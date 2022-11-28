ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WECT

Annual lantern exhibit to open at Cameron Art Museum this Friday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cameron Art Museum’s annual Illumination exhibition will open on Friday, Dec. 2 with an opening party. This year’s Illumination is presented by WECT and Fox Wilmington. In its eighth year, the exhibit will include 36 unique lanterns in many mediums in the Studio...
WILMINGTON, NC
pinehurst.com

What You Need To Know About Pinehurst No. 8

Pinehurst No. 8 opened in 1996 to celebrate Pinehurst’s first 100 years, earning it the nickname “The Centennial Course.” Originally designed by Tom Fazio, No. 8 combines classic Pinehurst elements with the natural beauty of the landscape. In 2022, No. 8 underwent subtle aesthetic and agronomic renovations....
PINEHURST, NC
cbs17

Cumberland County names new manager

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners has named a new county manager as of Monday. Clarence Grier was named the next County Manager during a special meeting at 1 p.m. “We are excited to welcome Clarence Grier to Cumberland County to serve as our next...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

Study Reveals Which County In North Carolina Spends The Most On Adult Beverages

It is the age-old North Carolina tussle. Who does it better, Raleigh or Charlotte? A new study reveals which county in North Carolina spends the most on adult beverages. It is that time of year for bonfires, holiday parties and other various gatherings where grown folks like to get together and unwind a bit. Sometimes that includes, spirits and not the kind that visit you three times on Christmas eve like in that Dickens story.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ncconstructionnews.com

Construction on $180 million clinic set for 2023 in Wake County

Construction is expected to begin early next year on a new health care facility in Wake County for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. California-based Gantry has secured $180 million in financing for the development of a 250,000-sq. ft. medical office facility in Garner. The clinic will be leased to the VA through a long-term agreement.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WECT

Brunswick County to start taking some applications for energy assistance program on Dec. 1

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County will start taking some applications for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) on Thursday, Dec. 1. The program provides a one-time, annual vendor payment for heating bills during the colder months of the year, according to a county press release. A household is eligible to apply if it contains a person who is 60+ years old or who is disabled and receiving services via the Division of Aging and Adult Services.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

New golf cart regulations in effect for Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Town Council has recently adopted new rules and regulations concerning the use of golf carts within town limits, according to a release from authorities. In a statement from the Carolina Beach Police Department, these new rules and regulations, along with the preexisting...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
wpde.com

Teen hospitalized following shooting in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers responded to a report of "shots fired" in the area of Market Street and Stephens Street in the Fairmont community of Robeson County, according to Fairmont Police Chief Jon Edwards. Edwards said officers found a 15-year- old who had been shot. “Witnesses only...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WECT

Unveiling held for renovations to the former Coca-Cola building in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Parastream Real Estate Development and the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce hosted the grand unveiling of the newly renovated Bottle Works Building on Wednesday, Nov. 30. “The grand opening of the first phase in this large-scale redevelopment project comes just one year after Parastream Partners Sandy Thorpe...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Coastal Horizons awarded $96,000 for opioid remediation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Coastal Horizons was awarded $96,000 for opioid remediation by Trillium Health Resources; a check was presented to Coastal Horizons by Trillium representatives on Wednesday, Nov. 30. “We think it’s going to have a huge impact on our community here so we’re really happy that they are...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy