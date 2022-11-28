Read full article on original website
Search underway after 4 barn animals fatally attacked by pack of stray dogs near Aldine ISD, district says
HOUSTON – The community in the Aldine area is being asked to remain vigilant after several barn animals were fatally attacked by a pack of stray dogs Wednesday morning, according to Harris County Public Health. Harris County Pets responded to a report by the Aldine Independent School District Police...
Atlantic hurricane season ends with 14 named storms
MIAMI – An Atlantic hurricane season that had 14 named storms officially ended on Wednesday, leaving residents in the Florida Keys to celebrate even as others around Florida and Puerto Rico continue to grapple with the damage caused by Hurricanes Ian, Nicole and Fiona. The 2022 season had an...
Cecily Aguilar pleads guilty in connection to Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen’s murder
HOUSTON – Cecily Aguilar has pleaded guilty in connection to the 2020 murder of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen, according to Guillen attorney, Natalie Khawam. Aguilar was charged in July 2020 with conspiracy to tamper with three felony counts of conspiracy to tamper with evidence. On Tuesday in federal...
Former Texas gymnastics coach accused of child indecency has ties to Houston area
Michael Spiller carved out a gymnastics coaching career that spanned several decades in Texas. Spiller, who turns 75 Friday, is now charged with two counts of Indecency with a Child. He is currently being held in the Kendall County Jail on a $200,000 bond. The former coach has also been...
Beto O’Rourke returned $1 million check from FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Beto O’Rourke returned a $1 million donation from embattled cryptocurrency leader Sam Bankman-Fried four days before Election Day, his campaign told The Texas Tribune this week. Bankman-Fried founded FTX,...
Our last chilly day for a while🧥
The clouds are moving back in and a warmer south wind will keep Friday well warmer to kick off, generally in the mid to upper 50s. With that south wind in place, expect highs to quickly move back into the mid 70s. We could see a sprinkle or two, however, any major rain chances are not in store for the weekend.
VIDEOS: Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano erupt for 1st time in nearly 40 years
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii – Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano erupted for the first time in nearly 40 years late Sunday night, Nov. 27. Authorities said that lava was threatening any homes or communities and no evacuation orders have been issued. Mauna Loa is the world’s largest active volcano. It last...
Texas grid still vulnerable to extreme winter weather, ERCOT estimate shows
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texans could experience calls to reduce electricity usage — or even power outages — this winter if the grid experiences very high demand for power, estimates from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas show.
Cold Thursday Morning🧥
Grab your sweater! After 80s yesterday, temperatures are in the 60s today. Strong north winds 10-20 mph with gusts of 30 will be with us through the afternoon. Clear skies and calmer winds tonight will bring cold temperatures Thursday morning. We’ll start the day in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
