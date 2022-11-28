Read full article on original website
UW-Oshkosh Finds Mold in Residence Hall
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — UW-Oshkosh is investigating reports of possible mold in one of its residence halls. In November, the facilities services department received a handful of work orders from students requesting a check for mold in six rooms in South Scott, a letter to UW-Oshkosh students obtained by FOX 11 states.
Brown County Emergency Management: Confusing Mass-Alert Glitch ‘Unacceptable’
A mass alert sent to cell phones in Brown County caused confusion Tuesday evening as it urged residents to evacuate. Brown County Emergency Management Coordinator Lauri Maki says cell phones throughout the county had alerts sent out, even miles away from the gas leak in the 500 block of Edgewood Drive in Green Bay that triggered it.
Snowplow Operators With Safety Tips For Drivers
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – With another Wisconsin winter on its way, the Outagamie County Highway Department is being recognized for “Snowplow Driver Appreciation Day.”. This season, you may also notice new colored lights when plows are out on the streets. As of April, county and municipal snowplows are...
Paul’s Pantry Sees Decline in Deer Donations
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The gun deer season is officially over in Wisconsin. Many food pantry’s across the state have deer donation programs that allow hunters to donate their game, and the community to enjoy the venison. However, the deer donation program at Paul’s Pantry in Green...
Volunteers Sort Toys for Salvation Army Christmas Campaign
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Volunteers acted as Santa’s helpers on Wednesday while sorting toys for the Toys for Tots program at the old Shopko building at the East Town Mall in Green Bay. Community members have been dropping off new toys at local businesses in the area;...
Green Bay Starbucks Unionizes
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Green Bay Starbucks is now Wisconsin’s fifth unionized Starbucks, after workers voted to join Wisconsin Starbucks Workers United. Employees at the Auto Plaza Way location gathered Tuesday evening to watch as ballots were counted for the union representation election. The count revealed a 12-8 vote in favor of joining the union. This means that Starbucks must recognize the union there.
Brown County Highway Department Not Immune to Inflation Challenges
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ) — Snowplow drivers are getting ready for winter storms and keeping the community safe on the roads. However, the rising costs of diesel has put a strain on local budgets. All of the snowplow trucks in Brown County run on diesel, which has gone up...
Oshkosh Shows Off New Branding Campaign
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Oshkosh is no longer encouraging people to just “visit” the lake city; it’s looking for people to “discover” all it has to offer. The Oshkosh Convention and Visitors Bureau unveiled its new branding Tuesday, transitioning from “Visit Oshkosh” to “Discover Oshkosh.”
Brown County Highway Department Prepares for Winter Season
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ) — The Brown County Highway Department is busy in winter; keeping the roads free of snow and ice. However, Brown County Highway Commissioner, Paul Fontecchio, said the big snowstorms are easier than the smaller ones. “The big storms are easy. You see them marching across...
Snow Making Fundraiser To Benefit Green Bay Tubing, Sledding Hill
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Tubing, snowboarding and skiing enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting enough snowfall to hit the hills. However, next year, Green Bay is hoping you won’t have to wait for Mother Nature to do her thing. For the past few winters, the city hasn’t had much...
Green Bay Facing Three Options for Porlier Pier
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Replacing the deteriorating Porlier Pier with a similar structure would cost $1.6 million, according to a new report. The pier is at the base of Porlier Street, where it turns into Adams Street. It is adjacent to the Fox River Trail, on the east bank of the river. Most of the original railroad bridge, built in about 1900, was removed, and the current pedestrian pier was installed in 2005.
Green Bay Metro Fire Department has First Red Light on Holiday Wreath
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Metro Fire Department now has one red bulb on their holiday wreath. The department was dispatched to a structure fire in a garage on the east side at about 12:50 p.m. on Tuesday. The fire was caused due to improper disposal of smoking materials, and was quickly extinguished. Cost of damages was $100.
7 In Custody, 3 On The Run In FDL Meth And Fentanyl Ring
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Ten people have been charged in what the Fond du Lac County district attorney calls a “historical distribution” of methamphetamine and fentanyl. Authorities say three of the 10 charged are still on the run. Fond du Lac County authorities held a...
Trees For Troops Captures Christmas Spirit
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Members of the armed forces will soon be receiving a reminder that people are thinking of them during the holiday season. North Countree Christmas tree growers came down from Wausaukee to Lambeau Field Tuesday to hand off symbols of the season as part of the annual Trees for Troops campaign. It provides veterans with Christmas trees and a reminder that they’re appreciated.
Suspects In Multiple Crimes Fished Out Of The River
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Two men were pulled from the Fond du Lac river and arrested after a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle. It all started just before 10:15 p.m. Tuesday when Fond du Lac police officers were put on alert for a reported stolen 2023 Land Rover Defender coming into the area from Menasha.
Unsafe Pier To Be Removed From The Fox River
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Porlier Pier will soon be gone from the east side of the Fox River, but its replacement is still up in the air. The Green Bay Parks Committee voted Wednesday night to remove the deteriorating pier, which has been deemed structurally unsound. The committee...
Pulaski Bonfire Victim Going Home After Surgery
PULASKI, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — One of the most severely burned victims in a Shawano County bonfire explosion is coming home after recovering from a difficult surgery. Brandon Brzeczkowski went to a Milwaukee Burn Center on Nov. 16 to have skin grafting on his legs done. Brzeczkowski was one of...
Jury Selection Begins for Trial of Man Accused of Killing his Two Children
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Jury selection has begun in the trial of a man accused of killing his two young children. Ahead of Thursday’s start to the Matthew Beyer trial, attorneys prescreened the jury pool through a mailed survey. Beyer, 38, is charged with two counts of first-degree...
Knights reel in Muskies
St. Norbert dominated Lakeland from start to finish at Woltzen Gym Tuesday night, winning 95-56. The Green Knights shot better from 50% from the floor, knocking down 10 of 16 three points shots as they led by 25 at intermission and coasted to the victory to stay perfect in NACC play at 2-0, improving to 3-2 overall. Michael Payant and Nikolai Jamison paced St. Norbert with 15 points each. Travis Kohlman scored 14 for Lakeland (3-2, 0-1) which shot only 32.1% on the night.
