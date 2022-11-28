Read full article on original website
restonnow.com
NEW: Developers propose turning Reston’s golf courses into open space with housing
Developers are seeking permission to redevelop Reston’s two golf courses through a process where Fairfax County considers land use changes to its comprehensive plan. The county is currently considering dozens of nominations throughout the county for the Site-Specific Plan Amendment process, including the redevelopment of Reston National Golf Course and Hidden Creek Country Club.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Columbia Firehouse Makes Plans to Reopen
Columbia Firehouse, a restaurant that closed early in the pandemic days of 2020, is making plans to reopen. While a full reopening may not occur until 2023, the restaurant will be welcoming guests during Scottish Christmas Walk day on Saturday, Dec. 3. In an email to customers, the owners wrote:...
mymcmedia.org
Council Allocates Funds for ‘Significant’ Housing, Retail Project in Bethesda
Montgomery County Council agreed to allocate about $10.5 million to fund a project in downtown Bethesda consisting of housing, retail space, an underground parking garage and two public parks. The development will be located by the Bethesda Farm Women’s Market on Wisconsin Avenue and near the Red and Purple Metro...
theburn.com
Huge new escape room planned for Loudoun County
(UPDATED) Exciting news for fans of escape rooms — those entertainment venues where you are “locked” in a room and have to solve puzzles and riddles in order to escape. A new, very large escape room is coming to Loudoun County. It’s called The Great Xcape and...
WTOP
Kline Farm project clears Prince William Planning Commission; property could house Greater Manassas Baseball League
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The Kline Farm project has once again cleared a major regulatory hurdle, but there’s still work to do before it’s a done deal. In a...
PLANetizen
A New Transit Oriented Vision for Fairfax County, Virginia
A conceptual rendering for the Southern Portion of the WMATA property at the Huntington Metro station. | Fairfax County. The area surrounding the Huntington Metro station in Fairfax County, Virginia, could soon have a new transit station area plan, prioritizing new transit oriented development that allows for mixed-use development, inclusionary zoning, and additional building heights.
ffxnow.com
Self-storage facility proposed near Marriott in Springfield
A seven-story self-storage facility is planned on land in Springfield currently developed with a TownePlace Suites by Marriott (6235 Brandon Avenue). Secure Space, the applicant, is seeking Fairfax County’s permission to build the facility on a vacant portion of the property, resulting in no major effect on the existing hotel.
rockvillenights.com
Squishable opening at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda (Photos)
Is opening a seasonal store at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda for the holidays. The squishable stuffed toy brand was founded a decade before Squishmallows arrived on the scene. They have specialty lines including squishables that resemble food, disguised "undercover" squishables, and mystery squishables. Shelves were being stocked last evening....
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Italian Restaurant to Open on King Street in Old Town Alexandria
Husband and wife team Gabe and Katherine Thompson have set their sights on an early January opening for the second location of their Falls Church-based eponymous eatery Thompson Italian. The celebrated family-friendly restaurant will occupy the former Hank’s Oyster Bar space at 1024 King St. in Old Town. “We...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
More Changes Coming to GW Parkway in Alexandria
The George Washington Memorial Parkway could see more changes south of the City of Alexandria, according to the National Park Service. Changes could improve widening the Mount Vernon Trail, improving crossing and intersections for trail users, and could "include the potential for the implementation of a road diet, crosswalks, and intersection improvements." Further details and specifics will be available during a virtual meeting scheduled for Dec. 6.
arlnow.com
EXCLUSIVE: More residents are threatening legal action because of pickleball noise
More neighbors are threatening legal action because of the infamous pickleball pop. A resident living near the Walter Reed Community Center tells ARLnow that the noise coming from the nearby pickleball courts is “excessive” and constant, to the point that that a group of neighbors is “contemplating a lawsuit of our own” against the county.
tysonsreporter.com
Morning Notes
ICYMI: Man Killed in Crash on Capital Beltway — A tractor-trailer driver exited his vehicle after colliding with a sedan that ended up on the Beltway’s left shoulder near Braddock Road. While running over to the sedan, the man got hit by an SUV in the I-495 Express Lanes and succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. [FFXnow]
tysonsreporter.com
Redevelopment of Vienna’s former Wolf Trap Hotel lands pizza eatery with cocktails
Mellow Mushroom is officially coming to the Town of Vienna. The Atlanta, Georgia-based pizza restaurant has signed a franchise agreement to open a new location at 444 Maple Avenue, the four-story, mixed-use development replacing the now-demolished Vienna Wolf Trap Hotel and Tequila Grande at the corner of Nutley Street. FFXnow’s...
alxnow.com
After 35 years of administrative chaos, Alexandria zoning change could make developers pay for transit
An upcoming zoning change could both cut through some development red tape and make funding for transportation projects more accessible after years of noncompliance from developers. The city is looking at reshaping Transportation Management Plans (TMP), one of the core pieces of any new development that’s remained basically unchanged since...
theburn.com
Reptile House preparing to open at the Dulles Town Center
A new store and event center is coming to the Dulles Town Center shopping mall — and it all revolves around reptiles, snakes, spiders and other unique creatures. It will be called Reptile House and it’s expected to open sometime in December. It’s coming from the folks who...
Washingtonian.com
Hoagie Shop Grazie Grazie Opens in Downtown DC With Slices
Taylor Gourmet founder Casey Patten is back slinging hoagies in downtown DC with the opening of Grazie Grazie near Farragut Square. The second location of his Italian-by-way-of-Philly deli debuts today with the same menu of mammoth sandwiches, cheesesteaks, and salads from the Wharf flagship—plus a new lineup of thin-crust pizzas and slices.
alxnow.com
Director of T&ES: There’s ‘no intent’ to use eminent domain for Duke Street changes
Alexandria is planning for a transit-oriented overhaul of Duke Street, and city staff connected to the project told an advisory group earlier this month that rumors about eminent domain being used for the project are inaccurate. Yon Lambert, the director of the Department of Transportation and Environmental Services (T&ES), told...
virginiamercury.com
Parental notification in Loudoun schools and more Va. headlines
• Fresh off a hard-fought election win, Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger wants to fill a new “battleground” leadership position for the U.S. House Democrats. “We have a front-row seat to the concerns of swing voters and voters from various backgrounds and political viewpoints.”—Richmond Times-Dispatch. •...
ffxnow.com
Roofing company to relocate from McLean to Reston, bringing 400 jobs
A solar and roofing company is moving its location in McLean to Reston — a $350,000 relocation that is expected to bring more than 400 jobs, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced today. Currently based at 6862 Elm Street, SmartRoof is expected to create the additional jobs over the next five...
9 things to do in DC, Maryland and Virginia this weekend to ring in December | Dec. 2-4
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: WUSA9 staff will be involved in two of this week's events, including coverage of the District's Holiday Boat Parade and Get Up DC Anchor Annie Yu as an announcer of the Manassas Christmas parade. The last month of the year is finally here! Whether 2022...
