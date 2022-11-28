Read full article on original website
How to get Metallica ‘M72′ tour tickets if you only want to attend 1 concert
Tickets for Metallica’s recently announced “M72″ world tour went on presale Wednesday and will go on sale to the general public Friday morning. The “M72″ tour coincides with Metallica’s 12th studio album, “72 Seasons,” the band’s first full-length album of original songs since 2016. Many of these songs and more will be performed on the world tour, which will span two years and 46 shows in 23 cities — including East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Adele’s Las Vegas residency: What is the setlist?
About 10 months after postponing her Las Vegas residency, Adele not only Set Fire To The Rain but to the Caesars Palace stage during one of her recent concerts. “Weekends With Adele” shows are happening now through March 25, and the seven-time Grammy nominated artist just added two new shows on Dec. 30 and Dec. 31, which quickly sold out.
Taylor Swift says it 'really pisses me off' that her fans 'feel like they went through several bear attacks' trying to get Eras Tour tickets from Ticketmaster
On Thursday, Ticketmaster announced that the general sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour would be canceled after they oversold presale tickets.
How Much Was Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie Worth Upon Her Death at Age 79?
Christine McVie, British singer-songwriter and keyboardist best known for her decades of work with the rock band Fleetwood Mac, has died, according to a statement from her family, reported by BBC...
Jill Scott Announces ‘Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1’ Concert
Jill Scott is returning to the stage. The Neo-soul singer announced a concert celebrating the anniversary of her 2000 debut album Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1. Scott previously announced the tour for the 20th anniversary of the project in 2020 until the coronavirus pandemic stopped her plans. Now, a special show is scheduled for June 23, 2023 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. On Instagram, the Philadelphia native also teased a makeup tour.More from VIBE.comMariah Carey Gearing Up For ‘Merry Christmas to All!’ Holiday SpecialPost Malone Performs With Fan's Bra On His Head: WatchJadakiss, Styles...
The night Jimi Hendrix dropped acid for the first time and the girl who changed his life
It's New York, it's 1966, and Jimi Hendrix's life is about to be turned around by Keith Richards' girlfriend
