Pokémon Scarlet And Violet: What Are The Ominous Black Stakes And What Do They Do?
The brand new Paldea Region that was introduced in "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Violet" is bursting with new pokemon to catch, items to find, trainers to battle, and places to discover. Not only that, but there are a number of strange and mysterious phenomena in the region that have never been seen in a "Pokémon" game before, such as the gigantic Titan Pokémon that trainers will have to defeat as part of the Path of Legends quest, or the dazzling Terastal Pokémon that can occasionally be found roaming in the wilds.
World Of Warcraft Dragonflight Is Off To A Very Rocky Start
Eager "World of Warcraft" fans may have to put an indefinite rain check on playing the game's new "Dragonflight" expansion, thanks to a serious problem at launch. It's always an exciting time for "World of Warcraft" players when a new expansion drops. Blizzard Entertainment's beloved fantasy MMO has been online since 2004, but it's been kept fresh by consistent content expansions every couple of years or so. These expansions continue the game's story, add new gameplay content like Dungeons and Raids, refine mechanics, and do anything and everything to persuade players to drop a couple hundred more hours into the game's world.
Legal Expert Tells Us Why Nintendo Is So Strict About Fan Mods
Creating mods is often a way for gamers to add and share improvements that they want to see in the games they love, but it's always existed in a bit of a legal gray area. Some developers and game directors, like Bethesda's Todd Howard, are open to modders tinkering with their games, but others are notoriously steadfast in their insistence against unofficial mods of any kind. Nintendo is particularly well known for zealously guarding its intellectual property, serving copyright strikes to YouTubers posting Nintendo soundtracks and filing multi-million dollar lawsuits against those who would modify its games and hardware for profit.
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Exploit May Ensure One-Hit K.O.s
"Pokémon Scarlet" and "Pokémon Violet" have had an interesting start. According to a press release from Nintendo, the games have sold more in the first three days of release than any other Nintendo game has (via translation from Hype Beast). However, many players are actively seeking refunds because of glitches. The two takes on the game's release barely seem to fit together, and it's the Pokémon paradox of the Paldea region. Now, a recently discovered issue in the Battle Stadium has broken the mode, giving players another reason to be disappointed.
The Story Behind The Breath Of The Wild 8-Bit Prototype
"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" is one of Nintendo's most successful and critically acclaimed games of all time, let alone just on the Switch. When it was released in 2017, the last mainline "Zelda" game was "A Link Between Worlds" for the 3DS in 2013, and before that was 2011's "Skyward Sword," which wasn't received as well as other "Zelda" games. To differentiate "Breath of the Wild" from the pack, developers wanted to take the "Zelda" formula in a completely new direction and ended up making the first open-world game of the series.
Pokémon Scarlet And Violet: How To Catch Roaring Moon
There are 400 different Pokémon in the "Scarlet" and "Violet" Pokédex (per IGN). Trainers will find dozens of different kinds of easily catchable Pokémon swarming each of the open areas that occupy the Paldea region, but others are far more rare and difficult to come by. Some Pokémon simply have lower spawn rates while other legendary beasts can only be captured once – but there are also some only found in a specific version of the game.
The Only Legend Of Zelda Enemy That Appears In Every Game
While "The Legend of Zelda" may not have the most well-known enemies in Nintendo lore — nothing could possibly beat Mario's Goombas and Koopas — that's not to say that the beloved action-adventure series doesn't have its fair share of mainstay foes. Even fans who have only played one or two titles in the series can likely identify a Moblin or an Octorok, thanks to how ubiquitous these enemies are throughout the series. Many of the enemies from Link's earliest adventures on the Nintendo Entertainment System still regularly appear in modern entries today, making them just as much of a part of the overall brand as the Master Sword or the Triforce.
The Entire Pokémon Timeline Explained
"Pokémon" is one of Nintendo's flagship franchises and has found its way into the hearts of countless players all across the world. As the series has gone on it has shown players new corners of its world and introduced hundreds of new creatures for players to find and capture. The mainline game series is also supported by various spin-offs like "Pokémon Snap," the mobile sensation "Pokémon GO," as well as other media, like the long-running anime series. While the anime follows the adventures of fledgling trainer Ash Ketchum, the games follow an entirely different story.
What Happened To Fortnite's Orange Shirt Kid?
Anyone who's played the battle royale game "Fortnite" is likely to have seen the Orange Justice dance. The story of the dance is well summarized, but to sum it up, it stems from one young American boy's submission to Epic Games' 2018 Boogeydown competition. This competition allowed "Fortnite" players to submit their dances to be put in the game as emotes. Though the boy's submission was initially rejected in favor of another dance, the popularity of the dance and the ensuing backlash over it not winning eventually led to it being added to the game under the name "Orange Justice."
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet's Launch Wasn't Perfect, But They Still Made History
"Pokémon Scarlet" and "Pokémon Violet" may have had a controversial launch thanks to a bevy of technical issues, but that hasn't stopped the pair of titles from hitting a historic milestone for Nintendo. To some, the launch of the Gen 9 "Pokémon" games has felt like a major...
Pokémon Scarlet And Violet: Meal Powers Explained
Of all the new features and small details that GameFreak has added in "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Violet," one of the most unexpected additions is sandwich making. It becomes apparent early on in the games that picnicking and making sandwiches is intended to be a major mechanic in trainers' travels across the Iberian-based Paldea Region. Players first learn about them as soon as they reach the school in Masagoza. They will find shops that sell ingredients for them in nearly every town they visit, picnickers on the side of the paths will hand them out, and collecting the Herba Mystica in order to help Arven create curative sandwiches is the main mission objective in the Path of Legends questline. But for how important these sandwiches seem to be in the game, it doesn't do a very good job explaining what they actually do.
How XCOM 2 Led To Marvel's Midnight Suns
"Marvel's Midnight Suns" might seem like an odd combination, bringing together Firaxis, the developer behind "XCOM" and Marvel superheroes. Despite this odd combination, the critic reviews have been positive for the game, and developers at Firaxis have confirmed how this game came to be, with a shocking revelation. In an interview with Dexerto, principal programmer and lead designer Jake Solomon at Firaxis confirmed that the Marvel Games team approached Firaxis and not the other way around.
Civilization 6: How To Get Julius Caesar For Free
"Civilization 6" may have released back in 2016, but fans are still playing it, and publisher 2K Games is still supporting it with updates and new content. The latest iteration of the beloved series, known for eating hundreds of hours of players' time, is set for even more new content in the coming months with the launch of the Leader Pass which will introduce a dozen new leaders over the course of several DLC packs. What's more, to celebrate this release, 2K Games is making one familiar leader available to fans for free.
Can You Play Need For Speed Unbound On Steam Deck?
Soon to be released on December 2, "Need for Speed Unbound" will be available for various platforms, including the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and the PC. But the question on some mobile-minded gamers' minds is whether they can play it on Valve's handheld Steam Deck. Since its initial launch...
Modern Warfare 2: The Best Ways To Get Double XP Tokens
For well over a decade now, "Call of Duty" players have been competing to earn as much XP as possible. This is no different when it comes to "Modern Warfare 2." In this latest installment to the franchise, racking up XP can help you unlock weapons, upgrades, perks, and various attachments for the weapon you are currently holding.
Marvel's Midnight Suns Had A Good Reason For Making Deadpool DLC
"Marvel's Midnight Suns" is finally releasing, and early reviews are already praising the tactical RPG for its combat mechanics and superhero team building. Not every major hero from the Marvel lineup is available to join the team at launch, however. Instead, some notable characters are only being added to the game through a DLC Season Pass, which will begin to roll out new heroes next year. First among these added characters will be none other than the "merc with a mouth," Deadpool.
The Biggest Things Included In The Valheim Mistlands Update
"Valheim," the crafting and survival game set in a fantastical Viking world, came out of nowhere last year to win over critics and players. Still in early access, the game has received glowing reviews and even overtook "GTA 5" for a time in terms of concurrent players. Developer Iron Gate Studios isn't taking a break, however. It continues to roll out fixes and updates as it moves from early access to its eventual full release. The latest of these updates to enter public testing is the new "Mistlands" content.
Why This Game Kickstarter Only Lasted A Week
A little over a week after its official Kickstarter launched, the video game adaptation of fictional Reddit story "Mystery Flesh Pit National Park" was abruptly cancelled on November 28. Per the official update posted to the Kickstarter page, Village Fox Media — the intended developer of the project — cited poor funding progress as the reason for the quick cancellation. "Unfortunately, it looks like we're not going to make our goal," the update read. "As much as it hurts to [let] it go, that's just how things happen sometimes. Instead of dragging it out for the remainder of the campaign, we're being proactive in moving on to other projects."
What We Know About Amazon Luna's Huge December Game Loss
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Things haven't been looking good for the video game streaming business model lately. While both Amazon and Google got into the gaming business with streaming services in the past couple of years, Google has already announced it's dropping out of the competition with the shutdown of Stadia. Now, as Cloud Dosage reports, Amazon's Luna service is dropping at least 45 games this December.
Nintendo Just Reportedly Killed A Huge Smash Bros Tournament
Nintendo has reportedly shut down a massive "Super Smash Bros." tournament just weeks before the championship event, leaving organizers in a challenging situation. Announced via a Medium post, the Smash World Tour Championships, set to take place from December 9-11, have been refused a license to use the game. Smash World Tour also stated that it will not be able to organize any events in 2023 and that it's losing "hundreds of thousands of dollars due to Nintendo's actions."
