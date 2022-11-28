Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids police investigator spends free time advocating against municipal breed bans
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An Eastern Iowa police officer said breed bans are often put in place to keep people safe, but he said they do the opposite of that. Investigator Chris Collins with the Cedar Rapids Police Department is trained in how to spot animal abuse or neglect, but he said that’s not the case when it comes to determining if a dog is a pit bull.
cbs2iowa.com
Emergency crews on scene of accident at Rockwell Dr NE and Collins Road in Cedar Rapids
Emergency crews are on scene and the drone deployed after an accident at Rockwell Drive NE and Collins Road in Cedar Rapids in the 1pm hour on Thursday. Eastbound traffic on Collins being diverted. Traffic also being diverted behind Collins Aerospace. Many power trucks and crews on scene. Emergency officials...
KETV.com
Iowa's Johnson County buys, donates land back to original tribe owners
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — The tribe Iowa is named after hasn't had land there in 200 years, but that's changing. A couple in eastern Iowa sold their land to the Johnson County Conservation Board earlier this year. That board in turn donated the seven acres of land back to...
KWQC
Former LeClaire in-home daycare provider sentenced to prison in infant’s death
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A former in-home daycare provider was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison in connection with the February 2020 death of an infant in her care. A judge also ordered Angela Regina Marxen, 57, to pay $150,000 in restitution to the family of the baby girl.
Iowa DOT Reveals Plan for I-380 Widening/Reconstruction of a Cedar Rapids Interchange
You don't need me to tell you that construction has been prevalent along I-380 within the Cedar Rapids metropolitan area and near the I-80 interchange. After the announcement of plans for an I-380 interchange reconstruction project earlier this fall, the Iowa Department of Transportation has revealed a possible timeline for plenty more work, this time on Cedar Rapids' south side and beyond.
KCRG.com
Multiple people injured in traffic accident near Lindale Mall
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 1:50 pm, a traffic accident caused multiple injuries at Rockwell and Collins Rd. Details are sparse, but officials say that traffic is severely backed-up and that people should find an alternative route. Early reports indicate that at least two cars were involved in...
cbs2iowa.com
Two convicts escape work release in Eastern Iowa facilities
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Two convicted men have failed to report to their respective area correctional facilities. In Dubuque, Christopher Blackmond Jr., convicted of 2nd degree robbery in Scott County, failed to report to the Dubuque Residential Facility as required on Sunday. Blackmond is a 27-year-old...
mystar106.com
Emergency room doctor calls for Iowans to properly lock up their guns
IOWA CITY — An Emergency Room doctor at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is appealing to all gun owners in the state to lock up their weapons, especially if there are ever children in the house. Pediatric emergency medicine physician Dr. Chuck Jennissen says he’s repeatedly witnessed...
Iowa Stand Your Ground Law Used To Dismiss Manslaughter Charges
(Cedar Rapids, IA) An Iowa man’s manslaughter charge is dismissed, per the state’s Stand Your Ground law. James Siegel was initially charged with Voluntary Manslaughter after shooting Ty Casey in his Cedar Rapids home. Siegel’s trial was scheduled for April. The Stand, Your Ground law allows people to use deadly force within reason in self-defense cases.
wearegreenbay.com
Head-on collision on U.S. Highway 18 in western Wisconsin kills two
BRIDGEPORT, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash on Sunday left two people dead after a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 18 in western Wisconsin. According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:22 a.m., deputies were notified of a two-vehicle crash in the township of Bridgeport, between the bridges of Prairie du Chien and Marquette, Iowa.
Decorah Public Opinion
Sunday accident claims life of Decorah man
A Decorah man has died from injuries sustained in a weekend crash on the Highway 18 bridge over the Mississippi River connecting Marquette and Prairie du Chien, Wis. The Crawford County, Wisconsin Sheriff's Office reported 36-year-old Luke Hackman of Decorah was among the deceased. The crash also claimed the life of 43-year-old Tracy Larson of Prairie Du Chien, Wis.The crash was reported at about 11:20 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27.
KCRG.com
Stranger helps rescue Cedar Rapids woman’s dog
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids woman wanted to publicly thank a complete stranger who helped rescue her dog Sunday at the Palisades-Kepler State Park. Jennifer Hutchinson said she was on a walk with her boyfriend and two dogs. That’s when she said her Australian Shepard, Charlie found something interesting and took off.
KCRG.com
Victims identified in deadly crash on bridge between Marquette, Prairie du Chien
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (KCRG) - The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office has now released the name of the two people killed in a crash this weekend on the U.S. Highway 18 over the Mississippi River. That’s the bridge that connects Marquette to Prairie du Chien, between Clayton County, Iowa and Crawford County, Wisconsin.
1380kcim.com
Suspects In Custody In Connection To Wednesday Morning Shooting At Fairview Apartments
Several arrests have been made following a shooting at the Fairview Village apartments early this (Wednesday) morning. According to Carroll Police Chief Brad Burke, officers were dispatched at approximately 1 a.m. to the 500 block of E. 18th Street on a report of shots fired. Authorities say all parties involved are currently in custody, and at least one individual has been transported to a hospital in Iowa City for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Law enforcement does not believe there is currently any threat to the public following the incident. Agents from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI)-Council Bluffs office have been called to assist. Carroll County Emergency Medical Services and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office also assisted at the scene. No other information has been released at this time, but Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more details as they become available.
KIMT
$5,000 reward offered to help locate missing NE Iowa man
NEW HAMPTON, Iowa - A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to locating a missing northeast Iowa man. Jonathan Esparza, 30, was last seen leaving his New Hampton home to visit a friend in Elma on Oct. 20. His car was located on Friday, Nov., 11, but...
KCRG.com
Plane departing Waterloo crashes in Arkansas
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A plane crashed in Batesville Tuesday evening. The crash was confirmed by Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens, but he said little was known at this time and the Batesville Police Department would be handling the crash. Viewer Kristina K Praught sent in photos of the scene....
KCRG.com
New COVID variant reported in Dubuque County
DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, the Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team were notified that cases of the COVID-19 Omicron BQ. 1.1 variant were reported in the county. Officials say that Omicron BQ. subvariants have a high level of immune evasiveness and can sometimes escape detection by...
KCRG.com
Union leaders say picketer hit by car during strike in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Union leaders say a union worker from Ingredion suffered minor scrapes after being hit by a car while picketing in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday morning. Workers have been on strike since August, after failing to reach a new labor contract. According to the president, a...
Iowa Man Cleared Of Manslaughter through “Stand Your Ground” Law
According to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, 42-year-old James Siegel of Cedar Rapids initially pled guilty to the first-degree murder of a man during a fight last May. His charge was then downgraded to voluntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting but, citing the "Stand Your Ground" law, the Linn County Attorney's office announced they were dropping the manslaughter charge, lacking sufficient evidence to prove it.
KWQC
2 Clinton County children find permanent homes during National Adoption Month
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Four Oaks Foster and Adoptive Family Connections hosted a celebration, honoring National Adoption Month in Clinton on Tuesday. Two children officially found their permanent homes at the Clinton County Courthouse during formal adoption ceremonies, followed by a small reception for their families. For Jameson Herrmann and...
