PEORIA (25 News Now) - Negotiations to renew the Rivermen’s contract to play at the Peoria Civic Center are in a tough place, according to an anonymous source familiar with the matter. It comes as the team plays through its final year of its lease with the facility, saying they hope the negotiation of a new lease extension will continue. But they add right now, the decision lies in the hands of the Civic Center.

PEORIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO