ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Bob Dylan apologises for using machine to sign £497 books

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OoTJ6_0jPt34i900

Bob Dylan has apologised for using a machine to sign limited-edition copies of his newest book, The Philosophy of Modern Song.

Sold for $599 (£497), copies were advertised as “hand-signed” by Simon & Schuster.

The publisher has since apologised and the singer has issued a statement, explaining that the machine was used after he developed vertigo in 2019.

“With contractual deadlines looming, the idea of using an auto-pen was suggested to me... Using a machine was an error in judgment and I want to rectify it immediately,” Dylan said.

Sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
Inquisitr.com

Another 'Harry Potter' Star Has Passed Away

Leslie Phillips was an English actor, author, and voice artist. He enjoyed an amazing career in show business which spanned several decades. Throughout his time in entertainment, Leslie was mostly known for playing smooth and upper-class comic roles utilizing his "hello" and "ding dong" catchphrases. He warmed his way into the hearts of many fans with his immense talents, and they stayed loyal to him until the end.
The Independent

The Independent

951K+
Followers
308K+
Post
482M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy