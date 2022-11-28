Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Deputies searching for 16-year-old girl who vanished overnight
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking the public for help finding a missing teenage girl. Natalie Taylor Sauls, 16, left her home in Newberry County around 3 a.m. Wednesday. She was driving a silver 2004 Toyota Highlander, with SC tag...
Deputies use helicopter, drones in search for missing South Carolina man
Kenneth Hughes was reported missing by his family on November 16, according to the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office. The 28-year-old is a father to a little boy.
1 dead, 5 injured after head-on crash on Highway 29 in South Carolina
One person is dead, and five others are injured following a head-on crash on US-29.
16-year-old girl reported missing in Newberry County
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — The Newberry County Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating Natalie Taylor Sauls. Sauls, 16, allegedly ran away from her home in the Prosperity area of Newberry County around 3 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29. She was seen wearing black leggings and an...
WYFF4.com
Speeding vehicle leads to Greenwood drug bust, police say
GREENWOOD, S.C. — An Upstate traffic stop led to the discovery of pounds of marijuana, plus cocaine and other drugs along with a large amount of cash, according to police. The Greenwood Police Department posted the bust that happened Tuesday morning on its Facebook page, but did not say where it happened.
WYFF4.com
Crash victim dies after checking himself out of hospital, coroner says
PELZER, S.C. — A crash has left one dead and five others injured in Anderson County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers say on Nov. 7, a little before 6:25 p.m., a 30-year-old driver in a Jeep with four passengers was headed south on US 29, near Highway 8, three miles west of Pelzer.
Former South Carolina deputy to appear in court on assault charges
A former deputy with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, who faces multiple charges including assault, is set to appear in court Monday.
Easley man found dead
PICKENS COUNTY — One person is dead following a moped crash, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Pickens County Coron
FOX Carolina
Family increase reward a second time for answers in unsolved homicide case
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a Spartanburg man killed in a shooting is increasing the reward amount for a second time for information in the case. Leonard Lyles III was shot multiple times in the legs and upper body while he was at a cookout on Oliver Street on August 28, 2021. He died five weeks later at the hospital.
Friend waiting for answers after woman’s body found in Cherokee Co.
To her friend, Emily King was a "beautiful soul."
Additional arrests made in Upstate murder case
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says, two additional arrests have been made in connection to the brutal beating death of an Upstate women, earlier this month.
14-year-old dead in South Carolina shooting
A 14-year-old has died following a shooting early Friday morning in Laurens County.
Bicyclist dies just days after crash in South Carolina
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A bicyclist died Friday night days after a crash in Spartanburg County. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the crash occurred Wednesday on Boiling Springs Road near North River Hills Drive. The bicyclist was traveling on the road when she was hit by another vehicle. She was taken to the […]
South Carolina restaurants accused of illegally keeping cash, tips from workers
Investigators say several Upstate Japanese restaurants illegally kept tips and paid cooks a fixed salary for all hours worked, including overtime, according to a press release from the US Department of Labor.
Man identified by coroner in Pickens Co. crash
The Pickens County Coroner's Office responded to a crash that left a man dead on Monday.
One dead in weekend crash in the Upstate
One person is dead after a weekend crash in the Upstate. The Spartanburg Police Department responded to a wreck on Kensington Drive just before 2AM Sunday.
WYFF4.com
1 dead following Upstate moped crash, troopers say
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead following a moped crash. That's according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, on Financial Boulevard, near Woodbine Road. According to troopers, a moped driver was traveling on Financial Boulevard, when they...
WYFF4.com
Driver pronounced dead at scene near Clemson University, coroner says
CLEMSON, S.C. — A driver was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash near Clemson University, according to the Pickens County Coroner’s office. The coroner says that Myron "Reese" Davis was traveling on College Avenue/Tiger Boulevard around 6:40 a.m. Monday when the crash happened. No age or...
WYFF4.com
Wade's Restaurant in Spartanburg announces passing of longtime employee
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Employees and customers of a popular Upstate restaurant are mourning a loss with heavy hearts this week. Wade's Restaurant in Spartanburg announced on Facebook the passing of a woman who worked there for more than 30 years. Mildred Fridy died on Nov. 20, at the age...
WYFF4.com
Greer councilman shares safety tips after house fire
LYMAN, S.C. — It was a day of mixed emotions for Greer city councilman Mark Hopper and his wife Amanda. They're thankful to be alive and well after a fire in their house. Amanda was home when the fire started. "I heard popping and it was just the popping...
