, making him the first player to win it in consecutive years since Hall of Famer David Ortiz, who won it five consecutive times from 2003-2007.
Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Chris Martin Potentially Close To Signing

There’s been little movement among Los Angeles Dodgers free agents thus far, with only Clayton Kershaw reportedly agreeing to re-sign for the 2023 season and Tyler Anderson joining the Los Angeles Angels on a three-year contract the only activity to speak of. Meanwhile, the likes of Hanser Alberto, Andrew...
FOCO Selling Dodgers ‘Bobble Bro’ & Mookie Betts Showstomperz Bobblehead

Over the past week FOCO has released various Los Angeles Dodgers memorabilia items themed for the holiday season and as perfect stocking stuffer gift ideas. FOCO’s latest launch is of a Dodger Dog dressed in the team’s jersey and featuring antlers that stick out from a cap. The “Bobble Bros” series is effectively a mini bobblehead with the figurine in a seated position.
This Day In Dodgers History: Juan Uribe Signs 3-Year Contract

On this day in 2010, the Los Angeles Dodgers signed then free-agent Juan Uribe to a three-year, $21 million contract with the intention of having him play second base. Uribe, who had spent the 2010 season as a member of the San Francisco Giants, put up a noteworthy career season, including a .256 batting average and new career highs in home runs (24) and RBI (85). With the Giants’ World Series victory that year, it was Uribe’s second championship.
This Day In Dodgers History: Maury Wills Traded To Pirates

On December 1, 1966, the Los Angeles Dodgers traded Maury Wills to the Pittsburgh Pirates for Bob Bailey and Gene Michael. Wills began his career with the Dodgers in 1959 and went on to earn five All-Star Game selections over the next eight seasons. He was the recipient of the 1962 National League MVP Award after hitting .299/.347/.373 with 13 doubles, 10 triples, six home runs, 48 RBI and 104 stolen bases in 165 games.
