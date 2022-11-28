Of all the new features and small details that GameFreak has added in "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Violet," one of the most unexpected additions is sandwich making. It becomes apparent early on in the games that picnicking and making sandwiches is intended to be a major mechanic in trainers' travels across the Iberian-based Paldea Region. Players first learn about them as soon as they reach the school in Masagoza. They will find shops that sell ingredients for them in nearly every town they visit, picnickers on the side of the paths will hand them out, and collecting the Herba Mystica in order to help Arven create curative sandwiches is the main mission objective in the Path of Legends questline. But for how important these sandwiches seem to be in the game, it doesn't do a very good job explaining what they actually do.

