ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
104.5 KDAT

Iowa DOT Reveals Plan for I-380 Widening/Reconstruction of a Cedar Rapids Interchange

You don't need me to tell you that construction has been prevalent along I-380 within the Cedar Rapids metropolitan area and near the I-80 interchange. After the announcement of plans for an I-380 interchange reconstruction project earlier this fall, the Iowa Department of Transportation has revealed a possible timeline for plenty more work, this time on Cedar Rapids' south side and beyond.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Multiple people injured in traffic accident near Lindale Mall

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 1:50 pm, a traffic accident caused multiple injuries at Rockwell and Collins Rd. Details are sparse, but officials say that traffic is severely backed-up and that people should find an alternative route. Early reports indicate that at least two cars were involved in...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Two convicts escape work release in Eastern Iowa facilities

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Two convicted men have failed to report to their respective area correctional facilities. In Dubuque, Christopher Blackmond Jr., convicted of 2nd degree robbery in Scott County, failed to report to the Dubuque Residential Facility as required on Sunday. Blackmond is a 27-year-old...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
mystar106.com

Emergency room doctor calls for Iowans to properly lock up their guns

IOWA CITY — An Emergency Room doctor at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is appealing to all gun owners in the state to lock up their weapons, especially if there are ever children in the house. Pediatric emergency medicine physician Dr. Chuck Jennissen says he’s repeatedly witnessed...
IOWA CITY, IA
wearegreenbay.com

Head-on collision on U.S. Highway 18 in western Wisconsin kills two

BRIDGEPORT, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash on Sunday left two people dead after a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 18 in western Wisconsin. According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:22 a.m., deputies were notified of a two-vehicle crash in the township of Bridgeport, between the bridges of Prairie du Chien and Marquette, Iowa.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, WI
Decorah Public Opinion

Sunday accident claims life of Decorah man

A Decorah man has died from injuries sustained in a weekend crash on the Highway 18 bridge over the Mississippi River connecting Marquette and Prairie du Chien, Wis. The Crawford County, Wisconsin Sheriff's Office reported 36-year-old Luke Hackman of Decorah was among the deceased. The crash also claimed the life of 43-year-old Tracy Larson of Prairie Du Chien, Wis.The crash was reported at about 11:20 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27.
DECORAH, IA
KCRG.com

Stranger helps rescue Cedar Rapids woman’s dog

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids woman wanted to publicly thank a complete stranger who helped rescue her dog Sunday at the Palisades-Kepler State Park. Jennifer Hutchinson said she was on a walk with her boyfriend and two dogs. That’s when she said her Australian Shepard, Charlie found something interesting and took off.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
1380kcim.com

Suspects In Custody In Connection To Wednesday Morning Shooting At Fairview Apartments

Several arrests have been made following a shooting at the Fairview Village apartments early this (Wednesday) morning. According to Carroll Police Chief Brad Burke, officers were dispatched at approximately 1 a.m. to the 500 block of E. 18th Street on a report of shots fired. Authorities say all parties involved are currently in custody, and at least one individual has been transported to a hospital in Iowa City for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Law enforcement does not believe there is currently any threat to the public following the incident. Agents from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI)-Council Bluffs office have been called to assist. Carroll County Emergency Medical Services and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office also assisted at the scene. No other information has been released at this time, but Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more details as they become available.
CARROLL, IA
KIMT

$5,000 reward offered to help locate missing NE Iowa man

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa - A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to locating a missing northeast Iowa man. Jonathan Esparza, 30, was last seen leaving his New Hampton home to visit a friend in Elma on Oct. 20. His car was located on Friday, Nov., 11, but...
NEW HAMPTON, IA
KCRG.com

Plane departing Waterloo crashes in Arkansas

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A plane crashed in Batesville Tuesday evening. The crash was confirmed by Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens, but he said little was known at this time and the Batesville Police Department would be handling the crash. Viewer Kristina K Praught sent in photos of the scene....
BATESVILLE, AR
KCRG.com

New COVID variant reported in Dubuque County

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, the Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team were notified that cases of the COVID-19 Omicron BQ. 1.1 variant were reported in the county. Officials say that Omicron BQ. subvariants have a high level of immune evasiveness and can sometimes escape detection by...
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
1520 The Ticket

Iowa Man Cleared Of Manslaughter through “Stand Your Ground” Law

According to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, 42-year-old James Siegel of Cedar Rapids initially pled guilty to the first-degree murder of a man during a fight last May. His charge was then downgraded to voluntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting but, citing the "Stand Your Ground" law, the Linn County Attorney's office announced they were dropping the manslaughter charge, lacking sufficient evidence to prove it.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy