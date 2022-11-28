Read full article on original website
These propositions are already attempting to make the California ballot in 2024
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Votes for the 2022 general election are still being counted but efforts are already underway to get certain measures and constitutional amendments on the 2024 California ballot. There are currently eight proposals at various stages in the submission process. Eligible to appear on the ballot.
Two University of California unions make gains in tentative agreements, two unions still negotiating
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Two of the four striking unions representing academic workers at University of California campuses have reached tentative agreements with the college. Unions representing academic researchers and postdoctoral scholars won five-year contracts that include new or improved benefits on a number of issues including pay, transit, benefits for international workers, and childcare.
U.S. warns California about water storage conditions as drought continues
Federal water officials are warning Californians about the ongoing water conditions heading into the new year. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, a federal agency overseeing water resource management in 17 states, announced that California cities and industrial contractors who get water from Central Valley Project should prepare for “extremely limited water supply conditions in 2023.”
Plea deal in attacks on California Planned Parenthood clinic
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California man has admitted he fired BB guns at a Planned Parenthood clinic on at least 11 occasions and has agreed to plead guilty to two crimes stemming from the investigation, federal prosecutors said Tuesday. Admissions by Richard Royden Chamberlin, 54, are contained...
Candlelight vigil planned to honor slain University of Idaho students
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Several candlelight vigils statewide in Idaho will be held on the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 30 in honor of the four slain University of Idaho students. Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves were found killed in a homicide that took...
Firearm, ammunition, drugs seized during search warrant: BPD
OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department served a search warrant on Tuesday and said they found a firearm, ammunition, and 11 grams of cocaine base. Officers served a search warrant for a narcotics and weapons investigation at a home at the intersection of Pine Meadows Drive and Sunset Meadow Lane in Oildale, according to the department.
