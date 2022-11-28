Read full article on original website
Broncos sign Lamar Jackson to practice squad ahead of Ravens game
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Cornerback Lamar Jackson has been signed to the practice squad of the Denver Broncos. To make room for Jackson, the Broncos released wide receiver Kaden Davis and running back Tyreik McAllister from the practice squad on Tuesday. A third-year cornerback from from the University of Nebraska,...
Week 13 Power Rankings: The Vikings are still divisive
The Minnesota Vikings continue to find ways to win and did so against the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving night. You would think that this turn some analysts around on the Vikings. Unfortunately, it did the opposite for quite a few analysts, as they went down in a few power...
Vikings Playmaker Named ‘Dark Horse’ MVP Candidate
Patrick Mahomes is considered the frontrunner to win the MVP award by virtually every pundit, reasonable fan, and sportsbook in the country. But that doesn’t disqualify Bleacher Report from tabbing Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson as a “dark horse” candidate to seize the honor. Alex Kay...
Packers Could Make Life Easier for Vikings
The Green Bay Packers are a bad football team in 2022. That was evident when they got walloped in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings, and not even a brief winning streak could change that reality. Now fading and facing injury, they could make things easier for Minnesota down the stretch.
So far, Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's first NFL Draft looks bad
Adofo-Mensah's inter-division trades could turn out to be disasters.
Is the Vikings ‘Bug’ Actually a Perk?
Through 12 weeks in the 2022 NFL schedule, the Minnesota Vikings own a 9-2 record. Having only dropped games in blowouts to the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, Kevin O’Connell’s team has the second-best record in the league. To date, their validity has been scrutinized, but it’s worth wondering if the bug for this team may actually be a perk.
The Vikings New and Tentative Playoff Matchup
The Minnesota Vikings are mere days away from clinching the NFC North, securing at least one home game in the 2022 playoffs. And if those very playoffs began today, the Vikings would host the seventh-seeded Washington Commanders at U.S. Bank Stadium in the wildcard round. Minnesota’s tentative playoff dance partner...
4 Ex-Vikings Associated with Jets Roster
A bit of a reunion is on the docket this Sunday when the Minnesota Vikings (9-2) host the New York Jets (7-4). Four ex-Vikings play for the Jets, and two will be on the field. The Vikings hope to maintain the NFC’s No.2 seed in the playoff chase, while the Jets cling to a seventh seed coveted by the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers. A win for New York isn’t absolutely required to stay in the hunt but would assuredly help.
Has Vikings 2nd-Round Pick Turned into a Catastrophe?
The Minnesota Vikings used to employ a head coach that was set on being able to coach up secondary defenders. He was let go while his defense fell apart, and ultimately he stopped having that ability. Needing to fix it, new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah selected Andrew Booth Jr. with a 2nd round pick in 2022. Boy, has that gone poorly.
NFL playoff scenarios 2022: Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings can clinch in Week 13
What teams will make the NFL playoffs in 2022? As we hit December in the National Football League, the intensity
PurplePTSD: Week 13 Injury Report, MIN-NYJ, Jefferson’s Award
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – PPTSD reviews the Vikings injury report and update from Thursday....
Vikings’ Patrick Peterson Bluntly Rips Cardinals QB Kyler Murray
The two played together in Arizona during the 2019 and ’20 seasons.
Viking 2022 Success Was Built through Prior Failures
For the Minnesota Vikings players and coaches, their 9-2 record through the first 12 weeks of the 2022 season might not have been expected. But to a man, if you ask them about their success, they’ll tell you that it’s also far from a surprise. That juxtaposition might...
Greg Joseph’s Issues Are Fixable
Minnesota Vikings fans need not be reminded of the franchise’s erroneous placekicking history, which is why seeing Greg Joseph struggle this season has been both unsurprising and infuriating simultaneously. Entering the season, Minnesota hoped Joseph would be a steadying presence for a special teams unit that has often underperformed...
How Long until Vikings Ixnay Turf?
This season, there has been an uproar from the NFL Players Association when it comes to playing surfaces. With so many athletes clamoring for safer conditions, turf fields have come under fire. It’s probably not realistic to expect cold-weather teams to have grass fields, but the Vikings are one of seven teams doing the absolute worst.
NFL Analysis Network
Vikings Receive Tough Injury Update On Young Cornerback
The Minnesota Vikings came into the 2022 offseason knowing that they needed to make some upgrades in their secondary. They struggled mightily in 2021 slowing down opponents’ passing games as their secondary had numerous underperforming players. So, with the 42nd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Vikings...
Vikings Depth Chart, Week 13 vs. Jets
The Minnesota Vikings are three-point favorites at home this weekend versus the New York Jets. Minnesota sits atop the NFC North, thanks to six losses in seven games by the Green Bay Packers. New York is 7-4 after disemboweling the Chicago Bears, 31-10, in Week 12. But the Jets need a win to keep pace in the AFC’s playoff race.
The National Folks Picking the Jets over Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings (9-2) are three-point favorites three days before a showdown with the New York Jets (7-4) in Week 13. The Jets crushed the Chicago Bears, 31-10, in Week 12 at home, keeping pace with the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins in the high-flying AFC East. The Vikings toppled the Jets foe, the Patriots, by a score of 33-26 on Thanksgiving night.
The Vikings Could Be Playoff Bound — Like This Week
A year after the Minnesota Vikings fell apart throughout the season, failed to win close games, and ultimately fired their head coach, they are destined for the playoffs. An official realization of that reality could come as soon as Sunday. First-year head coach Kevin O’Connell has his Minnesota Vikings enjoying...
Lewis Cine Sets Return Date
Minnesota Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine broke his leg in London two months ago, ixnaying the remainder of his first season in the NFL. The Vikings selected Cine in the 1st Round of the 2022 NFL Draft after a controversial trade back from the 12th spot. Cine was the 32nd overall pick.
