Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Cyber Monday TV deals extended - the 9 best offers still available
While Cyber Monday might technically be over (it is Tuesday, after all), Cyber Monday TV deals still live on from retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart. That means if you didn't grab a massive discount on a gorgeous OLED TV or snag a cheap budget set during the holiday weekend, it's not too late to do so now. To help you find the top leftover offers, we've rounded up the best Cyber Monday TV deals still available today.
TechRadar
Get the Dell XPS 13 for a fantastic low price in the last-minute Cyber Week deals
It's easy to get lost in the chaos of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. With so many offers available at once it can be hard to see the truly good deals from all the rubbish. However, Dell has continued its sale into Cyber Week - and we've picked out this terrific offer on the Dell XPS 13 that's still available today.
TechRadar
The best mini dash cam is still down to its record-low Cyber Monday price
One of Cyber Monday's best dash cam deals was a lowest-ever price on the Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2 – and that offer is still available at Amazon, for now. We rate the Dash Cam Mini 2 as the best compact dash cam you can buy and it's also one of the best-value ones around thanks to Amazon's 15% off deal, which takes it down to $109.99 (from its usual $129.99) (opens in new tab).
TechRadar
Sale still on: 5-star Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones drop even lower
You'll know this already, but good things never last. Black Friday, Cyber weekend and Cyber Monday have all been and gone. But there is good news! The excellent Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless are still discounted – and the deal just got even better!. If you're after a pair (and...
TechRadar
Last chance! Don't miss Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K for half price
Amazon had a hot Cyber Monday deal going on its Fire TV Stick 4K streamer – and you can still get it while it lasts! You can get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for just $24.99, a 50% savings (opens in new tab). That’s the lowest price we’ve yet seen on this Amazon streamer, which supports not just 4K video but Dolby Vision and HDR10+ high dynamic range. A similar deal in the UK takes the Fire TV Stick 4K to £27.99 (opens in new tab).
TechRadar
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's biggest bug isn't what you think
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is no stranger to bugs and glitches. However, the latest issue uncovered by players runs deeper than the occasional texture pop. Fans of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's competitive multiplayer have uncovered an alarming fault in the game's PvP Battle Stadium. In short, it looks like every single PvP battle in the stadium uses the same RNG (random number generator) seed when generating randomized outcomes in battle.
TechRadar
How to watch Willow: stream the new adventure today
Thirty-four years after he first appeared on the big screen, Willow Ufgood is back for another dangerous quest as Willow returns for an all-new, eight-part series on Disney Plus. Serving as a sequel to the 1988 fantasy movie of the same name directed by Ron Howard and written and produced by George Lucas, the show sees Warwick Davis return in the lead role as the brave sorcerer. Here's how to watch Willow online, while saving a little money too...
TechRadar
A fake Android app is turning victims' phones into SMS relays
Researchers recently discovered a malicious Android application that turns the devices into SMS relays used to verify various accounts on the internet. At press time, the app has more than 100,000 downloads on the Google Play Store, and can still be downloaded. Oftentimes, when people create online accounts, they need...
TechRadar
Want a Steam Deck? Valve might give you one for free if you watch The Game Awards
Valve is giving away one Steam Deck every minute during The Game Awards 2022. To win one you just have to register for its competition and watch along. And we’re not just talking about the base model. People who tune into the show on 4.30pm PT / 7:30pm ET on December 8 / 12:30am GMT on December 9 have a chance to win the top-end Steam Deck model, which normally costs $649 / £569 and comes with 512GB of SSD storage.
TechRadar
Get a Three SIM only plan, with unlimited mins & texts + 100GB data for £10/month
Are you looking for a new SIM only mobile phone plan? Or do you want to switch to a more affordable tariff? Then this deal from Three is definitely worth checking out. At the moment you can get Three's SIM only plan which includes unlimited minutes and texts and 100GB of data for £10 a month (opens in new tab). It's a 12-month contract and it comes 5G-ready at no extra cost to you. If you buy this deal now you can also enjoy free first class delivery by Royal Mail.
TechRadar
LG's new curved OLED gaming monitor may outclass Samsung's Odyssey line
LG is preparing to launch its new curved UltraGear gaming monitor, taking on Samsung in a proverbial clash of display titans. And “titan” is a good descriptor because LG's new monitor is huge. You’re looking at a 45-inch ultrawide monitor with a 21:9 aspect ratio and a 1440p resolution (3,440 x 1,440 pixels). This is essentially LG’s direct response to the Odyssey line, but it’s lacking in certain areas when compared to Samsung’s offering. The Odyssey G9, for example, is a bit bigger at 49 inches with a 32:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 5,120 x 1440 pixels. However looking at the specs sheet (opens in new tab), the new UltraGear monitor has certain things going for it that may make it the better choice.
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy S23 could land in early February with an extremely high price
There’s probably not long to wait now until the Samsung Galaxy S23 series launches, with these phones expected to land in early 2023, and more specifically they might land in February. That’s according to “a Samsung Electronics executive with knowledge of the matter,” speaking to the Korea JoongAng Daily...
TechRadar
These inexpensive wooden headphones made me dump high-end audio
Given my job as an audio writer, it's hardly a rare occurrence that a pair of box-fresh contenders for our best headphones roundup arrives at my desk, are slipped over my head (by me – I don't require a servant for everything) and proceed to envelop me in a glorious sonic bubble for several hours.
TechRadar
Trend Micro's mega Black Friday antivirus deal is available until December 31
The use of security tools like the best antivirus software is becoming more and more of a necessity - whether you're using a laptop, PC or smartphone. Evidence suggests how cybercriminals are increasingly turning on mobile users as their main targets. The recent news that Bahamut group has been injecting spyware via fake Android VPN apps since January is just the latest instance showing how smartphone malware is on the rise.
TechRadar
Is Malwarebytes trustworthy?
As digital technologies become more and more central to our lives, cybercriminals are continually refining their ways to exploit them. From phishing emails to malicious links and infected files, hackers often use modified versions of legitimate software to infiltrate victims' devices. The case of the cyber-mercenary group Bahamut was sadly just the last instance where fake VPN apps were used as the main vector of attacks.
TechRadar
Rockstar will stop you from trading crypto and NFTs in updated GTA Online server guidelines
Whether you’re a crypto enthusiast or prefer to keep bitcoin and the like at a safe, wary distance, it has a wide area of appeal. Some gamers have been making use of it, too, by either playing games that reward you in cryptocurrencies or trading them through online portals.
Florida may reverse decision on Disney’s Reedy Creek District: report
Florida lawmakers are working on a plan that could resolve the conflict that developed between Gov. DeSantis and the Walt Disney Company.
TechRadar
Forget cameras, I just want a cheaper Samsung Galaxy S23
Recent news suggests that Samsung will launch its next flagship Galaxy S23 in February, just like last year. In keeping with history, I expect more of everything. Samsung equates increases with improvements, so expect every spec to get a bump, and with that an extremely high price. Instead, here’s a drastic suggestion. Just give me a Galaxy S23 that gets back to basics, is good and cheap and reminds us of what makes the best Samsung phones.
TechRadar
Apple's App Store monopoly is not new, even if Elon Musk pretends it is
I like Apple App Store. It's like a superstore or even a Costco for Apps, not so much in price but in the vast quantities of everything. There are millions of apps across countless categories. You could lose yourself in the virtual aisles. Like most super systems, there's a rich...
TechRadar
How to use File Explorer's new tabs in Windows 11's new update
Tabs have been part of web browsers for quite some time now, making it easier to have multiple sites open at the same time. In its first major update, Windows 11 gained the ability to have tabs in File Explorer, released in October 2022, to the relief of many. Managing...
Comments / 0