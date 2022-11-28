ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honea Path, SC

WYFF4.com

Speeding vehicle leads to Greenwood drug bust, police say

GREENWOOD, S.C. — An Upstate traffic stop led to the discovery of pounds of marijuana, plus cocaine and other drugs along with a large amount of cash, according to police. The Greenwood Police Department posted the bust that happened Tuesday morning on its Facebook page, but did not say where it happened.
GREENWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

Family increase reward a second time for answers in unsolved homicide case

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a Spartanburg man killed in a shooting is increasing the reward amount for a second time for information in the case. Leonard Lyles III was shot multiple times in the legs and upper body while he was at a cookout on Oliver Street on August 28, 2021. He died five weeks later at the hospital.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WBTW News13

Bicyclist dies just days after crash in South Carolina

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A bicyclist died Friday night days after a crash in Spartanburg County. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the crash occurred Wednesday on Boiling Springs Road near North River Hills Drive. The bicyclist was traveling on the road when she was hit by another vehicle. She was taken to the […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

1 dead following Upstate moped crash, troopers say

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead following a moped crash. That's according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, on Financial Boulevard, near Woodbine Road. According to troopers, a moped driver was traveling on Financial Boulevard, when they...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Driver pronounced dead at scene near Clemson University, coroner says

CLEMSON, S.C. — A driver was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash near Clemson University, according to the Pickens County Coroner’s office. The coroner says that Myron "Reese" Davis was traveling on College Avenue/Tiger Boulevard around 6:40 a.m. Monday when the crash happened. No age or...
CLEMSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Greer councilman shares safety tips after house fire

LYMAN, S.C. — It was a day of mixed emotions for Greer city councilman Mark Hopper and his wife Amanda. They're thankful to be alive and well after a fire in their house. Amanda was home when the fire started. "I heard popping and it was just the popping...
GREER, SC

