WECT
Annual lantern exhibit to open at Cameron Art Museum this Friday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cameron Art Museum’s annual Illumination exhibition will open on Friday, Dec. 2 with an opening party. This year’s Illumination is presented by WECT and Fox Wilmington. In its eighth year, the exhibit will include 36 unique lanterns in many mediums in the Studio...
cbs17
High school in Lee County alerted about threatening Instagram post, district says
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Lee County Schools said one of their high schools received information about a threatening post on social media Wednesday morning. Southern Lee High School received a tip about a threatening Instagram post at 8:59 a.m., according to the district. District officials said school administration and...
pinehurst.com
What You Need To Know About Pinehurst No. 8
Pinehurst No. 8 opened in 1996 to celebrate Pinehurst’s first 100 years, earning it the nickname “The Centennial Course.” Originally designed by Tom Fazio, No. 8 combines classic Pinehurst elements with the natural beauty of the landscape. In 2022, No. 8 underwent subtle aesthetic and agronomic renovations....
cbs17
Cumberland County names new manager
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners has named a new county manager as of Monday. Clarence Grier was named the next County Manager during a special meeting at 1 p.m. “We are excited to welcome Clarence Grier to Cumberland County to serve as our next...
WECT
Cape Fear Gardening: Community invited to indoor plant sale at the NHC Arboretum
Port City Trolley to operate on winter schedule, riders encouraged to take note of adjusted operations. Wave Transit has announced that the Port City Trolley will begin to operate under its “off peak” winter schedule on Dec. 5. Wilmington Police Mounted Unit training new horse, still asking for...
WECT
Silver Alert canceled for Cumberland County man, located and safe
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WECT) - A Silver Alert in Cumberland County was canceled for 57-year-old Theotheis Livingston. He has been reported to have been located and is safe.
country1037fm.com
Study Reveals Which County In North Carolina Spends The Most On Adult Beverages
It is the age-old North Carolina tussle. Who does it better, Raleigh or Charlotte? A new study reveals which county in North Carolina spends the most on adult beverages. It is that time of year for bonfires, holiday parties and other various gatherings where grown folks like to get together and unwind a bit. Sometimes that includes, spirits and not the kind that visit you three times on Christmas eve like in that Dickens story.
WECT
Law enforcement declare 911 call about active shooter at New Hanover High School a hoax
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, an active shooter call made to 911 prompted law enforcement to respond to New Hanover High School this morning, Dec. 1. As of about 10:45 a.m., law enforcement have declared the call a hoax and the lockdown has been lifted.
WECT
First Alert Forecast: showers ending, temperature swings as Hurricane Season ends
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a Wednesday morning of gusty showers and even brief downpours, your First Alert Forecast features clearing skies and plunging temperatures behind a powerful cold front. Keep loose holiday decorations stowed as a few 20+ mph gusts are yet possible. Your First Alert Forecast also accounts...
ncconstructionnews.com
Construction on $180 million clinic set for 2023 in Wake County
Construction is expected to begin early next year on a new health care facility in Wake County for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. California-based Gantry has secured $180 million in financing for the development of a 250,000-sq. ft. medical office facility in Garner. The clinic will be leased to the VA through a long-term agreement.
WECT
Cherry Grove Pier beginning repair process after Hurricane Ian damages
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - After Hurricane Ian broke the Cherry Grove Pier in two, exactly two months ago, the repairing process is now just starting. Even with a broken pier, the community hasn’t stopped coming to this beloved spot. The operations manager for the Cherry Grove Pier,...
WECT
Driver dies after head-on collision with 18-wheeler in Bladen County
TAR HEEL, N.C. (WECT) - The driver of a pickup truck has died after a head-on collision with an 18-wheeler in Tar Heel at around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30. According to a NC State Highway Patrol representative, the 18-wheeler was driving north on NC 87 and a GMC Sierra pickup truck was driving south.
WECT
Brunswick County to start taking some applications for energy assistance program on Dec. 1
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County will start taking some applications for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) on Thursday, Dec. 1. The program provides a one-time, annual vendor payment for heating bills during the colder months of the year, according to a county press release. A household is eligible to apply if it contains a person who is 60+ years old or who is disabled and receiving services via the Division of Aging and Adult Services.
First signs of post-holiday COVID surge seen in Robeson
LUMBERTON — The first signs of an increase in COVID-19 cases locally have been seen in the days after the Thanksgiving holiday, as the R
WECT
New golf cart regulations in effect for Carolina Beach
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Town Council has recently adopted new rules and regulations concerning the use of golf carts within town limits, according to a release from authorities. In a statement from the Carolina Beach Police Department, these new rules and regulations, along with the preexisting...
wpde.com
Teen hospitalized following shooting in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers responded to a report of "shots fired" in the area of Market Street and Stephens Street in the Fairmont community of Robeson County, according to Fairmont Police Chief Jon Edwards. Edwards said officers found a 15-year- old who had been shot. “Witnesses only...
WECT
Unveiling held for renovations to the former Coca-Cola building in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Parastream Real Estate Development and the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce hosted the grand unveiling of the newly renovated Bottle Works Building on Wednesday, Nov. 30. “The grand opening of the first phase in this large-scale redevelopment project comes just one year after Parastream Partners Sandy Thorpe...
WECT
Coastal Horizons awarded $96,000 for opioid remediation
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Coastal Horizons was awarded $96,000 for opioid remediation by Trillium Health Resources; a check was presented to Coastal Horizons by Trillium representatives on Wednesday, Nov. 30. “We think it’s going to have a huge impact on our community here so we’re really happy that they are...
