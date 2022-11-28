Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Community Children’s Theatre Presents Annie Jr.
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Community Children’s Theatre is bringing this classic play to life on the stage this winter. Check out our interview with the lead actor and the director to learn more about their production of Annie Jr. The production will run from Wednesday, December 7th...
Central Illinois Proud
Easterseals’ Black and Blue Ball announced for Feb. 3
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Save the date! Easterseals’ 18th Annual Black and Blue Ball will be on Feb. 3, 2023, at the Peoria Civic Center. The annual gala has raised more than $1 million for Easterseals Central Illinois, a nonprofit that helps kids with disabilities to reach their full potential.
Central Illinois Proud
500+ pack Bass Pro Shops for Black Friday
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bass Pro Shops in East Peoria opened its doors at 5 a.m. on Black Friday to more than 500 customers eager to score some great deals. Mike Heuermann, general manager at Bass Pro Shops, said they also gave out gift cards to some early birds.
wcbu.org
A Peoria couple is transforming a 77-passenger school bus into their tiny dream home
A Peoria couple is looking to hit the road soon…in their 77-passenger school bus that has been renovated to serve as their tiny home on wheels. Rachel and Levi Plouse have been working to renovate the 2001 Freightliner FS-65 school bus, now named Bustav, since March of 2021. They’re originally from Colorado.
wglt.org
Center for minority business opens at Eastland Mall
A longtime Central Illinois business professional opened a nonprofit aimed at helping up-and-coming minority business owners on Wednesday. Denise Moore is the CEO of the Minority Business Development Center in Peoria — and after Wednesday afternoon's launch, she's also the CEO of the same office at Eastland Mall in Bloomington.
Central Illinois Proud
Saturday parade kicks off Santa’s return to Uptown Normal
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — After two years of a pandemic hiatus, Santa’s Station is returning to Uptown Normal this December, starting with Grand Festivities this Saturday. Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, and their elves will join the Grand Opening Processional on Saturday, Dec. 3 beginning at 12:30 p.m., going from the 300 block of North Street near The Alamo II to the Mark R. Peterson Plaza. They’ll be joined by the Normal Fire Department, the Normal Police Department, and the University High School Marching Band.
Central Illinois Proud
Dec. 9 last day for yard waste pickup in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The last opportunity for Peoria residence to dispose of yard waste this year is almost here. According to the City of Peoria Public Works, the week of Dec. 5 is the last chance to have yard waste picked up by the city this year. The final day for yard waste pick-up is Dec. 9.
wglt.org
CEFCU distributes $35 million to members
A central Illinois-based credit union has given an extra $35 million to owners. Peoria-based CEFCU said in a news release the extraordinary dividend reflects strong financial results. Credit unions are member-owned and participate in profits. “CEFCU’s strong financial results and continued member loyalty have made another Extraordinary Dividend available for...
Central Illinois Proud
Stuff-A-Bus sets record, over 12 tons of food collected
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The 35th Annual Stuff-A-Bus has broken records this year by collecting 12.47 tons of food over the past month. All donations to the Stuff-A-Bus food drive benefit the Peoria Friendship House of Christian Services, which helps thousands of local families a year struggling with food insecurity.
Central Illinois Proud
Places in Central Illinois accepting donations for Giving Tuesday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Many local organizations are looking for some support this Giving Tuesday. Giving Tuesday is the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving, and is a global day of giving that encourages people to give back to causes and organizations. Here is a list of local organizations for those...
Central Illinois Proud
Morton introduces outdoor skating rink
MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — For the first year, the Village of Morton had its Hometown Morton Community Bank Village Skate. The rink has synthetic ice so the warmer weather does not impact the fun. Community members and business owners brought the idea together. Each night, a local school hosts...
25newsnow.com
Local veteran decorates heroes’ homes for the holidays
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - A Bloomington veteran is marking his eighth year putting up lights for homes at no cost to brighten the holidays and the spirits of heroes’ families. It’s part of BNI Seasonal Lighting’s ‘Decorated Heroes’ Program. This year, 10 families...
25newsnow.com
Renovations begin at Peoria Stadium
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Demolition crews were at Peoria Stadium Wednesday morning. The $8 million project is set to bring new bleachers, a dome, scoreboard, and a new turf for the field. Funding came from Representative Jehan Gordon-Booth’s efforts which were allotted through the state. This is the...
Central Illinois Proud
Red wolf dies in Miller Park Zoo
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Miller Park Zoo announced the death of one of its red wolves Thursday. According to a press release, the wolf started to experience hyperthermia and collapsed during a routine health exam. Despite immediate veterinary attention and a day-long effort by zoo staff, it was deemed to have a poor chance of full recovery.
Central Illinois Proud
‘A fitting tribute’: Kids honor World War II veteran as funeral procession passes school
TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD) — As a nearby church bell struck noon, hundreds of Tremont Grade School students lined the street waving flags as a final tribute to a local World War II veteran. Students braved the cold on Thursday to honor Gene Neeley, 97, a World War II veteran...
25newsnow.com
2nd Annual ‘Toyz N Da NeighborHOOD’ toy drive expecting to serve 1,200 kids
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Christmas is around the corner and with inflation, more families are struggling to put gifts under the tree. One group is working to meet some of those needs again this year. The Yani Collective along with Peoria Councilman Andre W. Allen, Product of the Project...
25newsnow.com
Rivermen’s future at Peoria Civic Center on thin ice
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Negotiations to renew the Rivermen’s contract to play at the Peoria Civic Center are in a tough place, according to an anonymous source familiar with the matter. It comes as the team plays through its final year of its lease with the facility, saying they hope the negotiation of a new lease extension will continue. But they add right now, the decision lies in the hands of the Civic Center.
1470 WMBD
Victim identified in fatal accident near Peoria Civic Center
PEORIA, Ill. – A woman who was hit by an SUV while she tried to cross the street near the Peoria Civic Center likely died instantly. That’s according to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, who says he pronounced Jayne English, 77, dead at the scene of the accident Wednesday near the drop-off lane of the Peoria Civic Center.
Central Illinois Proud
New housing development coming to Bloomington
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria organizations participate in Giving Tuesday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Giving Tuesday is a day where people can intentionally give back to their communities. “First of all Peoria is a very giving city, a philanthropic city,” said Peoria Friendship House president and CEO Marcellus Sommerville. The Caterpillar Foundation is matching and doubling the charity...
