Fairfax County, VA

NEW: Developers propose turning Reston’s golf courses into open space with housing

Developers are seeking permission to redevelop Reston’s two golf courses through a process where Fairfax County considers land use changes to its comprehensive plan. The county is currently considering dozens of nominations throughout the county for the Site-Specific Plan Amendment process, including the redevelopment of Reston National Golf Course and Hidden Creek Country Club.
RESTON, VA
Columbia Firehouse Makes Plans to Reopen

Columbia Firehouse, a restaurant that closed early in the pandemic days of 2020, is making plans to reopen. While a full reopening may not occur until 2023, the restaurant will be welcoming guests during Scottish Christmas Walk day on Saturday, Dec. 3. In an email to customers, the owners wrote:...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Huge new escape room planned for Loudoun County

(UPDATED) Exciting news for fans of escape rooms — those entertainment venues where you are “locked” in a room and have to solve puzzles and riddles in order to escape. A new, very large escape room is coming to Loudoun County. It’s called The Great Xcape and...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
A New Transit Oriented Vision for Fairfax County, Virginia

A conceptual rendering for the Southern Portion of the WMATA property at the Huntington Metro station. | Fairfax County. The area surrounding the Huntington Metro station in Fairfax County, Virginia, could soon have a new transit station area plan, prioritizing new transit oriented development that allows for mixed-use development, inclusionary zoning, and additional building heights.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Self-storage facility proposed near Marriott in Springfield

A seven-story self-storage facility is planned on land in Springfield currently developed with a TownePlace Suites by Marriott (6235 Brandon Avenue). Secure Space, the applicant, is seeking Fairfax County’s permission to build the facility on a vacant portion of the property, resulting in no major effect on the existing hotel.
SPRINGFIELD, VA
Squishable opening at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda (Photos)

Is opening a seasonal store at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda for the holidays. The squishable stuffed toy brand was founded a decade before Squishmallows arrived on the scene. They have specialty lines including squishables that resemble food, disguised "undercover" squishables, and mystery squishables. Shelves were being stocked last evening....
BETHESDA, MD
Italian Restaurant to Open on King Street in Old Town Alexandria

Husband and wife team Gabe and Katherine Thompson have set their sights on an early January opening for the second location of their Falls Church-based eponymous eatery Thompson Italian. The celebrated family-friendly restaurant will occupy the former Hank’s Oyster Bar space at 1024 King St. in Old Town. “We...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
More Changes Coming to GW Parkway in Alexandria

The George Washington Memorial Parkway could see more changes south of the City of Alexandria, according to the National Park Service. Changes could improve widening the Mount Vernon Trail, improving crossing and intersections for trail users, and could "include the potential for the implementation of a road diet, crosswalks, and intersection improvements." Further details and specifics will be available during a virtual meeting scheduled for Dec. 6.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Morning Notes

ICYMI: Man Killed in Crash on Capital Beltway — A tractor-trailer driver exited his vehicle after colliding with a sedan that ended up on the Beltway’s left shoulder near Braddock Road. While running over to the sedan, the man got hit by an SUV in the I-495 Express Lanes and succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. [FFXnow]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Redevelopment of Vienna’s former Wolf Trap Hotel lands pizza eatery with cocktails

Mellow Mushroom is officially coming to the Town of Vienna. The Atlanta, Georgia-based pizza restaurant has signed a franchise agreement to open a new location at 444 Maple Avenue, the four-story, mixed-use development replacing the now-demolished Vienna Wolf Trap Hotel and Tequila Grande at the corner of Nutley Street. FFXnow’s...
VIENNA, VA
Reptile House preparing to open at the Dulles Town Center

A new store and event center is coming to the Dulles Town Center shopping mall — and it all revolves around reptiles, snakes, spiders and other unique creatures. It will be called Reptile House and it’s expected to open sometime in December. It’s coming from the folks who...
DULLES, VA
Hoagie Shop Grazie Grazie Opens in Downtown DC With Slices

Taylor Gourmet founder Casey Patten is back slinging hoagies in downtown DC with the opening of Grazie Grazie near Farragut Square. The second location of his Italian-by-way-of-Philly deli debuts today with the same menu of mammoth sandwiches, cheesesteaks, and salads from the Wharf flagship—plus a new lineup of thin-crust pizzas and slices.
Parental notification in Loudoun schools and more Va. headlines

• Fresh off a hard-fought election win, Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger wants to fill a new “battleground” leadership position for the U.S. House Democrats. “We have a front-row seat to the concerns of swing voters and voters from various backgrounds and political viewpoints.”—Richmond Times-Dispatch. •...
VIRGINIA STATE
Roofing company to relocate from McLean to Reston, bringing 400 jobs

A solar and roofing company is moving its location in McLean to Reston — a $350,000 relocation that is expected to bring more than 400 jobs, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced today. Currently based at 6862 Elm Street, SmartRoof is expected to create the additional jobs over the next five...
MCLEAN, VA

