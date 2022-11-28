Robert Kraft lent the Patriots' plane to the UVA football team so players could attend their fallen teammates' funerals

Robert Kraft came up big again.

The Patriots’ owner lent their team plane to the University of Virginia football team so players could attend the funerals of their fallen teammates, WPRI reports . Three UVA players — Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry — were killed in a mass shooting Nov. 13 when they were returning from a class trip on a bus. A fourth player, Mike Hollins, was also shot, but he survived.

The Patriots were able to give up their plane, because they weren’t traveling this weekend due to their Thursday night game in Minnesota.

Kraft has used the Patriots’ plane for good in the past. At the onset of the pandemic, he chartered the plane to China on a humanitarian mission to procure more than 1 million N95 respirator masks for under-protected medical workers in Massachusetts.

Last month, Kraft funded an ad that denounces antisemitism. The spot ran during CBS’ early games Oct. 30.