ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Cris Collinsworth Praises Eagles’ ‘Double-Cheek Push’ Play

By Joseph Salvador
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BMkVa_0jPt2u3700

This was an interesting way to break down a quarterback sneak.

Cris Collinsworth outdid himself Sunday night when the NBC broadcaster broke down a specific play between the Eagles and Packers . No, it wasn’t because of his sports acumen or football IQ. But he is probably the first person to ever describe a play like this on live TV.

“This is a double-cheek push here,” Collinsworth said. “Now, when he goes off that way, you sometimes only get a single cheek. But that’s what they do.”

Yes, Collinsworth was referring to butt cheeks when describing a quarterback sneak by Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts. The play called for Hurts’s teammates to push him from behind, prompting the colorful language, and Collinsworth’s Sunday Night Football partner, Mike Tirico, couldn’t believe it.

“You didn’t do that, did you?” Tirico asked with a chuckle.

Collinsworth made it sound as if Eagles personnel described the play with the same language during their production meeting, which makes it even better.

“That’s the way they described it to me,” Collinsworth said.

Philadelphia won the matchup, 40–33, and Hurts finished the game with 153 passing yards and 157 rushing yards.

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

Eagles Today: Darius Slay’s Mount Rushmore Missing One Item

For more Philadelphia Eagles coverage, go to Eagles Today .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback

When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

NFL Team Is Fearing Empty Stadium On Christmas Day

On Christmas Day, the Rams will face the Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Since both teams are well below .500 at the moment, there's a strong chance the stadium in Los Angeles will be noticeably empty. According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the Rams are trying to get ahead...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson Birthday Party Report

Russell Wilson's birthday just passed and he had a big celebration for it. His wife Ciara threw him a birthday party at their mansion just outside of Denver and according to Mike Klis, about half of the team showed up. This report didn't stop NFL twitter from poking fun at...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL Quarterback Rumored To Have Lost The Locker Room

An NFL starting quarterback is rumored to have lost at least part of the locker room. According to the NFL Network, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has lost some of his teammates. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that Wilson had lost at least some of his teammates, who...
DENVER, CO
hotnewhiphop.com

Odell Beckham Jr’s Cowboys Status Gets An Update

Odell Beckham Jr. is being pursued by a few teams. Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the best wide receiver talents out there. Unfortunately for OBJ, he has yet to find a team as of late. He is still recovering from an injury, and teams are still evaluating whether or not to take him. Furthermore, he was recently part of a bizarre controversy.
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
The Spun

Cowboys Released Notable Player On Tuesday Afternoon

The Cowboys created room on their roster this Tuesday, waiving defensive end Tarell Basham. Last season, Basham appeared in all 17 games for Dallas. He had 39 total tackles, 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble. Unfortunately for Basham, he has not been very active this season. DeMarcus Lawrence, Dorance Armstrong,...
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Packers Reportedly Cutting Former First Round Pick

Earlier in November, the Packers claimed safety Johnathan Abram off waivers. He selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 2019 draft. There was some optimism in Green Bay that Abram could revitalize his career. That won't be the case - at least not for right now. According...
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

Former NFL Exec Calls Vikings ‘Frauds’

NFL brains have spent 12 weeks trying to figure out the 2022 Minnesota Vikings, a 9-2 team holding the No. 2 seed in the NFC. Some have accepted the record with Bill Parcells’ slogan, “You are what your record says you are,” while the Vikings success genuinely flummoxes others. One such man is Joe Banner, the general manager of the Philadelphia Eagles from 1995 to 2012.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
LehighValleyLive.com

Where does Eagles’ Jordan Davis fit in with new-look defensive line?

The tunnel that leads Eagles players from Lincoln Financial Field to the locker room is always bustling after games with both teams, coaching staff, game officials and assorted staff. When the Eagles defeated the Green Bay Packers Sunday night, 40-33, to maintain their NFL-best record at 10-1, some players ran directly to the locker room, while others stopped momentarily at a nearby lounge to celebrate with fans, who shook hands, and shot videos and selfies.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Packers Worked Out Notable Quarterback On Tuesday

With Aaron Rodgers battling a rib injury, the Packers have decided to bring in quarterback James Morgan for a workout. Morgan was selected by the Jets in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. After being waived in 2021, he had brief stints with the Panthers, Steelers and Colts. By...
GREEN BAY, WI
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

112K+
Followers
44K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy