ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtaq.com

UW-Oshkosh Finds Mold in Residence Hall

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — UW-Oshkosh is investigating reports of possible mold in one of its residence halls. In November, the facilities services department received a handful of work orders from students requesting a check for mold in six rooms in South Scott, a letter to UW-Oshkosh students obtained by FOX 11 states.
OSHKOSH, WI
wtaq.com

Snowplow Operators With Safety Tips For Drivers

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – With another Wisconsin winter on its way, the Outagamie County Highway Department is being recognized for “Snowplow Driver Appreciation Day.”. This season, you may also notice new colored lights when plows are out on the streets. As of April, county and municipal snowplows are...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Paul’s Pantry Sees Decline in Deer Donations

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The gun deer season is officially over in Wisconsin. Many food pantry’s across the state have deer donation programs that allow hunters to donate their game, and the community to enjoy the venison. However, the deer donation program at Paul’s Pantry in Green...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Volunteers Sort Toys for Salvation Army Christmas Campaign

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Volunteers acted as Santa’s helpers on Wednesday while sorting toys for the Toys for Tots program at the old Shopko building at the East Town Mall in Green Bay. Community members have been dropping off new toys at local businesses in the area;...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Green Bay Starbucks Unionizes

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Green Bay Starbucks is now Wisconsin’s fifth unionized Starbucks, after workers voted to join Wisconsin Starbucks Workers United. Employees at the Auto Plaza Way location gathered Tuesday evening to watch as ballots were counted for the union representation election. The count revealed a 12-8 vote in favor of joining the union. This means that Starbucks must recognize the union there.
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Oshkosh Shows Off New Branding Campaign

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Oshkosh is no longer encouraging people to just “visit” the lake city; it’s looking for people to “discover” all it has to offer. The Oshkosh Convention and Visitors Bureau unveiled its new branding Tuesday, transitioning from “Visit Oshkosh” to “Discover Oshkosh.”
OSHKOSH, WI
wtaq.com

Brown County Highway Department Prepares for Winter Season

BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ) — The Brown County Highway Department is busy in winter; keeping the roads free of snow and ice. However, Brown County Highway Commissioner, Paul Fontecchio, said the big snowstorms are easier than the smaller ones. “The big storms are easy. You see them marching across...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Snow Making Fundraiser To Benefit Green Bay Tubing, Sledding Hill

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Tubing, snowboarding and skiing enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting enough snowfall to hit the hills. However, next year, Green Bay is hoping you won’t have to wait for Mother Nature to do her thing. For the past few winters, the city hasn’t had much...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Green Bay Facing Three Options for Porlier Pier

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Replacing the deteriorating Porlier Pier with a similar structure would cost $1.6 million, according to a new report. The pier is at the base of Porlier Street, where it turns into Adams Street. It is adjacent to the Fox River Trail, on the east bank of the river. Most of the original railroad bridge, built in about 1900, was removed, and the current pedestrian pier was installed in 2005.
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Green Bay Metro Fire Department has First Red Light on Holiday Wreath

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Metro Fire Department now has one red bulb on their holiday wreath. The department was dispatched to a structure fire in a garage on the east side at about 12:50 p.m. on Tuesday. The fire was caused due to improper disposal of smoking materials, and was quickly extinguished. Cost of damages was $100.
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

7 In Custody, 3 On The Run In FDL Meth And Fentanyl Ring

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Ten people have been charged in what the Fond du Lac County district attorney calls a “historical distribution” of methamphetamine and fentanyl. Authorities say three of the 10 charged are still on the run. Fond du Lac County authorities held a...
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Trees For Troops Captures Christmas Spirit

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Members of the armed forces will soon be receiving a reminder that people are thinking of them during the holiday season. North Countree Christmas tree growers came down from Wausaukee to Lambeau Field Tuesday to hand off symbols of the season as part of the annual Trees for Troops campaign. It provides veterans with Christmas trees and a reminder that they’re appreciated.
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Suspects In Multiple Crimes Fished Out Of The River

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Two men were pulled from the Fond du Lac river and arrested after a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle. It all started just before 10:15 p.m. Tuesday when Fond du Lac police officers were put on alert for a reported stolen 2023 Land Rover Defender coming into the area from Menasha.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wtaq.com

Unsafe Pier To Be Removed From The Fox River

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Porlier Pier will soon be gone from the east side of the Fox River, but its replacement is still up in the air. The Green Bay Parks Committee voted Wednesday night to remove the deteriorating pier, which has been deemed structurally unsound. The committee...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Pulaski Bonfire Victim Going Home After Surgery

PULASKI, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — One of the most severely burned victims in a Shawano County bonfire explosion is coming home after recovering from a difficult surgery. Brandon Brzeczkowski went to a Milwaukee Burn Center on Nov. 16 to have skin grafting on his legs done. Brzeczkowski was one of...
PULASKI, WI
wtaq.com

Knights reel in Muskies

St. Norbert dominated Lakeland from start to finish at Woltzen Gym Tuesday night, winning 95-56. The Green Knights shot better from 50% from the floor, knocking down 10 of 16 three points shots as they led by 25 at intermission and coasted to the victory to stay perfect in NACC play at 2-0, improving to 3-2 overall. Michael Payant and Nikolai Jamison paced St. Norbert with 15 points each. Travis Kohlman scored 14 for Lakeland (3-2, 0-1) which shot only 32.1% on the night.
DE PERE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy